Fort Stewart: Suspect ID'd After Mass Shooting, Authorities Hold Press Conference

Earlier this afternoon, there was an active shooter reported at Fort Stewart just outside Savannah, Georgia.

FORT STEWART SHOOTING | LATEST:



- 5 soldiers injured at military base in Ga.

- No fatalities thus far

- Shooter, an Army sergeant, in custody alive

- Awaiting press conference pic.twitter.com/97YJmhPdG4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 6, 2025

Now outlets are reporting that the alleged shooter has been identified:

🚨 BREAKING: The Fort Stewart shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Army Sgt. Quornelius Radford, law enforcement sources told NBC



He is in custody.



Send him to the firing squad. pic.twitter.com/lqlTQskWf5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2025

NBC News confirmed that Radford is the suspect:

Three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told NBC News that the person who allegedly opened fire at Fort Stewart in Georgia this morning is Quornelius Radford. The alleged shooter has prior ties to Florida, the officials said.

Authorities plan to hold a press conference at 3:30 pm Eastern.

BREAKING: Alleged Fort Stewart shooter ID'ed as Quornelius Radford, 28, an Army Sergeant - NBC pic.twitter.com/2KQtqrglIt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 6, 2025

Any idea of his motive yet? — Sam Jonesy (@JonesyLaird) August 6, 2025

Not yet.

The five wounded soldiers were treated on scene and transported for further treatment and evaluation.

As we were writing this story, the press conference began, so here are some updates:

🚨 BREAKING: ALL 5 soldiers who were shot at Fort Stewart are now in STABLE CONDITION



3 of them underwent surgery, but are expected to survive their injuries



Thank the LORD🙏🏻



Several brave soldiers intervened and subdued the shooter, Quornelius Radford, saving countless lives… pic.twitter.com/YxkRB2yeaH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2025

Fort Stewart shooter used a personal handgun, not a military weapon



(from press conference) — Steve Lookner (@lookner) August 6, 2025

FORT STEWART SHOOTING | LATEST:



- 5 soldiers shot, all stable

- Fellow soldiers stopped the gunman

- Suspect is Army Sergeant Quornelius Radford

- Radford never served in combat

- Motive unknown pic.twitter.com/kNZphff91w — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 6, 2025

During the press conference, there was no indication as to motive.

As always with these breaking and developing news situations, the 48-hour rule applies. We'll bring you updates as they become available.

