Fort Stewart: Suspect ID'd After Mass Shooting, Authorities Hold Press Conference

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:50 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Russ Bynum

Earlier this afternoon, there was an active shooter reported at Fort Stewart just outside Savannah, Georgia.

Advertisement

Now outlets are reporting that the alleged shooter has been identified:

NBC News confirmed that Radford is the suspect:

Three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told NBC News that the person who allegedly opened fire at Fort Stewart in Georgia this morning is Quornelius Radford.

The alleged shooter has prior ties to Florida, the officials said.

Authorities plan to hold a press conference at 3:30 pm Eastern.

Not yet. 

The five wounded soldiers were treated on scene and transported for further treatment and evaluation.

As we were writing this story, the press conference began, so here are some updates:

During the press conference, there was no indication as to motive.

As always with these breaking and developing news situations, the 48-hour rule applies. We'll bring you updates as they become available.

