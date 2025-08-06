Brazilian Woman Facing 25 Years In Prison for 'Misgendering' Politician Gets European Refugee Status

Back in July, this writer told you about two Brazilian university employees facing jail time over 'misgendering' a trans student.

It's an affront to free speech and women's rights.

And now another Brazilian woman has been granted refugee status in Europe because she, too, faces decades in prison for 'misgendering' a politician.

This is welcome news.

A Brazilian woman facing 25 years in prison for “misgendering” a politician has just been granted refugee status in Europe.



Isabella Cêpa is the first person to be recognized as a victim of state persecution for criticizing gender ideology.https://t.co/wlJTgmZvRe — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) August 6, 2025

More from REDUXX:

In a precedent-setting move, a European country has officially granted full refugee protections to a Brazilian women’s rights activist who was facing 25 years in prison in her home country for misgendering a transgender politician. Isabella Cêpa is the first person to be recognized as a victim of state persecution for her outspoken opposition to gender identity ideology. As previously reported by Reduxx, Cêpa first came under criminal investigation after she made a social media post about Erika Hilton – a male politician who “identifies” as a woman. Hilton was elected to São Paulo’s municipal government in November of 2020, winning his seat by a landslide that gave him the title of the most voted-for ‘woman’ in Brazil. At the time of his victory, Hilton was celebrated in international media as being a “symbolic triumph” for transgender people. Hilton was amongst the top 10 most-voted for candidates in all of Brazil, and was touted as the “only woman” to make the list.

Erika Hilton is a man. Full stop.

This woman, with the help of @MATRIAoficial, just set a precedent recognizing and protecting criticism of gender ideology on an international level.



I do not think y’all understand. — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) August 6, 2025

This is huge.

25 years…😳😳😳 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 6, 2025

This is who the Left is, Martina. They will throw women in jail for decades for calling a man a man.

Okay, maybe we don't have to completely abolish asylum — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) August 6, 2025

There are some exceptions. Usually for people fleeing from Leftist tyranny.

Imagine being so bad off that you have to seek refuge in Europe for stating a hard, scientific fact — TexanDogDad (@texandogdad) August 6, 2025

Here we are, though.

Can’t believe it. To be forced to flee the country because a mentally ill man. This has to end. This madness must be thwarted. — Mirabelle (@SheMirabelle) August 6, 2025

It must be.

I feel like attractive Brazillian TERFS are the sort of people that really DESERVE asylum in the USA. https://t.co/s9thRSHXoN — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) August 6, 2025

We'd allow it.

25 years. Men can rape and abuse children and women with basically no consequence. Correctly identify a man as a male? 25 years. https://t.co/1D5gswrfVL pic.twitter.com/ZwasaCvgAO — Mackenzie Melichar (@m_melichar_) August 6, 2025

We live in the upside down.

The most voted-for female politician in Brazil is a man. The Pulitzer Prize winner of a book titled Females is a man. The highest-paid female CEO in the US is a man. The best female athletes are men. Cover girls, or the most beautiful women, are men. https://t.co/RP3cEOB325 — A (@postsfromunder) August 6, 2025

Men make the best women. The Left keep telling us that.

"Cêpa’s successful refugee bid is the first of its kind, and will set a precedent for other individuals facing legal and social repercussions for their gender-critical beliefs. It can now be used as case of reference by any person in the world facing the same kind of persecution" https://t.co/wyXLMgmwTa — LolaOutWest (@supercat) August 6, 2025

We welcome this development.

Being charged with 5 counts of "social racism" is insane. What is going on in brazil? https://t.co/BEMnO3cpYj — mtoq is lean between 1 and 11000 (@GchTrivs) August 6, 2025

'Transgender' isn't a race.

Brazil is broken.

Editor's Note: Women the world over are standing up to radical trans activists and many still face harassment and persecution for doing so.

