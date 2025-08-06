Brazilian Woman Facing 25 Years In Prison for 'Misgendering' Politician Gets European Refugee Status

Denver Can't Fund Police, but It CAN Find Money to Host the 2030...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on August 06, 2025

Back in July, this writer told you about two Brazilian university employees facing jail time over 'misgendering' a trans student.

It's an affront to free speech and women's rights.

And now another Brazilian woman has been granted refugee status in Europe because she, too, faces decades in prison for 'misgendering' a politician.

This is welcome news.

More from REDUXX:

In a precedent-setting move, a European country has officially granted full refugee protections to a Brazilian women’s rights activist who was facing 25 years in prison in her home country for misgendering a transgender politician. Isabella Cêpa is the first person to be recognized as a victim of state persecution for her outspoken opposition to gender identity ideology.

As previously reported by Reduxx, Cêpa first came under criminal investigation after she made a social media post about Erika Hilton – a male politician who “identifies” as a woman. Hilton was elected to São Paulo’s municipal government in November of 2020, winning his seat by a landslide that gave him the title of the most voted-for ‘woman’ in Brazil.

At the time of his victory, Hilton was celebrated in international media as being a “symbolic triumph” for transgender people. Hilton was amongst the top 10 most-voted for candidates in all of Brazil, and was touted as the “only woman” to make the list.

Erika Hilton is a man. Full stop.

This is huge.

This is who the Left is, Martina. They will throw women in jail for decades for calling a man a man.

There are some exceptions. Usually for people fleeing from Leftist tyranny.

Here we are, though.

It must be.

We'd allow it.

We live in the upside down.

Men make the best women. The Left keep telling us that.

We welcome this development.

'Transgender' isn't a race.

Brazil is broken.

Editor's Note: Women the world over are standing up to radical trans activists and many still face harassment and persecution for doing so.

