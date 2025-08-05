'Deep Ties to Terrorist Organizations:' Tom Cotton Formally Petitions IRS to Investigate CAIR

Anyone who has paying any level of attention knows that the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is not a civil right organization as it's claimed to be. But evidence shows it's got ties to terrorist organizations.

Advertisement

Now Senator Tom Cotton is asking the IRS to look into CAIR and its terror ties:

CAIR purports to be a civil rights organization that protects the rights of American Muslims. But evidence confirms @CAIRNational has deep ties to terrorist organizations.



I’ve asked the IRS to investigate their nonprofit status. This status is a privilege, not a right. pic.twitter.com/Nxdhj01oN4 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 5, 2025

Let's go!

SCOOP: @SenTomCotton Formally Petitions IRS To Launch Investigation Into CAIR's Tax-Exempt Status, Citing 'Ties to Terror Organizations' -- Senator wants federal probe to center on anti-Israel org's "financial records, affiliations, & activities" https://t.co/mEZSoYckh5 — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) August 5, 2025

Here's more from the Free Beacon:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) is petitioning the IRS to formally investigate the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) for violations of its tax-exempt status, citing 'ties to terrorist organizations, including Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood,' according to a formal letter sent Tuesday and obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. CAIR, one of the nation’s foremost anti-Israel advocacy organizations, has long been dogged by accusations that its funding streams are entangled with Hamas. It was named as a co-conspirator in a 2009 federal court case related to terrorism financing and has since become a leading force in the pro-Hamas campus movement that erupted after Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attacks. Cotton, chair of the Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence, says that CAIR’s 'deep ties to terrorist organizations' warrant an immediate IRS investigation to determine if the group is in compliance with section 501(c)(3) of the tax code, which governs nonprofits. The senator wants the federal probe to include a comprehensive review of CAIR’s 'financial records, affiliations, and activities,' according to the letter addressed to IRS commissioner Billy Long.

Let's do this.

THANK YOU !

They are domestic terrorists.

Muslim brotherhood is too !

( ask Egypt ) — Chris Garner (@ChrisGarne14268) August 5, 2025

It'll be glorious if they get defunded.

We’ve known this since the early days after Sept. 11, 2001 — Scott Dog (@ScottDog6) August 5, 2025

YUP.

CAIRN. is directly related to the Muslim Brotherhood AKA violent extremist terror ties. — Rabbit 🇺🇲 (@ABCWhistler) August 5, 2025

Directly related.

They are are back by Muslim brotherhood. Muslim brotherhood is a terrorist organization by the US has yet to recognize it as such. — Alice ☦️ (@birdie_0002) August 5, 2025

Correct - the U.S. does not recognize the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. We should.

Slowly but surely.

Completely flabbergasting that "the war on terror" initiated after 9/11 did not even adress the driving forces of Islam(ism). All affiliated or linked organisations to the Muslim Brotherhood needs to be shut down, banned or terror classed.



CAIR ought to be a prime target. https://t.co/bLwIdLOsSQ — SweetStashOfCash (@sweetcashstash) August 5, 2025

In the 'War on Terror' there were a lot of missteps.

Christians using the power of government to stomp on competing religions https://t.co/FpesdSKF8X — Puppy (@liberalpuppy) August 5, 2025

This is funny for two reasons: a) this is not an issue of religious freedom. Cotton says there's evidence of CAIR ties to terrorist organizations and b) the Obama IRS specifically targeted Christian non-profits during the 2012 election to stop them from campaigning for Romney.

Advertisement

Ban MB. Ban CAIR — jack frost (@lemurtalk) August 5, 2025

Yup.

I hope this is true. They are responsible for Mamdani’s candidacy in NYC, Ilhan Omar and many more — MAGAsoccermom (@MAGAsoccermom) August 5, 2025

Unforgivable.

It is about GD time https://t.co/owa0hdyNLp — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 5, 2025

About time.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.



Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.