'Deep Ties to Terrorist Organizations:' Tom Cotton Formally Petitions IRS to Investigate CAIR

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Anyone who has paying any level of attention knows that the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is not a civil right organization as it's claimed to be. But evidence shows it's got ties to terrorist organizations. 

Now Senator Tom Cotton is asking the IRS to look into CAIR and its terror ties:

Let's go!

Here's more from the Free Beacon:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) is petitioning the IRS to formally investigate the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) for violations of its tax-exempt status, citing 'ties to terrorist organizations, including Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood,' according to a formal letter sent Tuesday and obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

CAIR, one of the nation’s foremost anti-Israel advocacy organizations, has long been dogged by accusations that its funding streams are entangled with Hamas. It was named as a co-conspirator in a 2009 federal court case related to terrorism financing and has since become a leading force in the pro-Hamas campus movement that erupted after Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attacks.

Cotton, chair of the Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence, says that CAIR’s 'deep ties to terrorist organizations' warrant an immediate IRS investigation to determine if the group is in compliance with section 501(c)(3) of the tax code, which governs nonprofits. The senator wants the federal probe to include a comprehensive review of CAIR’s 'financial records, affiliations, and activities,' according to the letter addressed to IRS commissioner Billy Long.

Let's do this.

It'll be glorious if they get defunded.

YUP.

Directly related.

Correct - the U.S. does not recognize the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. We should.

Slowly but surely.

In the 'War on Terror' there were a lot of missteps.

This is funny for two reasons: a) this is not an issue of religious freedom. Cotton says there's evidence of CAIR ties to terrorist organizations and b) the Obama IRS specifically targeted Christian non-profits during the 2012 election to stop them from campaigning for Romney.

Yup.

Unforgivable.

About time.

