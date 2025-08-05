Corey DeAngelis Bodies Randi Weingarten From the Top Rope Over Her Teacher Pay...
AWFL ALERT: Leftist History Teacher Defends Incan Child Sacrifice Against 'Judgemental' White Men (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on August 05, 2025
Twitchy

White Leftist women are a scourge. We really don't know how else to describe it.

Every single time they take a position, it's on the wrong (and often most evil) side of the issue.

Take this history teacher, for example, who thinks Incan child sacrifice was no biggie and the bad White men were just too darned judgemental about that whole human sacrifice thing:

Then again, when you support the wholesale abortion of children, why not child sacrifice?

AWFLs gonna AWFL.

Moral monsters is an understatement.

Which is why that teacher is fine with what the Incans did.

Bingo!

YUP.

Our sentiments exactly.

Yes. And there was nothing wrong with ending that barbarism.

This -- there were a lot of natives who weren't keen on the whole human sacrifice thing, who helped the Spanish defeat the barbarians.

If you can.

Everything.

It's because they hate themselves, and want the rest of us to hate ourselves, too.

Funny thing is, we just end up hating them.

He's not wrong.

And AWFLs are one of those kinds of people.

