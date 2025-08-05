AWFL ALERT: Leftist History Teacher Defends Incan Child Sacrifice Against 'Judgemental' White Men (WATCH)

White Leftist women are a scourge. We really don't know how else to describe it.

Every single time they take a position, it's on the wrong (and often most evil) side of the issue.

Take this history teacher, for example, who thinks Incan child sacrifice was no biggie and the bad White men were just too darned judgemental about that whole human sacrifice thing:

History teacher on TikTok says that Incan child sacrifices were “kind” and “voluntary.” Children were merely left to freeze to death, which isn’t so bad when you think about it. She blames white people for having a judgmental view of human sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/PuB26tmVQj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 5, 2025

Then again, when you support the wholesale abortion of children, why not child sacrifice?

AWFLs gonna AWFL.

Needless to say, the claim that 8 year old kids “volunteered” to die of starvation and hypothermia is insane. These are the kinds of moral monsters that teach your kids in public school. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 5, 2025

Moral monsters is an understatement.

Approximately 24.5 million Millennials (born 1981–1996) were aborted in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade...27% of the potential population.



That's human sacrifice too...we just changed the name...and did it in the name of environmentalism! https://t.co/JAFuyu6hbc — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 5, 2025

Which is why that teacher is fine with what the Incans did.

This is why they are okay with abortion and the chemical castration and mutilation of children. Modern day sacrifices to their progressive gods. — Helena Handbasket (@hobbes16) August 5, 2025

Bingo!

They just hate White people — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) August 5, 2025

YUP.

"In terms of sacrifice, they were kind about it ..." pic.twitter.com/sUoIJcDn9M — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) August 5, 2025

Our sentiments exactly.

For all the sturm and drang over the treatment of indigenous people by Europeans, we ignore an obvious truth: Those indigenous were literally barbaric.



If we, today, discovered a bunch of people in a remote valley in Kentucky behaving that way, we'd correct them by force. — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) August 5, 2025

Yes. And there was nothing wrong with ending that barbarism.

It only took about 600 conquistadors to conquer south America. And contrary to popular belief, they weren't professional soldiers. This meager force was able to do this because the people helped them. Thousands of people. — Sherman Taank (@DanDLio50048934) August 5, 2025

This -- there were a lot of natives who weren't keen on the whole human sacrifice thing, who helped the Spanish defeat the barbarians.

Here’s your sign to pull your kids from public school. https://t.co/7Q3Lc0o7nr — Kimberly Renée (@kimberlyrenee_h) August 5, 2025

If you can.

What is wrong with her? https://t.co/WgkNnuHbxv — Clara (@claramanoucheka) August 5, 2025

Everything.

It is always interesting that it is 'white' people blaming 'white' people. https://t.co/NdzdubAdaY — Stuttgart SWaE -- Offenbarung 19:11 (@SWaE1970) August 5, 2025

It's because they hate themselves, and want the rest of us to hate ourselves, too.

Funny thing is, we just end up hating them.

The liberal white woman is the most vicious, violent person on earth.



ISIS jihadis aren’t even capable of the mass death these demons will bring to the planet. https://t.co/j8hUrWdV9o — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 5, 2025

He's not wrong.

@Asmongold, wanna see another example - this one pretty disturbing - in the endless line of proofs for one your maxims?

"There are two kinds of people who cause all our problems..." https://t.co/ylezLvvmQL — OldWorld Marc (@world_citizen_1) August 5, 2025

And AWFLs are one of those kinds of people.

