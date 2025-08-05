Never Change! Flimsy Shot by 'The Floridian': Grasping at Straws to Smear DeSantis
THERE IT IS! Jasmine Crockett Admits Dems LOSE When Voter ID Is the Law of the Land (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on August 05, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrats, both in and outside of Texas, are absolutely losing their minds over Texas' plan to redraw its congressional districts. They're acting like it's the end of democracy as we know it (it's not).

But that's what the outrage is: an act.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett let the mask slip about what the Dems are really scared of: losing power.

And while the current political brouhaha has nothing to do with voter ID, it has everything to do with clinging to power:

Kinda proves that 'conspiracy theory' that mail-in ballots are an easy target for fraud, huh?

A very good reason.

Bingo!

Like clockwork.

Fraud is a threat to democracy. But Democrats don't actually care about democracy.

Yup. There it is.

They cannot.

They are so devoid of ideas and policies they have to steal elections.

Not a soul.

Please, make her the face of the DNC.

We beg you.

We guess.

It's doing what Voter ID was meant to do: combat fraud.

Just imagine how bad things will be for Democrats if the SAVE Act passes.

The first time she's been honest, even unintentionally.

