THERE IT IS! Jasmine Crockett Admits Dems LOSE When Voter ID Is the Law of the Land (WATCH)

Democrats, both in and outside of Texas, are absolutely losing their minds over Texas' plan to redraw its congressional districts. They're acting like it's the end of democracy as we know it (it's not).

But that's what the outrage is: an act.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett let the mask slip about what the Dems are really scared of: losing power.

And while the current political brouhaha has nothing to do with voter ID, it has everything to do with clinging to power:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: "Our numbers fell in TX" after ID mandate for mail ballots pic.twitter.com/ofXpKLKzKH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 4, 2025

Kinda proves that 'conspiracy theory' that mail-in ballots are an easy target for fraud, huh?

There’s a good reason that the vast majority of Democrats wanted non-citizens to be allowed to vote. pic.twitter.com/f5TOGUUyDE — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) August 4, 2025

A very good reason.

Democrats cannot win without cheating.



This is why they are comparing ICE to the Gestapo.



Because ICE is literally deporting their voters. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 4, 2025

Bingo!

As voter security increases, Democrat votes decrease. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 4, 2025

Like clockwork.

SURPRISE, SURPRISE! That's the whole reason we want voter ID! Election integrity! What good is an election if it is rigged by ineligible people casting votes and by fake mail-in ballots?! TALK ABOUT THREATS TO DEMOCRACY! This is at the top of the list! — Bob Beddingfield (@bobbeddingfield) August 4, 2025

Fraud is a threat to democracy. But Democrats don't actually care about democracy.

Yup. There it is.

They cannot win without cheating. https://t.co/QQdX7OKZou — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 5, 2025

They cannot.

They are so devoid of ideas and policies they have to steal elections.

Huh. Well this is a completely surprising turn of events. - said exactly no one https://t.co/KGt4Rast3T — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 4, 2025

Not a soul.

Jasmine Crockett just admitted that when Democrats can’t cheat, they lose votes. https://t.co/0B7QGQ3SHv — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 4, 2025

Please, make her the face of the DNC.

We beg you.

She absurdly claims that calling for stricter voter ID laws was “done in the dark.”



But at least she admits that when even minimal levels of scrutiny are applied to voter eligibility her “numbers fall.” So props for a nugget of unintentional candor … I guess. https://t.co/LSpXg1dE3g — Cruadin (@cruadin) August 4, 2025

We guess.

Wow almost like people have been saying this would happen when you mandate identification to be able to vote (they’re all illegals that are illegally voting in state/federal elections) https://t.co/5c6glAEITQ — Artie (@MillerArtie) August 4, 2025

It's doing what Voter ID was meant to do: combat fraud.

This is why the SAVE act must be passed. https://t.co/njDUbuF4iQ — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) August 4, 2025

Just imagine how bad things will be for Democrats if the SAVE Act passes.

She admits the truth. People who were not supposed to be voting were. Whether they were here illegally, dead, or living in another state, there are people who are voting illegally, and requiring ID is one way to root them out. https://t.co/xFaCk2qSB9 — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) August 4, 2025

The first time she's been honest, even unintentionally.