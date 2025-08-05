Get WRECKED, Ken! Dem Chair Martin Earns RATIO for Flying to Chicago to Meet With Scofflaw Colleagues

The Democrats are doubling down on keeping their Texas colleagues out of the Lone Star State, thus preventing the Texas legislature from having a quorum and voting on redistricting the state.

This is how the Democrats view democracy, of course: it's only good when they win.

Now, Dem Chair Ken Martin is in Chicago to meet with the scofflaw members of his party.

WATCH:

Just made it to Chicago. I’m heading to meet with the Texas Democrats who broke quorum to stop Trump and Abbott’s gerrymandering scheme.



Let’s continue the fight. pic.twitter.com/I6ICMThOo5 — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) August 5, 2025

Can't wait to see them all arrested, Ken.

Democrats today pic.twitter.com/WnWYfNtTK3 — Sweet as Pie (@Valerie52659143) August 5, 2025

It's a total mystery as to why the Democrats' approval rating is in the gutter. Total. Mystery.

Look at District 13.

"scheme" LOL. I guess it's only a "scheme" when red states redistrict. 🤡🤡🤡 — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) August 5, 2025

When Democrats do it, it's 'fairness' and 'equity.'

You didn’t fight. You ran away. — Mark Pfeifer (@markpfeifer999) August 5, 2025

Like cowards.

Here’s to hoping they are jailed — 🇺🇸DunkNastee (@dunknastee) August 5, 2025

YUP.

The lawless cowards? Why would you want to do that when you’re polling in the gutter? — King Trevor (@nothingleft9999) August 5, 2025

Because this is who they are.

You have to love a guy that is too dumb to know him vlogging from Terminal 1 at ORD is in one Illinois District when he probably landed on one of the runways of another district. 🙄🤡. https://t.co/Gj8itgM15S pic.twitter.com/o2otsepJUp — Sarasota Freedom (@dontdemdownsrq) August 5, 2025

This is the ... *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

Another apoplectic freakout by democrats which won't move the needle.



The place to fight is in the courts, not by running away.



There is no 4th Branch of Government/Department of Fleeing https://t.co/Biil2ID4n2 — Asimov2025 (@asimov2025) August 5, 2025

They won't fight in the courts because they know they'll lose.

Ah Yes Chicago the place that destroys the voting power of an entire state https://t.co/Kmst6TbCXq pic.twitter.com/01UKQ5gDdz — Publius (@Publius_7_1776) August 5, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Kmart is in the house. https://t.co/KEbTBKmAwu — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 5, 2025

Heh.

Send them home or suffer the consequences. https://t.co/kXb8bITQuF — Ms. Dino🇺🇸 (@msDino17) August 5, 2025

They won't like the consequences.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



