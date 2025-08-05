Corey DeAngelis Bodies Randi Weingarten From the Top Rope Over Her Teacher Pay...
Get WRECKED, Ken! Dem Chair Martin Earns RATIO for Flying to Chicago to Meet With Scofflaw Colleagues

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

The Democrats are doubling down on keeping their Texas colleagues out of the Lone Star State, thus preventing the Texas legislature from having a quorum and voting on redistricting the state.

This is how the Democrats view democracy, of course: it's only good when they win.

Now, Dem Chair Ken Martin is in Chicago to meet with the scofflaw members of his party.

WATCH:

Can't wait to see them all arrested, Ken.

It's a total mystery as to why the Democrats' approval rating is in the gutter. Total. Mystery.

Look at District 13.

When Democrats do it, it's 'fairness' and 'equity.'

Like cowards.

YUP.

Because this is who they are.

This is the ... *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

They won't fight in the courts because they know they'll lose.

That's (D)ifferent.

Heh.

They won't like the consequences.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

