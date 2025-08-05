Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump
Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About TX Redistricting Maps (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 05, 2025
CNN

Not a single Democrat has ever complained about redistricting when they've done it. That's 'equity' and 'fair maps.' 

Now that Republicans in Texas are redistricting, the Democrats are losing their minds. And it's not because they think it's unfair and an 'attack on democracy.' What they're really mad about is Republicans playing by their own rules.

Watch as Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison blasts CNN's Kaitlan Collins over the redistricting:

The entire post reads:

'The amount of times CNN must have spent fact checking what I said earlier today to come up with those clips, but if if those are the best clips you can find, then my point stand and I was proven correct because at no point was he asked to justify those maps.'

'These Democrats, my Democrat colleagues that fled the state to go hide behind Governor Pritzker, they‘re not mad that states are engaging in redistricting to maximize partisan political advantage. What they‘re mad about, but they won‘t say it is that they‘re mad that a Republican state is stepping up and doing it. That‘s the real problem.'

And that's how you handle the media.

This writer will say the same thing she says about Dems doing it: it's wrong and undermines democracy to flee the state and prevent a quorum.

That being said, if it's fascism for Abbott to exercise his authority to send the police after Democrats, it was fascism for Oregon to do it, too -- your rules, Lefties.

Of course.

As always.

So is California.

And yes, CNN is hypocritical.

They never want Republicans to play by the same rules.

Collins is terrible at her job.

So smug.

Because she spouts DNC propaganda. That's the only requirement for a job at CNN.

They sure do.

As always. 'Heads we win, tails you lose' is the motto of the American Left.

