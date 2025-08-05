Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About TX Redistricting Maps (WATCH)

Not a single Democrat has ever complained about redistricting when they've done it. That's 'equity' and 'fair maps.'

Now that Republicans in Texas are redistricting, the Democrats are losing their minds. And it's not because they think it's unfair and an 'attack on democracy.' What they're really mad about is Republicans playing by their own rules.

Watch as Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison blasts CNN's Kaitlan Collins over the redistricting:

🚨 BREAKING: @brianeharrison just ROASTED Kaitlan Collins for the rank HYPOCRISY in how they cover Texas redistricting vs. California and Illinois.



"The amount of times CNN must have spent fact checking what I said earlier today to come up with those clips, but if if those are… pic.twitter.com/Y5gTSSJ7vB — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 5, 2025

The entire post reads:

'The amount of times CNN must have spent fact checking what I said earlier today to come up with those clips, but if if those are the best clips you can find, then my point stand and I was proven correct because at no point was he asked to justify those maps.' 'These Democrats, my Democrat colleagues that fled the state to go hide behind Governor Pritzker, they‘re not mad that states are engaging in redistricting to maximize partisan political advantage. What they‘re mad about, but they won‘t say it is that they‘re mad that a Republican state is stepping up and doing it. That‘s the real problem.'

And that's how you handle the media.

People should be talking about the Dem governor of Oregon sending the state police after Republicans who fled to deny Dems a quorum. Now they’re crying fascism. — François Noir (@JPScmeckles) August 5, 2025

This writer will say the same thing she says about Dems doing it: it's wrong and undermines democracy to flee the state and prevent a quorum.

That being said, if it's fascism for Abbott to exercise his authority to send the police after Democrats, it was fascism for Oregon to do it, too -- your rules, Lefties.

CNN's fact-checking department: lightning fast when Republicans speak, mysteriously absent when Democrats redraw maps. pic.twitter.com/QnS5QLPhCw — Politickle (@PolitickleNews) August 5, 2025

Of course.

As always.

CNN are just blatant hypocrites.

Illinois is terribly Gerrymandered. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) August 5, 2025

So is California.

And yes, CNN is hypocritical.

Exactly! Dems like it when it favors them. They cannot stand that Republicans are now playing their game!!! — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) August 5, 2025

They never want Republicans to play by the same rules.

Collins is terrible at her job.

So smug.

@kaitlancollins gets more weak every time she opens her mouth. How is she still on air? https://t.co/7aEOZbw1RN — Sara Gray (@TheRealSaraGray) August 5, 2025

Because she spouts DNC propaganda. That's the only requirement for a job at CNN.

They sure do.

Good when blue states do it



Problem when Red states do it https://t.co/69YJxySqAH — Frankie Negrette (@R_ZR) August 5, 2025

As always. 'Heads we win, tails you lose' is the motto of the American Left.

