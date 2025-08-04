What Are the Odds: Cincinnati Journo Just HAPPENS to Find PRISTINE KKK Flyer While Out for a Walk

The timing of this seems so incredibly ... convenient that this writer is laying down the marker now: this is a hoax. Probably perpetrated by the guy who just so happened to 'stumble across' a KKK flyer in a city that is in the spotlight for a racially-motivated attack.

Just out and about on this beautiful Sunday disposing of garbage. If you're out and about on this beautiful Sunday you should dispose of some garbage too. Remember: only losers litter! pic.twitter.com/Bk0zU3HpdW — Nick Swartsell (@nswartsell) August 3, 2025

Oh, and Nick here's a member of the media, a staffer at WVXU.

I'd love to know where that came from. — Jonathan Smith (@Electradyne112) August 3, 2025

Nick's computer, probably.

Wow it’s not even wrinkled or dirty or torn or anything! You should have at least messed it up a little before you put it there in the street, champ. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) August 4, 2025

Put some effort into it.

You're a news guy, has anyone else come forward with a copy of this flyer that they also "found" on the street? Certainly a flyer like this was printed and distributed in bulk for people to find, no? — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) August 4, 2025

Surely.

Wow!!! What an amazing find, Nicky. I'll alert the media and submit you for the bestest Journalist in Cincy! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) August 4, 2025

The bestest journalist EVAH!

I would love to see your home printer’s history file. — Unserious Stoic (@kingsfan231) August 4, 2025

So would we.

The odds of a KKK flyer being found in Cincinnati

are pretty low.



The odds of a KKK flyer being found by a WVXU staff writer begins to get higher.



The odds that the KKK flyer was made by the WVXU staff writer who then "found" it in pristine form on the side of the road is 1:1. https://t.co/aotKSsUUNj — Vivet Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus (@HCPSociety) August 4, 2025

Seriously. If Nick is this lucky, he should buy a lottery ticket.

A NPR "journo" claiming to have found a pristine, white supremacist flyer in CLIFTON of all places is comical.



Worst gaslight ever. https://t.co/kTVjbqeoeT — ThePeinTV (@ThePeinTV) August 4, 2025

They're not even trying anymore.

The PC language is so ingrained in them that it even gets “those of color” into their fake racist flyer… https://t.co/EmqWHEG3vV — Chris Galdeen (@CGaldeen11) August 4, 2025

The language is very un-KKK like.

Nick Swartsell also found a winning Powerball lotto ticket and the body of Jimmy Hoffa right next to it. https://t.co/aeqFPpo3b5 — El Duderino (@ElDuderinoGG) August 4, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

That’s the cleanest piece of litter I’ve ever seen. Unless it was freshly dropped in front of you, I think the call came from within the house. https://t.co/E0iW1JyHSB — Nick (@Nickinfiniti) August 4, 2025

It sure did.

Democrats lie so much they have negative credibility. https://t.co/BIMZIRKGL2 — Buttface (@ARealButtface) August 4, 2025

They sure do.

