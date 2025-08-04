What Are the Odds: Cincinnati Journo Just HAPPENS to Find PRISTINE KKK Flyer While Out for a Walk

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 11:10 PM on August 04, 2025
Twitchy

The timing of this seems so incredibly ... convenient that this writer is laying down the marker now: this is a hoax. Probably perpetrated by the guy who just so happened to 'stumble across' a KKK flyer in a city that is in the spotlight for a racially-motivated attack.

Oh, and Nick here's a member of the media, a staffer at WVXU.

Nick's computer, probably.

Put some effort into it.

Surely.

The bestest journalist EVAH!

So would we.

Seriously. If Nick is this lucky, he should buy a lottery ticket.

They're not even trying anymore.

The language is very un-KKK like.

EL. OH. EL.

It sure did.

They sure do.

