BULLSEYE: NBC News Reports a Man Is Upset World Dart Federation Rules Bar Him From Cheating

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 02, 2025
meme

The Left has to realize we're done with the trans nonsense, right?

Because we are. 

We are tired of delusional men pretending to be women invading our safe spaces and our sports, and we're tired of delusional women pretending they're 'pregnant men.'

Media will keep dredging that pond for sob stories, of course, but the rest of us have returned to sanity: there are only two genders. Period. So spare us.

NBC News is trying really hard, though:

Here's more:

Transgender darts champion Noa-Lynn van Leuven is speaking out after the sport’s international governing body released a new gender-eligibility policy that prohibits trans women from female competitions.

'It’s a loss for the trans community in sports. And that breaks my heart,' van Leuven wrote on Instagram on Thursday. 'As a trans person in the darts world, I know how vital inclusion is — not just on paper, but in practice. It’s disheartening to see yet another policy framed around ‘fairness’ that ultimately results in exclusion, without truly considering the people behind the labels.'

The World Darts Federation released its new gender-eligibility policy Monday. The rule change, which is effective immediately, states that entry and participation in the federation’s women’s and girls ranking tournaments and cups will only be open to players who were 'recorded female at birth.' Under this policy, trans women are ineligible, and trans men are eligible as long as they are not undergoing hormone treatment. All trans women and trans men are eligible to compete in the open category.

So the World Darts Federation -- by NBC's own admission -- has an open category where anyone can play. But that wasn't enough for van Leuven. He had to take a spot from a woman.

Shameful.

Yes we are.

Men. Men. Men.

They sure did.

Yes. He is.

Or in the open category.

And if the Left will insist there's no physical advantage in darts, then he should have no problem competing against men.

But that's not what this is about: it's about taking spots from women and forcing the rest of us to affirm them in their delusions.

We like the accurate part best.

Doesn't matter: van Leuven is a man and has no business competing against women.

They're doing a bang-up job of being on the wrong side of the issue.

It's all about the misogyny.

