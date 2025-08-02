Mehdi Hassan Rewrites History With Claim Democrats Tried REALLY Hard Not to Politicize Trump Prosecutions

BULLSEYE: NBC News Reports a Man Is Upset World Dart Federation Rules Bar...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 02, 2025
Twitchy

The Democrats made it very clear their legal cases against President Trump were, in fact, meant to keep him from getting reelected.

Lis Smith went on CNN and said as much this past May, and we told you about that here. Anyone with eyes and a brain knew the prosecutions of President Trump were purely political.

Which is why brainless Mehdi Hasan is trying to rewrite history and claim the Democrats tried really, really hard not to politicize those persecutions -- sorry, prosecutions:

Sure, Mehdi. Whatever you say.

He's serious.

The gaslighting is strong with Hasan.

With magic.

It's adorable, isn't it?

It's off the charts.

Not a soul.

We're not going to be charitable here and go with 'both.'

He's so dishonest.

He thinks we've forgotten. We have not forgotten.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Denial ain't just a river in Egypt, apparently.

If this is Democrats 'appeasing' President Trump, we'd hate to see what opposing him would look like.

Bingo.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

