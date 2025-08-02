Mehdi Hassan Rewrites History With Claim Democrats Tried REALLY Hard Not to Politicize Trump Prosecutions

The Democrats made it very clear their legal cases against President Trump were, in fact, meant to keep him from getting reelected.

Lis Smith went on CNN and said as much this past May, and we told you about that here. Anyone with eyes and a brain knew the prosecutions of President Trump were purely political.

Which is why brainless Mehdi Hasan is trying to rewrite history and claim the Democrats tried really, really hard not to politicize those persecutions -- sorry, prosecutions:

A reminder that Dems went out of their way to NOT politicize their prosecutions of Trump. Garland dragged his feet. Biden kept his distance. And then they appointed a special counsel to look independent.



All a waste of time. You can never appease the GOP. So why do Dems try?? https://t.co/gSzIsaIDuW — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 2, 2025

Sure, Mehdi. Whatever you say.

You're kidding me, right?



The prosecutions themselves were political — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) August 2, 2025

He's serious.

Oh my goodness the gaslighting from this one. Makes sense I guess…being a Hamas simp requires you to lie about everything. — Bygones_be_Bygones (@BygonesbeBygon7) August 2, 2025

The gaslighting is strong with Hasan.

How do you depoliticize an inherently political act? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 2, 2025

With magic.

What a cute way to both reinvent history and memory-hole the rabid use of lawfare. — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) August 2, 2025

It's adorable, isn't it?

"Went out of their way to NOT politicize"



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 yeah, hardly anyone has heard about Russian Collusion and the two impeachments. This level of gaslighting is insane. — Colter Owen 🐝🌻🧔🚜 (@ColterOwen) August 2, 2025

It's off the charts.

Every prosecution of Trump was political. They took one misdemeanor and broke it into 43 felonies. They admitted that every prosecution was a ‘novel’ prosecution. You’re so insane that even MSNBC dumped you. Nobody is buying you rewriting history. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 2, 2025

Not a soul.

Which would be the more charitable interpretation of this tweet, that he's dishonest or that he's mentally impaired? https://t.co/S9fSTmUNwQ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 2, 2025

We're not going to be charitable here and go with 'both.'

Exhibit 1,346,433 of Mehdi being dishonest and hoping his audience is retarded. https://t.co/4SuYoGTVXj — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) August 2, 2025

He's so dishonest.

Mehdi is now rewriting history to claim the impeachment of Trump was not politicized, as if multiple politicians didnt run on that as their platform, and as if Pelosi didnt have golden pens with her name on them made to commemorate the occasion. https://t.co/XJUEteDeJo — Weekend Warrior (@Arrekisu) August 2, 2025

He thinks we've forgotten. We have not forgotten.

The fact that they are appeasing Trump is the reason they have the lowest approval rating in 35 years. https://t.co/qXGjGSolkG — Dexter Wright ... New PFP, same attitude (@Dexter__Wright) August 2, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Denial ain't just a river in Egypt, apparently.

If this is Democrats 'appeasing' President Trump, we'd hate to see what opposing him would look like.

The ONLY time Mehdi EVER criticizes the Left or Dems is when they aren't radical enough



It's NEVER because they are too radical



Because he's a radical himself https://t.co/jD6CB7uA5J — Jordan Lebowitz (@Espnjordan) August 2, 2025

Bingo.

