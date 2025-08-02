Pedaling DEI: Cycling Weekly Demands Bike Communities Include Fat Black Women (or They're RACIST!)

One of this writer's most viewed posts involved a cyclist, because people have strong opinions on cyclists (and mostly negative ones, FYI). Like vegans and Crossfit enthusiasts, cyclists always let you know they're a cyclist.

And this story combines cycling with the Left's other pet cause -- DEI representation in sports. This writer checked to make sure this wasn't parody, either, and it's not:

This is real. How am I supposed to satirise this? It's already saying exactly what I would say if I was taking the piss. pic.twitter.com/3RkxVj0wbf — Leo Kearse - on YouTube & GB News (@LeoKearse) August 1, 2025

Congrats, Cycling Weekly, you've made cyclists even more insufferable.

You can’t call yourself a cycling community without fat Black womenhttps://t.co/AgTdxeHcOP — Cycling Weekly (@cyclingweekly) July 29, 2025

Here's what Iresha Picot writes:

I’m a new cyclist. I’m also a fat Black woman who just rode her first century ride. That sentence alone is not one you'll read very often. Because when I look around at the cycling world, I rarely see people who look like me.



And yet, I ride. I, too, am part of the cycling community. Or am I? If we’re not talking about those on the margins, then we’re not truly talking about community. Community isn't just about who shows up, it's about who feels welcome, who’s invited, and who’s made visible. It’s about who has a voice and who’s being centered, not just tolerated. Whenever you are at a table, whether it's a meeting, an event, or a casual group ride, take a moment. Look around. Then ask yourself: Who’s missing? Whose absence goes unnoticed? Whose stories aren’t being told? Because if we aren't being intentional about inclusion, then we are by default participating in exclusion.

No, we're not. Inclusion and exclusion are not binary.

We have this thing called free association, where we can choose to spend time (or not) with whomever we please. We never hear about exclusion when woke institutions hold racially divisive graduations. Funny, that.

Spat my coffee out. 🤣 — Steve Chambers (@4thWaveStevie) August 2, 2025

It's that ridiculous.

Wait does this mean cycling isn’t racist today or IS racist today? I can’t keep up. — 𝚝𝚊𝚙𝚎𝚍𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚎 (@tapedrone) August 1, 2025

It's Schrödinger's racism, apparently.

The satire isn't over until she sings... — Nevermore (@PlanFluor) August 1, 2025

Heh.

Same vibes.

Not a Trans fat black woman though, how exclusive. — Ultra Agent 6189-Cathy Mudge (@cathy_mudge) August 2, 2025

Yeah. Do better Cycling Weekly.

As a satirist, you're going to be out of a job soon, Leo. The world's gone flipping mad. 😂 — Arcadia (@carcassone81452) August 2, 2025

Flipping mad.

Hilarious. The cyclings groups ALWAYS use women & kids in photos, often of coloud. IN REALITY 75%+ cyclists are male, mostly older white makes - with beards and lycra lout fancy dress too. @MaCgroupUK @s70gad @TJAWindsor https://t.co/MOcenkyEYP — TheNineLivesofSummer (@9LivesofSummer) August 2, 2025

That's racist. Or something.

They've made a mistake here. It should be a fat black disabled trans they/them Muslim. https://t.co/QauPmS3Nic — Normal working bloke 🇬🇧 (@BlokeWorking) August 1, 2025

They didn't DEI hard enough, frankly.

