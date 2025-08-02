Mehdi Hassan Rewrites History With Claim Democrats Tried REALLY Hard Not to Politicize...
Pedaling DEI: Cycling Weekly Demands Bike Communities Include Fat Black Women (or They're RACIST!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on August 02, 2025
Meme

One of this writer's most viewed posts involved a cyclist, because people have strong opinions on cyclists (and mostly negative ones, FYI). Like vegans and Crossfit enthusiasts, cyclists always let you know they're a cyclist.

And this story combines cycling with the Left's other pet cause -- DEI representation in sports. This writer checked to make sure this wasn't parody, either, and it's not:

Congrats, Cycling Weekly, you've made cyclists even more insufferable.

Here's what writes:

I’m a new cyclist. I’m also a fat Black woman who just rode her first century ride. That sentence alone is not one you'll read very often. Because when I look around at the cycling world, I rarely see people who look like me.

And yet, I ride.

I, too, am part of the cycling community. Or am I? If we’re not talking about those on the margins, then we’re not truly talking about community. Community isn't just about who shows up, it's about who feels welcome, who’s invited, and who’s made visible. It’s about who has a voice and who’s being centered, not just tolerated.

Whenever you are at a table, whether it's a meeting, an event, or a casual group ride, take a moment. Look around. Then ask yourself: Who’s missing? Whose absence goes unnoticed? Whose stories aren’t being told? Because if we aren't being intentional about inclusion, then we are by default participating in exclusion.

It Was NEVER About Safety! One Week In, Here's What's Blocked by the U.K.'s Orwellian Online Bill
Amy Curtis
No, we're not. Inclusion and exclusion are not binary.

We have this thing called free association, where we can choose to spend time (or not) with whomever we please. We never hear about exclusion when woke institutions hold racially divisive graduations. Funny, that.

It's that ridiculous.

It's Schrödinger's racism, apparently.

Heh.

Same vibes.

Yeah. Do better Cycling Weekly.

Flipping mad.

That's racist. Or something.

They didn't DEI hard enough, frankly.

