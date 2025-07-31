Susan Rice: Be Brave and Tell Us How President Trump's Policies Have Hurt You

For the past decade, the Left has painted themselves as brave resistance fighters pushing back against the 'Bad Orange Man,' telling us President Trump is literally Hitler and an existential threat to our freedoms and democracy.

It's a lie, of course, but Democrats love to exploit our suffering for their political gain.

And here's Susan Rice, hoping for stories about how Trump's policies have hurt Americans so she can help the Democrats take back power in the midterms:

Be Brave. Tell your story of how Trump’s policies have hurt you, your family, your business or your community. It’s essential that we hold leaders accountable for their actions. Follow @OfTheBraveUSA and make your voice heard. https://t.co/53NCcbp38o — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) July 30, 2025

Despicable.

But the good news is she's getting ratioed into oblivion over this.

Ummm... the elites are on your side, Susan. President Trump is fighting for us regular people. — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) July 30, 2025

YUP.

Your story is going to be orange and lonely shortly. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 31, 2025

Heh.

Trump had a guy sent to prison to prop up the false claim that the Benghazi disaster was caused by a movie nobody watched, and another guy for posting a joke meme, on grounds it waz election interference, while trying himself to hang a Russian collusion hoax on his rival. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) July 30, 2025

Yeah, that was Susan's boy Obama.

Still lying after all these years, Susan. https://t.co/HuNxNlQcJh — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) July 30, 2025

All she does is lie.

Sorry. Things have only improved here since he took office. And I am as surprised as anyone else. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 30, 2025

Things have improved.

And the Left hates that.

Biden's economy forced more Americans into using food banks than ever before. Biden tried mandating that my family get the deadly vax in order to work. Biden regularly called half the country "a threat to the very soul of this nation" and "garbage " Biden sent DOJ thugs to… — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) July 30, 2025

Never forget how Joe Biden and his policies hurt us.

Hey @AmbassadorRice ;



Susie, here’s part of my life that you were directly involved in trying to destroy. Give us all a break and crawl back into the deep dark hole you crawled out of.@AGPamBondi @EagleEdMartin https://t.co/KY2t2wGIFn pic.twitter.com/sImNIbOSd8 — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 30, 2025

General Mike Flynn from the top rope!

"It's essential that we hold leaders accountable for their actions." https://t.co/fyWSXeZqh5 pic.twitter.com/mZV0BDkWwm — Frisbeetarian (@Frisbeetarian) July 31, 2025

No, no. Not THOSE leaders.

They're (D)ifferent.

Sweetie, this is the last thing you want, believe me…



“It’s essential that we hold leaders accountable for their actions” - Susan Rice https://t.co/f33h8u9ZQe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 31, 2025

She has no idea what she just said.

GorT: like Hillary Clinton for Benghazi, Russian fake dossier, unsecured classified emails, etc.?

Or Joe Biden for the botched Afghanistan exit?

Or Obama for Benghazi, lying about PPACA, IRS targeting, Solyndra, Fast and Furious?



Why are you selectively picking leaders? https://t.co/btjpixVcOk — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) July 30, 2025

Because in Susan Rice's world, some leaders are, in fact, above the law.

She nervously emailed herself on her last day in office, claiming Obama instructed them to pursue the Russia hoax “by the book.” It was a classic CYA move—fooling no one. If anything, it’s strong evidence that Obama himself gave the order to politically destroy Trump using the… https://t.co/ybkLDUBU1k — Reeve Swainston, Esq. (@ReeveSwainston) July 30, 2025

She thinks she's clever. She is not.

I’ll start, when my mom unexpectedly passed (non-COVID related) in 2021 I was denied access into the hospital. I didn't get to see my Mom because of the Bidens Administration's politically motivated Covid polices.

Now take a seat, no one wants to play into your TDS. https://t.co/jjbiFCBMxO — Zonie🌵🌴 (@PHXAZ1852) July 30, 2025

Funny how this writer saw few people actually reply to Rice's prompt, but a bunch talking about how Biden and the Democrats hurt them.

Almost like she's lying about Trump and his policies.

Weird.

