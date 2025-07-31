LA Mayor Karen Bass Applauds Herself for Reducing Homelessness by 30 People
Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them...
Lefty Atheist Org Says Loosened Workplace Religion Rules Is Christian Nationalism
VIP
Don't Look Now, But Libs Are Trying to Use a Graph to Dunk...
What Happened to Separation of Church and State, Huh? Sen. Warnock Says Votes...
It's Field Trip Day at the Retirement Home! Lefties Engage In Geriatric Theatrics...
John Brennan Hopes Career DOJ/FBI Officials 'Are Not Going to Carry on This...
University of Iowa Needs a Reminder That No One Is Above Anti-DEI Laws...
Scott Jennings BEGS Democrats to Nominate Kamala, Then Gives Kara Swisher the 'Scott...
Tulsi Gabbard Spotlights Intel Whistleblower Who Wouldn't 'Go Along With the Obama-Directe...
The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Unqualified U.K. Minister for Technology Warns Using a VPN to Escape Their Online...
MORE Declassified Docs Put Hillary Clinton Up to Her Neck In the 'Russia...
Jake Tapper's Rare Dem Takedown: Pelosi's Insider Trading Tantrum Meets an Unusually Bold...

Susan Rice: Be Brave and Tell Us How President Trump's Policies Have Hurt You

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 31, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

For the past decade, the Left has painted themselves as brave resistance fighters pushing back against the 'Bad Orange Man,' telling us President Trump is literally Hitler and an existential threat to our freedoms and democracy.

Advertisement

It's a lie, of course, but Democrats love to exploit our suffering for their political gain.

And here's Susan Rice, hoping for stories about how Trump's policies have hurt Americans so she can help the Democrats take back power in the midterms:

Despicable.

But the good news is she's getting ratioed into oblivion over this.

YUP.

Heh.

Yeah, that was Susan's boy Obama.

All she does is lie.

Recommended

Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them Into a Traveling Freak Show
Doug P.
Advertisement

Things have improved.

And the Left hates that.

Never forget how Joe Biden and his policies hurt us.

General Mike Flynn from the top rope!

No, no. Not THOSE leaders.

They're (D)ifferent.

She has no idea what she just said.

Advertisement

Because in Susan Rice's world, some leaders are, in fact, above the law.

She thinks she's clever. She is not.

Funny how this writer saw few people actually reply to Rice's prompt, but a bunch talking about how Biden and the Democrats hurt them.

Almost like she's lying about Trump and his policies.

Weird.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them Into a Traveling Freak Show
Doug P.
John Brennan Hopes Career DOJ/FBI Officials 'Are Not Going to Carry on This Absurd Effort' (NUDGE NUDGE)
Doug P.
Lefty Atheist Org Says Loosened Workplace Religion Rules Is Christian Nationalism
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings BEGS Democrats to Nominate Kamala, Then Gives Kara Swisher the 'Scott Jennings Face'
Grateful Calvin
It's Field Trip Day at the Retirement Home! Lefties Engage In Geriatric Theatrics at WI Rep. Steil's Home
Amy Curtis
Mary Katharine Ham Mocks Left's Week-Long Meltdown Over Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's an EPIC Thread About How Trump Broke the Dems and Turned Them Into a Traveling Freak Show Doug P.
Advertisement