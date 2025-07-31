BLAME TRUMP: Boston Globe Reports Cuts to Harvard Means It's Too Poor to Buy AC Units for Boston's Poor

For years, the environmentalist Left have told us air conditioning is not only bad for Gaia, it's also sexist and a way capitalists keep the working man down.

So you'd think they'd be okay with Boston residents forgoing AC in the name of fighting climate change, sexism, and capitalism, right?

Wrong.

Because now they can blame President Trump for denying them 'life-saving' AC:

In today's paper: Trump’s cuts to Harvard leave Boston’s vulnerable sweltering without AC; Beacon Hill leaders propose pay raise for court-appointed lawyers in effort to end work stoppage; and more. https://t.co/IbdNUoDvWn pic.twitter.com/1Z064ETKGx — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) July 31, 2025

Here's more from the Boston Globe:

It was 90 degrees outside and the air was steamy and thick, yet it felt even hotter in Lawrence Brown’s tiny third-floor walkup. The breeze from a rotating floor fan fluttered a pile of folded laundry in the living room but provided little relief. Brown, 61, landed a one-bedroom unit in a brick public housing complex in Dorchester five years ago, following a downturn in his life that included the death of his wife from cancer, and a bout of homelessness. He is grateful for a roof over his head, but in summer it has a major drawback: no air conditioning. For someone like Brown, who suffers from a lung disease that makes it hard to breathe, it’s more than just miserable — it’s also a health risk. One hundred Boston residents were supposed to receive a window unit as early as June as part of a Harvard University study of making air conditioning more widely accessible, especially to those with medical conditions, as summers grow hotter and more humid.

This writer popped over to Amazon, and a 6,000 BTU window AC unit is selling for $107.10. That's $17,010.

Harvard's endowment is $53.2 billion, and its 2024 operating budget is $6.4 billion. The $17,010 it would cost to buy units would be 0.00027% of Harvard's operating budget.

That being said, Harvard, which presumably has an entire department full of economists, cannot seem to find a way to cut that percentage from the budget, so they decided to withhold AC from people in Boston. During an August heat wave. We also presume Harvard would take the tax deduction on the $17,010, too.

Without tax revenue from US workers, there is simply no way for Harvard University to afford 100 air conditioners for poor people, the Boston Globe says pic.twitter.com/5lU0FR4suY — Boston Globe Pitchbot (@BostonSatire) July 30, 2025

The Boston Globe wants us to believe Harvard can't do this. And that we're stupid enough to believe them.

100 air conditions would cost 0.00000038% of Harvard's net worth pic.twitter.com/grW4Sf42fn — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔🌲🌕 (@jeremykauffman) July 31, 2025

How could they ever manage?

A good premium AC at Lowe's costs $249, w/tax $262. So the richest most prestigious university in the world can't afford $26,200. The spend quadruple that in landscaping every month. They're screwing the poor to make a statement about Trump, plain and simple. — Stan (@StanMtnBike) July 30, 2025

Yes. Yes they are.

So buy 100 window ac units for people unable to afford them (a less than $200 outlay for a 5000 btu unit).



In Boston, it would cost about $35 per month to run the unit 8 hours a day.



Who pays the electric bill? — Trebor (@TreborJoss) July 31, 2025

Taxpayers, too.

Couldn’t the interest on their $53B endowment cover the cost of the 100 air conditioners? I’m no math major but at a conservative 5% return on their endowment that’s about $2.15B per year. Surely, the 100 air conditioners could somehow be afforded. 🤔 — Chris 🇺🇸 (@ChrisUSA61) July 30, 2025

Surely.

BREAKING: Harvard was planning to spend $20,000 in taxpayer funds to buy 100 AC units for Boston residents. The school claims it can no longer afford to just give away the units on its own dime. Why does Harvard need federal support to pay for stuff completely unrelated to… https://t.co/mx2hQ88NHL pic.twitter.com/Ex2gWcQgn2 — @amuse (@amuse) July 31, 2025

No one is buying this.

So Harvard was using federal government tax payer money to appear as if they were giving back to the community. https://t.co/yx6vtQF90b — SassyCubanAbuela (@SassyCubanJewel) July 31, 2025

YUP.

Because the Left believes charity only comes from government.

So ... lets do this: Home Depot can get the grant and probably give away 200 air conditioners, because there won't be academic committees and diversity coordinators also "helping" to figure out how to distribute 100 air conditioners https://t.co/QKun962waD — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 (@marcorandazza) July 30, 2025

This could be done today.

Of course, pushing the narrative that 'ORANGE MAN BAD' is more important to Harvard, and the Boston Globe, than actually helping people.

But they care, y'all.

