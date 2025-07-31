Mount FUSSMore: Lefty Lawyer Accidentally Proves Why Democrats Are Losing Voters Across Al...
The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line

BLAME TRUMP: Boston Globe Reports Cuts to Harvard Means It's Too Poor to Buy AC Units for Boston's Poor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

For years, the environmentalist Left have told us air conditioning is not only bad for Gaia, it's also sexist and a way capitalists keep the working man down.

So you'd think they'd be okay with Boston residents forgoing AC in the name of fighting climate change, sexism, and capitalism, right?

Wrong.

Because now they can blame President Trump for denying them 'life-saving' AC:

Here's more from the Boston Globe:

It was 90 degrees outside and the air was steamy and thick, yet it felt even hotter in Lawrence Brown’s tiny third-floor walkup. The breeze from a rotating floor fan fluttered a pile of folded laundry in the living room but provided little relief.

Brown, 61, landed a one-bedroom unit in a brick public housing complex in Dorchester five years ago, following a downturn in his life that included the death of his wife from cancer, and a bout of homelessness. He is grateful for a roof over his head, but in summer it has a major drawback: no air conditioning.

For someone like Brown, who suffers from a lung disease that makes it hard to breathe, it’s more than just miserable — it’s also a health risk.

One hundred Boston residents were supposed to receive a window unit as early as June as part of a Harvard University study of making air conditioning more widely accessible, especially to those with medical conditions, as summers grow hotter and more humid.

This writer popped over to Amazon, and a 6,000 BTU window AC unit is selling for $107.10. That's $17,010.

Harvard's endowment is $53.2 billion, and its 2024 operating budget is $6.4 billion. The $17,010 it would cost to buy units would be 0.00027% of Harvard's operating budget.

That being said, Harvard, which presumably has an entire department full of economists, cannot seem to find a way to cut that percentage from the budget, so they decided to withhold AC from people in Boston. During an August heat wave. We also presume Harvard would take the tax deduction on the $17,010, too.

The Boston Globe wants us to believe Harvard can't do this. And that we're stupid enough to believe them.

How could they ever manage?

Yes. Yes they are.

Taxpayers, too.

Surely.

No one is buying this.

YUP.

Because the Left believes charity only comes from government.

This could be done today.

Of course, pushing the narrative that 'ORANGE MAN BAD' is more important to Harvard, and the Boston Globe, than actually helping people.

But they care, y'all.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY HARVARD UNIVERSITY HEALTHCARE HOMELESSNESS

