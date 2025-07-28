'Possibly White': It Took CNN About Two Minutes to Disgrace Itself Covering NYC...
Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Dead at 65

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:10 PM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Former Chicago Cubs player and Major League Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg has died. He was 65 years old.

Here's more from MLB:

The entire post reads:

On June 23, 1984, a national TV audience watched Sandberg hit a pair of game-tying home runs in the 9th and 10th innings off Cardinals closer and future Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter. Part of a magical Cubs Postseason run, the game is forever remembered in Chicago as “The Sandberg Game.” He went on to win the 1984 NL MVP Award.

Over 16 seasons, Sandberg slugged 282 home runs, 277 of which were as a second baseman, then a Major League record. He hit 25+ homers five times and stole 30+ bases five times.

Sandberg made his Major League debut with the Phillies in 1981 and later managed them for parts of three seasons.

On June 23, 2024, the 40th anniversary of his iconic moment, the Cubs unveiled a statue of Sandberg outside Wrigley Field.

Sandberg bravely battled cancer the last two years. He was 65.

And here's a longer statement from the Chicago Cubs:

How incredibly sad for Major League Baseball and fans everywhere.

Sandberg was born in Spokane, Washington, in 1959 to parents Elizabeth and Derwent. He was named after Yankees pitcher Ryne Duren.

He showed an aptitude for many sports, and was a star quarterback in high school. He decided to pursue baseball, however, despite getting a football scholarship from Washington State University.

He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the 1978 MLB Draft.

He was traded to the Cubs in 1982, where he cemented his place as one of MLB's best players.

Quite the record.

He will be missed.

Legend forever.

After retiring from the Cubs, Sandberg managed in the minor leagues and for the Phillies from 2013 to 2015.

Wrigley mourns one of it's own:

Sandberg is survived by his wife Margaret, and five children, as well as eleven grandchildren and his nephew, Jared Sandberg who played for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and fans.

