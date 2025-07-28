Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg Dead at 65

Former Chicago Cubs player and Major League Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg has died. He was 65 years old.

With great sadness, we share that Ryne Sandberg has passed away today. pic.twitter.com/LJJ0jGqSy5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 29, 2025

Here's more from MLB:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg.



The beloved Cubs second baseman was a five-tool model of consistency in the 1980s and early ’90s, making 10 consecutive All-Star teams and winning 9 straight Gold Glove awards.



On June 23, 1984, a national TV… pic.twitter.com/KuCazvlnj2 — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2025

The entire post reads:

On June 23, 1984, a national TV audience watched Sandberg hit a pair of game-tying home runs in the 9th and 10th innings off Cardinals closer and future Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter. Part of a magical Cubs Postseason run, the game is forever remembered in Chicago as “The Sandberg Game.” He went on to win the 1984 NL MVP Award. Over 16 seasons, Sandberg slugged 282 home runs, 277 of which were as a second baseman, then a Major League record. He hit 25+ homers five times and stole 30+ bases five times. Sandberg made his Major League debut with the Phillies in 1981 and later managed them for parts of three seasons. On June 23, 2024, the 40th anniversary of his iconic moment, the Cubs unveiled a statue of Sandberg outside Wrigley Field. Sandberg bravely battled cancer the last two years. He was 65.

And here's a longer statement from the Chicago Cubs:

How incredibly sad for Major League Baseball and fans everywhere.

Sandberg was born in Spokane, Washington, in 1959 to parents Elizabeth and Derwent. He was named after Yankees pitcher Ryne Duren.

Super Sky Point to Ryne Sandberg, my favorite second baseman of all time. I will never forget the countless hours tuned into WGN with Harry Caray and Steve Stone during those beautiful childhood summers that lasted forever. Before we knew how fast time actually flies and that our… pic.twitter.com/jQrNzvfJzZ — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) July 29, 2025

He showed an aptitude for many sports, and was a star quarterback in high school. He decided to pursue baseball, however, despite getting a football scholarship from Washington State University.

The Cubs just shared the news that Ryne Sandberg has tragically passed away.



Rest in peace Ryno. pic.twitter.com/bg5S33anji — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) July 29, 2025

He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the 1978 MLB Draft.

I snapped this photo of the great Ryne Sandberg from the Wrigley press box in 2016. The Cubs had just won a World Series game. pic.twitter.com/y9lU2iFEMa — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) July 29, 2025

He was traded to the Cubs in 1982, where he cemented his place as one of MLB's best players.

Quite the record.

Rest In Peace Ryne Sandberg pic.twitter.com/1MgLWl3NyR — Old-Time Baseball Photos (@OTBaseballPhoto) July 29, 2025

Here’s a great shot of Ryne Sandberg vs Nolan Ryan at Wrigley Field



He will be missed pic.twitter.com/vOOo3djH7v — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) July 29, 2025

He will be missed.

RIP Ryne Sandberg. terrible news. legend forever pic.twitter.com/N4BtlViarW — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) July 29, 2025

Legend forever.

After retiring from the Cubs, Sandberg managed in the minor leagues and for the Phillies from 2013 to 2015.

A singular rose lays on Ryne Sandberg’s statue in Gallagher Way 🩵 pic.twitter.com/AVk73GalRJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 29, 2025

Wrigley mourns one of it's own:

Sandberg is survived by his wife Margaret, and five children, as well as eleven grandchildren and his nephew, Jared Sandberg who played for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Our condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and fans.