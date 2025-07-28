WHO KNEW!? Crime In Baltimore DROPPED After Voters Ousted Mosby for a Guy Who Targeted Criminals

Chuck Schumer's So Angered By Trump's Trade Deal Win That He's Just Going...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 28, 2025
ImgFlip

Here's a revelation that will startle the Left: when you enforce laws, crime drops.

Residents of Baltimore -- fed up with the soft-on-crime policies of Soros-backed prosecutor Marilyn Mosby -- voted her out of office in 2022. They chose instead Democrat Ivan Bates, who vowed to do a complete about-face from Mosby's policies.

Guess what?

They worked.

The thread continues:

'Equity' and 'criminal justice reform' are disasters.

It's not hard, folks. Enforce the laws. Lock up the criminals.

Crime goes down.

The numbers don't lie.

Going down, down, down.

And it's not just homicides:

This makes life better for minority communities -- you know, those voters the Left claims to care about.

And here's the full report from Free Beacon:

This is deserving of praise.

Heh.

Because if they told the truth, they'd never be elected to office again.

Everyone.

Except the Left, of course.

