WHO KNEW!? Crime In Baltimore DROPPED After Voters Ousted Mosby for a Guy Who Targeted Criminals

Here's a revelation that will startle the Left: when you enforce laws, crime drops.

Residents of Baltimore -- fed up with the soft-on-crime policies of Soros-backed prosecutor Marilyn Mosby -- voted her out of office in 2022. They chose instead Democrat Ivan Bates, who vowed to do a complete about-face from Mosby's policies.

Guess what?

They worked.

Left-wing officials like Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott have attributed the city's violent crime drop to investments in non-police community groups that deliver "an anti-violence message to stop the shooting."



Conservative policy experts point to a simpler development: the… pic.twitter.com/BrhstaVhZX — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 28, 2025

The thread continues:

Homicide rates soared in the city after Mosby took office, as she refused to prosecute low-level crimes and targeted cops with criminal charges. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 28, 2025

'Equity' and 'criminal justice reform' are disasters.

Baltimore voters ousted her in a 2022 primary that saw them back a Democratic challenger, Ivan Bates, who pledged to reverse Mosby's non-prosecution policies.



It appears to have worked. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 28, 2025

It's not hard, folks. Enforce the laws. Lock up the criminals.

Crime goes down.

In 2022, Mosby's last year in office, Baltimore saw 334 homicides across the city. The next year, under Bates's watch, that number dropped to 262. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 28, 2025

The numbers don't lie.

In 2024, it dropped further to 202 homicides. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 28, 2025

Going down, down, down.

And during the first half of 2025, Baltimore saw just 68 homicides, a 62 percent drop from the same timeframe in 2022. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 28, 2025

And it's not just homicides:

Auto thefts are also down 34 percent, robberies are down 22 percent, and arson is down 10 percent in Baltimore so far in 2025 compared to the same timeframe last year. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 28, 2025

This makes life better for minority communities -- you know, those voters the Left claims to care about.

Here's how Maryland Public Policy Institute fellow Sean Kennedy assesses those figures:



"The numbers don't lie. Ivan Bates's model of targeting the most violent or violence-prone offenders (gun carrying criminals) is the primary driver of Baltimore's miraculous success." — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 28, 2025

And here's the full report from Free Beacon:

This is deserving of praise.

Ohhhh, it's a messaging problem. Got it. — ITGeekMonkeys™ 🍊 (@SEODESIGNTECH) July 28, 2025

Heh.

Why can't these commies stop lying? — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) July 28, 2025

Because if they told the truth, they'd never be elected to office again.

Who knew that cracking down on criminals would lead to less crime? https://t.co/gTHEYiq325 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 28, 2025

Everyone.

Gee, targeting the relatively small number of people that commit most crimes actually results in less crime. Who knew? https://t.co/ZmRHCtdEbK — joe sims (@Rock5491) July 28, 2025

Except the Left, of course.

