Entitled Lefty Whines About 'Hard Work' As Elon Musk Rockets His Way Towards Being a Trillionaire

There are many things that the Left simply does not understand. And economics is chief among them, especially the concepts of value and creating value.

They're also envious and greedy, so they don't want to understand those things. They just see someone who has more than they do, and they want to take it. In the name of 'fairness' and 'equality,' of course.

Elon Musk is now worth over $400 billion, and he's on track to become a trillionaire by 2027.

It's not simply because he 'works harder' than the rest of us -- he works very hard. But it's because he's created high-value products and services that people want and use.

Don't tell that to guys like Evan, though:

It would take a regular person 237,000 lifetimes to make this much. Elon is not working 237,000 times harder than you https://t.co/uqtzCz9fo1 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 28, 2025

His brain would break.

But he is creating much more than 237,00 the value than you do. He has created tens of thousands of millionaires and employed hundreds of thousands of workers. — San (@Sammich4me) July 28, 2025

Correct. Across all his companies, he employs more than 100,000 people.

Ever heard of not working at the minimum wage and trying to be promoted or find a better job? Or start your own company? Elon literally invested his last pennies into Tesla when it was about to fail. He deserves every penny that he's earned. That's his to keep, fair and square. — Matthew Wang 🇨🇦 (@MattOnCdnPoli) July 28, 2025

Yes it is.

He deserves nothing — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 28, 2025

What makes Evan think he deserves anything from Elon?

lol, he makes electric vehicles & launches rockets into space



you tweet — 🔥 Dirts Burner 🔥 (@DirtysBurner) July 28, 2025

'Why am I not worth a half a trillion dollars tho!?' - Evan, probably.

Wealth isn't "work expended"



It's "value created"



And Musk is certainly creating more than 237,000 times the value you are creating — Chris was Right About Everything 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisCotts) July 28, 2025

THIS.

This represents a foundational error promoted by stupid people to exploit stupid people.

The proper measure of worth is the value created, not the effort expended.

What he’s trying to do is speak our language in order to undermine what we actually believe. Reject this nonsense. https://t.co/9vRdk0c5GA — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 28, 2025

Reject it soundly.

In the ‘70s, a man decided to sell rocks and call them “pets.” He made millions.



It’s not how hard you work. It’s how well you work. https://t.co/owTtrUdCR6 — Joel Engel (@joelengel) July 28, 2025

Evan would've been jealous of that guy, too.

No, but he provides 237,000 times more value for society than you.



That’s the difference.



Retarded communists value the input, anyone who’s sane values the output. https://t.co/D3IFXbn4v0 — Márcio Clemente (@MarcioClemente) July 28, 2025

And they don't even value the input, because most of them don't want to work at all.

Imagine how utterly parasitic you’d have to be to think that you have right to someone else’s stuff just because they have more than you do. https://t.co/BIYZ3Uiets — Robin Richthofen (@RRichtoffe83160) July 28, 2025

That's what the Left is: a parasite.

