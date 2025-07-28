Entitled Lefty Whines About 'Hard Work' As Elon Musk Rockets His Way Towards Being a Trillionaire

WHO KNEW!? Crime In Baltimore DROPPED After Voters Ousted Mosby for a Guy...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 28, 2025

There are many things that the Left simply does not understand. And economics is chief among them, especially the concepts of value and creating value.

They're also envious and greedy, so they don't want to understand those things. They just see someone who has more than they do, and they want to take it. In the name of 'fairness' and 'equality,' of course.

Elon Musk is now worth over $400 billion, and he's on track to become a trillionaire by 2027.

It's not simply because he 'works harder' than the rest of us -- he works very hard. But it's because he's created high-value products and services that people want and use.

Don't tell that to guys like Evan, though:

His brain would break.

Correct. Across all his companies, he employs more than 100,000 people.

Yes it is.

What makes Evan think he deserves anything from Elon?

'Why am I not worth a half a trillion dollars tho!?' - Evan, probably.

THIS.

Reject it soundly.

Evan would've been jealous of that guy, too.

And they don't even value the input, because most of them don't want to work at all.

That's what the Left is: a parasite.

