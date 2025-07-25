Correlation Is NOT Causation: Lefty Thinks Declining Fertility Rates Means Overturning Roe 'Backfired'

John Brennan Tells an Agreeable Jen Psaki That Tulsi Gabbard's Lying, and You...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 25, 2025
imgflip

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Left lost their minds. They acted like we'd become the Republic of Gilead and the red robes would be handed out to women shortly.

That didn't happen, and now Leftists need to learn the difference between correlation and causation, because this argument against overturning Roe is illogical (at best):

So abortion is outlawed, and fertility rates are down, but that's because fewer people are having abortions? Or does it mean people are using birth control or abstaining from sex?

Either way, this isn't the win the poster thought it was.

Yes.

The rest of us need to step up and have more babies.

Totally.

That fact was conveniently ignored, we see.

Sadly, yes.

Nowhere.

Literally.

The word 'logic' is doing some heavy lifting there.

Where did anyone say they wanted to overturn Roe to 'increase fertility rates?' 

Most conservatives wanted to stop the murder of babies in the womb. We never said women had to have babies, just that they couldn't kill them.

This.

That's what we wanted.

