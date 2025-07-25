Correlation Is NOT Causation: Lefty Thinks Declining Fertility Rates Means Overturning Roe 'Backfired'

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Left lost their minds. They acted like we'd become the Republic of Gilead and the red robes would be handed out to women shortly.

That didn't happen, and now Leftists need to learn the difference between correlation and causation, because this argument against overturning Roe is illogical (at best):

I’m starting to think overturning Roe v. Wade isn’t going how y’all thought it would🤔 https://t.co/ujPZWXbjGo — yardtalkhbcu (@yardtalkhbcu) July 24, 2025

So abortion is outlawed, and fertility rates are down, but that's because fewer people are having abortions? Or does it mean people are using birth control or abstaining from sex?

Either way, this isn't the win the poster thought it was.

You should look up the difference between correlation and causation 🤡 pic.twitter.com/MsUAgLLtT0 — Ken 🍌 (@danic_98) July 25, 2025

Yes.

So in response to less babies being aborted, liberal women are having less sex and less children? Still seems like a giant W. — Juan Wick (@twistedYaga) July 25, 2025

The rest of us need to step up and have more babies.

Yes, obviously overturning Roe is what’s causing this. Definitely. pic.twitter.com/FP5NSgGaJP — Pardemines the Dyslexic (@Pardeminese) July 25, 2025

Totally.

But abortion hasn't been banned. It's very legal and available in states like Illinois, California, etc.. — ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) July 25, 2025

That fact was conveniently ignored, we see.

Sadly, yes.

Where in the Supreme Court's decision do they cite the declining fertility rate as one of the reasons to overturn Roe Vs. Wade? https://t.co/LKytThjf2B — Eric (@DataRantDotCA) July 25, 2025

Nowhere.

Literally.

Here's some logic for you. Not sound logic, mind you, but logic nonetheless. https://t.co/N8N6SIO2fz — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) July 25, 2025

The word 'logic' is doing some heavy lifting there.

I tried telling conservatives who supported that. If a woman doesnt want to be pregnant she wont be. If a woman doesnt want to have a baby,she wont. Overturning RvW wouldn't necessarily give them the results they want which is raised fertility rates. https://t.co/P780rqr0ME pic.twitter.com/d2rG5GSoRB — Swiftology (@catchypiccolino) July 25, 2025

Where did anyone say they wanted to overturn Roe to 'increase fertility rates?'

Most conservatives wanted to stop the murder of babies in the womb. We never said women had to have babies, just that they couldn't kill them.

They really thought the handmaids tale was real life? The point is to not kill children. If the people who were going to kill them become more responsible and don’t get pregnant in the first place that’s an absolute win. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/Moi1txT3hj — Dursam (@Dursammm) July 25, 2025

This.

That's what we wanted.

