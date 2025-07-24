Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for...
Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of...
DOJ Sues New York City, Mayor Eric Adams Over Sanctuary City Policies
New York City’s Doomsday Countdown: Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Trouble for the...
CNN NatSec Analyst Explains the Trembling In 'Lawyered Up' James Clapper's Voice
'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA...
Congrats, AutoPen! Lefty Celebrates Biden's $10 Million Publishing Deal for His Presidenti...
Ron Klain Ditches Biden’s Brain-Dead Cover-Up: Spills All the Senile Tea
Finger on the Pulse! TIME's List of 100 Best Podcasts Is Every Bit...
And Here We GO: Winsome Earle-Sears' Post Should Scare the HELL Out of...
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff...
Conservative GOES NUCLEAR on Obama's 'Evil Rot,' Says It's Time to RAIN FIRE...
REPORT: UnitedHealthcare Cooperating With Federal Investigation Into Its Medicare Business
VIP
Talk About an EPIC Result from a Wrong TURN! LOL! Guess What Happened...

LIEawatha Warren Is Back to Lecture Us About President Trump 'Screwing Over' People With Student Debt

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

It's very likely that every person reading this story has some form of debt: a mortgage, a car note, or credit cards.

Some of us probably have student loans, too.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Warren thinks you're getting 'screwed over' for being expected to pay back just one of those debts, and she's blaming President Trump.

Are we being 'screwed over' by our mortgage lenders?

Warren would probably say yes, and work to federalize the home loan system (so houses can cost millions of dollars). But that's besides the point.

People who have student loans voluntarily took them out and now have to repay them.

That's how this works.

This writer will also note Warren doesn't think the government is 'screwing over' people by collecting tax debts. That's (D)ifferent.

Right.

That's what she means.

BUT BILLIONAIRES!

Recommended

Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Not a penny.

Don't hold your breath, though.

It's absolutely absurd.

Don't give her ideas.

Almost half a million dollars for one class. Why is tuition so expensive?

Because of greedy people like Elizabeth Warren.

And lest you think she was busting her butt at the office like the rest of us:

Advertisement

She wasn't.

Those monsters.

Warren thinks you should.

In the name of 'fairness' of course.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY EDUCATION ELIZABETH WARREN STUDENT LOANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!)
Amy Curtis
Hello, 911? We'd Like to Report a Murder! Megyn Kelly Ends Kerstin Emhoff In Heated Debate Over J-Lo
Amy Curtis
Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for Jerome Powell?
Doug P.
CNN NatSec Analyst Explains the Trembling In 'Lawyered Up' James Clapper's Voice
Doug P.
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Ron Klain Ditches Biden’s Brain-Dead Cover-Up: Spills All the Senile Tea
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!) Amy Curtis
Advertisement