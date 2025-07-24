LIEawatha Warren Is Back to Lecture Us About President Trump 'Screwing Over' People With Student Debt

It's very likely that every person reading this story has some form of debt: a mortgage, a car note, or credit cards.

Some of us probably have student loans, too.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Warren thinks you're getting 'screwed over' for being expected to pay back just one of those debts, and she's blaming President Trump.

Donald Trump will go to the ends of the Earth to make life easier for billionaire CEOs but doesn’t lose a night of sleep screwing over people with student debt. pic.twitter.com/nk5Xkog0RX — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 23, 2025

Are we being 'screwed over' by our mortgage lenders?

Warren would probably say yes, and work to federalize the home loan system (so houses can cost millions of dollars). But that's besides the point.

People who have student loans voluntarily took them out and now have to repay them.

That's how this works.

This writer will also note Warren doesn't think the government is 'screwing over' people by collecting tax debts. That's (D)ifferent.

By “screwing people over” you mean collecting the payments they contractually agreed to make. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 23, 2025

Right.

That's what she means.

You sign a loan agreement you pay your own loan back. Pretty fkg simple. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 23, 2025

BUT BILLIONAIRES!

How much of your money have you donated to those with student loans, Senator? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) July 24, 2025

Not a penny.

I screwed myself over with student loan debt, bc life had other plans for me. That doesn't mean my neighbors should pay it off.



Since you're so committed to this subject, maybe you could personally pay off the rest of my loans? I'll wait for your call. — melvis 🇺🇸 (@wxmel) July 24, 2025

Don't hold your breath, though.

Enough of this absurd talking point.



It’s not “screwing people over“ to expect them to pay the student loan payments they *agreed to pay,* instead of expecting other people to pay for them. https://t.co/SGrmcSbmK1 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 23, 2025

It's absolutely absurd.

Why won't Senator Warren do something about the bank screwing me over with Mortgage debt. https://t.co/YH0Niqflan — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 24, 2025

Don't give her ideas.

Fauxcahontas was paid $429,981 to teach one class at Harvard in 2010-11.



But no, really, Donald Trump is the one screwing people over on student debt. https://t.co/uKLxcgsmsR — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 24, 2025

Almost half a million dollars for one class. Why is tuition so expensive?

Because of greedy people like Elizabeth Warren.

And lest you think she was busting her butt at the office like the rest of us:

Advertisement

Fauxcahontas was paid $429,981 to teach one Harvard class.



And that's NOT a 40-hr/week job over 50 weeks.



As a professor, one class is 3 hrs/week for 8 months/year.



If she was so worried about student debt, she could have cut her rate and eeked by on $427,999.



But she didn't https://t.co/uKLxcgsmsR — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 24, 2025

She wasn't.

I can’t believe how that lease and company is screwing me over by giving me a car and expecting me to pay for it https://t.co/UP5MB4Sar4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 24, 2025

Those monsters.

My student loan wasn’t forgiven. It took me 30 years to pay it off, during lean times and times when there was more. I’m not interested in paying off someone else’s student loan debt. https://t.co/Jap3i2Z22p — Adelaide (@Adsbadge) July 24, 2025

Warren thinks you should.

In the name of 'fairness' of course.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.



