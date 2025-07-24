Please Don't Fire Me Early! Watch Stephen Colbert PANIC As Guest Sandra Oh Wishes Plague on CBS

In case you needed more proof that the cancellation of 'The Late Show' wasn't political, look no further than this clip of actress Sandra Oh joining Colbert.

Oh takes Colbert's hand and proceeds to take a crap on his employers. You know, the people who are giving him $15 million a year and letting him remain on television until next May.

Advertisement

WATCH:

sandra oh wishing a plague on cbs and paramount on steven colbert’s show she’s everything pic.twitter.com/Ss8ma1lq7K — kaitlyn dever emmy campaign manager (@captnmarvl) July 22, 2025

Do you see the panic in Colbert's face?

He knows this isn't a political move, because if it was, he'd have been shown the door last week.

It’s hard to imagine the CBS C-suite is going to want to subsidize this ongoing indictment of its brand into next May. https://t.co/HYHWUxW8oh — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 24, 2025

He doesn't want to do anything to tick off the powers-that-be at Paramount/CBS or they just might give him the boot early.

Who is going to watch this, if every show from now until next spring is a parade of TDS-infected Leftists?

If all the people upset on SM that Colbert was cancelled had watched the show, it wouldn't have been cancelled. https://t.co/cLI7ecw6ej — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 24, 2025

Correct.

Once you realize that the average age of Stephen Colbert's viewers is 68, it all starts to make sense. https://t.co/uTw8v03mWY — EverywhereHarshed (@foreverharshed) July 24, 2025

It ALL makes sense.

Much haha so LOL can’t imagine why he’s losing $40 million a year from this constant laugh fest https://t.co/Xr2AuySDEf — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 24, 2025

Total mystery.

What's sad about this is that she actually thinks she's said something brave and profound. She really believes that people are supposed to lose millions of dollars indulging people like her. https://t.co/DD7CRm5Luu — Rick Esenberg (@RickEsenberg) July 24, 2025

Correct.

Sandra Oh has a net worth of roughly $25 million. She could pay Colbert's salary for a year and save CBS money.

Literally all the show needed to do was be funny. David Letterman was funny. Stephen Colbert isn't. It's not a conspiracy, it's just business. The network pulled the plug because it was tired of losing money. https://t.co/5BUE7MZTXQ — A.J. Winkelspecht (@ajwink) July 24, 2025

All of this.

Look at that backpedal https://t.co/5rfDbMzxZI — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) July 24, 2025

So. Much. Backpedal.

Colbert: "OMG I love it but seriously STFU - I still need that full paycheck I've got coming!" https://t.co/dmvLmGkvf4 pic.twitter.com/NbsXV50C9E — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

LOL. Yep.

Wow, the execs might get upset about this if anyone was watching. https://t.co/vyOjXAQuBG — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 24, 2025

Heh.

Watching the retards cope is much funnier than anything Colbert has ever done https://t.co/TFWT0gW0Xe — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 24, 2025

That is funny.

Colbert is such a phony

He’s embarrassed and tries to walk this back because he needs to get fired HIS way



One giant elaborate cringe act.

They are not keeping this genius content on for 10 months more. https://t.co/CYgnjZdq24 — Yankyman (@GA_Optimal) July 24, 2025

Totally cringe.

They'd be justified in doing so.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



