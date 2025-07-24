Please Don't Fire Me Early! Watch Stephen Colbert PANIC As Guest Sandra Oh Wishes Plague on CBS

Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 24, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

In case you needed more proof that the cancellation of 'The Late Show' wasn't political, look no further than this clip of actress Sandra Oh joining Colbert.

Oh takes Colbert's hand and proceeds to take a crap on his employers. You know, the people who are giving him $15 million a year and letting him remain on television until next May.

WATCH:

Do you see the panic in Colbert's face?

He knows this isn't a political move, because if it was, he'd have been shown the door last week.

He doesn't want to do anything to tick off the powers-that-be at Paramount/CBS or they just might give him the boot early.

Who is going to watch this, if every show from now until next spring is a parade of TDS-infected Leftists?

Correct.

It ALL makes sense.

OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's America'
Grateful Calvin
Total mystery.

Correct.

Sandra Oh has a net worth of roughly $25 million. She could pay Colbert's salary for a year and save CBS money.

All of this.

So. Much. Backpedal.

LOL. Yep.

Heh.

That is funny.

Totally cringe.

They'd be justified in doing so.

