TDS Rots the Brain: Rep. Nadler 'Disappointed' Columbia Was Held Accountable for Campus Anti-Semitism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 24, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, Columbia University announced it would pay $200 million fine to settle multiple civil rights investigations stemming from anti-semitic harassment on campus

Here's more from the New York Times:

In exchange for the return of hundreds of millions in research grants, Columbia will also pledge to follow laws banning the consideration of race in admissions and hiring, and follow through on other commitments to reduce antisemitism and unrest on campus that it agreed to in March.

The deal, which settles more than a half-dozen open civil rights investigations into the university, will be overseen by an independent monitor agreed to by both sides who will report to the government on its progress every six months. Columbia will also pay $21 million to settle investigations brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

'This agreement marks an important step forward after a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty,' Claire Shipman, Columbia’s acting president, said in the release. 'The settlement was carefully crafted to protect the values that define us and allow our essential research partnership with the federal government to get back on track.'

This is the right move. Columbia has been a hotbed of anti-semitism for years, and has done next to nothing to address the issue.

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY
Grateful Calvin
But Rep. Jerry Nadler, his brain rotted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, thinks this is nothing but extortion:

The entire post reads:

Let’s be clear: no investigation was ever conducted by the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights— the single body charged under federal law with investigating antisemitism on campus. Rather, unlike Harvard, my alma mater has allowed a once highly-respected institution to succumb to the Trump Administration’s coercive and exploitative tactics. Columbia has effectively waived the white flag of surrender in its battle at the heart of the Trump Administration’s war on higher education and academic freedom.

While Columbia needs to do a better job at protecting its students against antisemitism on campus, this disgraceful and humiliating action will not, in anyway, improve the situation on campus for Jewish students.Columbia’s students, faculty, staff, and larger community deserve better than this cowardly decision.

Columbia settled to avoid discovery and the investigations.

The dismissive tone about Columbia needing to 'do a better job' of protecting students rings so hollow.

Nadler should be embarrassed.

He admitted that Columbia has a problem protecting Jewish students, and Jewish students are facing harassment and discrimination on campus.

He's working against Trump.

As this writer has said multiple times, President Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow and guys like Nadler would issue statements condemning him for putting oncologists out of work.

Good catch. On July 4, Nadler's knickers were in a twist over President Trump using the word 'shylock.'

Pick a lane, Jerry.

Yes.

Or that it's happening, but President Trump is bad for holding them accountable.

Nadler has no shame.

Because he is.

Strongly worded posts on X, at best.

At worst, Nadler -- and his fellow Democrats -- are fine with the status quo at Columbia and elsewhere.

ANTISEMITISM CIVIL RIGHTS COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY EDUCATION JUDAISM

