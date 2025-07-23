CNN Runs Breathless Story About Epstein Attending Trump's Wedding When the Internet Knew This Years Ago

This is not news. Which is why CNN is running with it.

Years ago, Jeffrey Epstein -- who was such good buddies with Bill Clinton he had a painting of the former president in a dress adorning his wall -- attending President Trump's wedding to Marla Maples.

Advertisement

I had brief phone call with President Trump this morning. When asked about the wedding photos showing Epstein attended, he responded, “You’ve got to be kidding me,” before repeatedly calling CNN “fake news” and hanging up.https://t.co/EAFTsQR5w4 — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) July 22, 2025

Yawn.

That's Maxwell at Chelsea's wedding.

Hey @KFILE, will you be calling Bill Clinton next? pic.twitter.com/uVq4BBsrPk — Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 22, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Four years ago.

You guys are so desperate.

It's a disgrace that you call yourself a reporter. pic.twitter.com/vB1RVLPCZp — Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 22, 2025

Right. Epstein got in legal hot water in the early 2000s.

Unpopular (?) opinion: Trump is not guilty of anything by association even if he was photographed with Epstein, flew on his jet, called him a friend, or the like. This isn’t proof that he knew of any of his crimes.



I say this as a regular critic of Trump. https://t.co/SmZKkn7Ndo — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) July 23, 2025

This is the correct take.

What were the odds that Pulitzer shoo-in @KFILE found the only known photograph of Jeffrey Epstein in the same building as another famous person, and the person happened to be Donald Trump?



The media is garbage. https://t.co/wchDXlV3CD — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 23, 2025

Utter garbage.

Wow, I can't believe CNN uncovered evidence proving Trump and Epstein traveled in the same social circles and spent time together in <check notes> the 1990s, something we've known since <checks notes again> the 1990s. Surely this major scoop is the beginning of the end for Trump. https://t.co/odmOPDp0gq — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 22, 2025

They've got him now! The walls are closing in!

Etc. etc.

This is what the American press is spending their time on. "NEW" is a nearly 30 year-old photo of Epstein arriving at Trump's wedding to Marla.



Maybe in 30 years they'll find photos of Biden getting lost on the White House lawn. https://t.co/XCcJQRm3mu — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) July 23, 2025

We don't despise the media enough.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.