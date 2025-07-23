'Hillary Is a Psycho' Might Be the LEAST Surprising Reveal From Tulsi Gabbard's...
CNN Runs Breathless Story About Epstein Attending Trump's Wedding When the Internet Knew This Years Ago

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 23, 2025
Journalism meme

This is not news. Which is why CNN is running with it.

Years ago, Jeffrey Epstein -- who was such good buddies with Bill Clinton he had a painting of the former president in a dress adorning his wall -- attending President Trump's wedding to Marla Maples.

Yawn.

That's Maxwell at Chelsea's wedding.

That's (D)ifferent.

Four years ago.

Right. Epstein got in legal hot water in the early 2000s.

This is the correct take.

Utter garbage.

They've got him now! The walls are closing in! 

Etc. etc.

We don't despise the media enough.

