VIP
Hunter Biden Still Hopes We Believe His Laptop and Its Contents Were Part...
No, F**k YOU, Hunter! Julio Rosas WALLOPS Hunter Biden for Whining About Illegals...
And Here We Go: DOJ Receives CRIMINAL Referral for Obama Officials Based on...
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Fires Back After Hunter Biden's Profane Rant About the...
Kamala Harris Marks the 1-Year Anniversary of Her FAILED Campaign and WOWZA, Talk...
WOW: Long-Classified Clinton Annex Finally DECLASSIFIED, Shows Comey Should NEVER Have Exo...
PSYCHO: Hunter Biden's Message for Americans Concerned About Illegals SHOCKINGLY Profane E...
Slam-DUNK Evidence: Even WaPo Pulitzer Prize Winning Journo Calls New Russiagate Doc Dump...
Tom Homan Just Delivered a HUGE Reality Check to Sanctuary City Dems Trying...
THIS! Mollie Hemingway’s EYE-OPENING Thread EXPOSES John Brennan’s Swampy Self-Sabotage in...
Buckle UP! Tulsi Gabbard Releasing All the Tea from AVALANCHE of Whistleblowers Disgusted...
Kathy Hochul Community Note Nuked Over BS About What 'Cold-Hearted Republicans' Did to...
SNAKE! New Declassified Doc Show Ben Rhodes Did More Than Just CRY After...
Unleash HELL! Trump Drops SMOKING-GUN Affidavit on Adam Schiff's Watermelon Head: He Shoul...

'The Cosby Show' Star Malcolm‑Jamal Warner Dead at 54

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 21, 2025
Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who gained fame playing Theodore Huxtable on the 1980s sitcom 'The Cosby Show,' has died.

He was 54 years old.

Advertisement

TMZ cites unconfirmed sources that say Warner died in an accidental drowning:

Warner was born in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1970. He was named after Malcolm X and Ahmad Jamal, a jazz pianist, and was raised by his mother Pamela (who also served as his manager).

Warner showed a talent for acting from a young age and graduated from the Professional Children's School in New York.

He had a steady career as a character actor and appeared in many television shows and films, most notably as the aforementioned Huxtable son on 'The Cosby Show' from 1984-1992. In 1986, he was nominated for a Prime Time Emmy for that role.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Warner dated actress Michelle Thomas, who played his girlfriend on 'The Cosby Show' until Thomas died in 1998 at the age of 30.

Warner was married and had a child, but their names are not publicly known due to privacy concerns.

'The Cosby Show' was groundbreaking television.

Yes, it was.

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, as well as his mother Pamela.

We send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
No, F**k YOU, Hunter! Julio Rosas WALLOPS Hunter Biden for Whining About Illegals Not Cleaning His Toilet
Sam J.
WOW: Long-Classified Clinton Annex Finally DECLASSIFIED, Shows Comey Should NEVER Have Exonerated Hillary
Sam J.
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Fires Back After Hunter Biden's Profane Rant About the Dems
Doug P.
And Here We Go: DOJ Receives CRIMINAL Referral for Obama Officials Based on BOMBSHELL Russia-Gate Claims
Sam J.
THIS! Mollie Hemingway’s EYE-OPENING Thread EXPOSES John Brennan’s Swampy Self-Sabotage in His OWN Book
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement