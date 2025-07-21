'The Cosby Show' Star Malcolm‑Jamal Warner Dead at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who gained fame playing Theodore Huxtable on the 1980s sitcom 'The Cosby Show,' has died.

He was 54 years old.

Malcolm‑Jamal leaves behind a wife and daughter -- he chose not to publicly share their names, always keeping his family life private.



He was 54.

TMZ cites unconfirmed sources that say Warner died in an accidental drowning:

TMZ has an unconfirmed, though reliable source who says Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died as a result of an accidental drowning.

Warner was born in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1970. He was named after Malcolm X and Ahmad Jamal, a jazz pianist, and was raised by his mother Pamela (who also served as his manager).

Warner showed a talent for acting from a young age and graduated from the Professional Children's School in New York.

#RIPMalcolmJamalWarner. 20 years ago this year, I wrote for him when he & Jason Alexander co-hosted The People’s Choice Awards together. He still had that winning smile & youthful wit millions of us fell in love with in prime time. pic.twitter.com/0mDNnL5iyQ — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) July 21, 2025

He had a steady career as a character actor and appeared in many television shows and films, most notably as the aforementioned Huxtable son on 'The Cosby Show' from 1984-1992. In 1986, he was nominated for a Prime Time Emmy for that role.

My gen x heart is breaking. RIP Malcolm Jamal Warner.



The $95 Gordon Gartrell shirt is iconic.



"No 14 year-old boy should have a $95 shirt, unless he is on stage with his 4 brothers." 😂 pic.twitter.com/RfyFFAxhyI — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 21, 2025

Warner dated actress Michelle Thomas, who played his girlfriend on 'The Cosby Show' until Thomas died in 1998 at the age of 30.

Warner was married and had a child, but their names are not publicly known due to privacy concerns.

RIP to the great Malcolm Jamal Warner, my generation grew up on him pic.twitter.com/Yzi4j6nLDu — Rilla🇺🇸 (@Finalbossjimmy) July 21, 2025

'The Cosby Show' was groundbreaking television.

“The Cosby Show” understandably has a dark cloud around it now, but Malcolm Jamal Warner as Theo is one of the most important/iconic portrayals of a young Black man on TV. From his struggles with dyslexia to becoming an educator, Theo was so important in the 80s/90s. — kevikev (@KevCoke6) July 21, 2025

Yes, it was.

Warner is survived by his wife and daughter, as well as his mother Pamela.

We send our condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones.