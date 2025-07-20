HOLY PROJECTION, Batman! John Pavlovitz Thinks the GOP Harbors Traffickers and Wages War...
And We Thought Tim Walz Was Bad! U.K. Primary School Takes 'Redefining Masculinity'...
Persistence Pays Off: WATCH Scott Presler's Interview With Fox News and His Message...
LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Comment About Trump and the Border Was so Crazy...
Whitest Protest In the History of Mankind: Maine Leftists Kayak to John Roberts'...
Cincinnati Bluesky User Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Murder Kristi Noem and ICE...
That Thing That Wasn't Happening WAS Happening (AGAIN!): Chicago Tribune Admits Illegals D...
Answer the Question, Amy! Klobuchar Deflects Jake Tapper's Epstein List Query With CRINGE...
'President Reagan Would Want This for You': Some Tidbits About National Ice Cream...
THAR She Blows! Rachel Bitecofer's Nasty Dig at PREGNANT Riley Gaines for Coming...
Brazil University Staff Fired and CRIMINALLY Charged for 'Transphobia' and 'Misgendering'...
Sovereignty Reigns Supreme: Trump Administration Officially REJECTS the WHO Global Pandemi...
'Can’t Be Created by the Government': Sen. Mike Lee Explains Free Markets
VILE: Watch As ICU Nurse Gleefully Tells TikTok She Hopes President Trump Has...

The Expert Strikes Again! Tom Nichols Accidentally Proves Trump, Gabbard RIGHT In Ironic Atlantic Piece

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 20, 2025
imgflip

Tom Nichols is one of the so-called 'conservatives' who has a raging case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it shows.

He claims he's The Expert on specific issues, and perhaps he was at one time. But President Trump has so irretrievably broken Nichols' brain that all his expertise has gone bye-bye.

Advertisement

Which is why he posted this in the Atlantic without realizing what a self-own it actually was:

Here's what Tom writes, in his piece titled 'Tinker Tailor Soldier MAGA' (that'll be important in a moment):

That’s part of the job, and federal employees submit to it in order to keep America safe. What isn’t part of the job is a McCarthyist political-loyalty requirement, enforced with polygraphs and internal snooping. But FBI Director Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have apparently decided that hunting down politically unreliable members of America’s intelligence and law-enforcement communities is more important than catching enemy spies, terrorists, or bank robbers.

Indeed, to call what Patel and Gabbard are doing “McCarthyism” is to make too grandiose a comparison. Tail Gunner Joe, a thoroughly reprehensible opportunist, claimed that he was rooting out Communists loyal to Moscow who were hidden in the U.S. government. Patel and Gabbard, meanwhile, don’t seem very worried about foreign influences and they’re not looking for enemy agents. They just want to know who’s talking smack behind their back.

Gabbard, according to The Washington Post, has “expressed a desire to gain access to emails and chat logs of the largest U.S. spy agencies with the aim of using artificial intelligence tools to ferret out what the administration deems as efforts to undermine its agenda.” In other words, Gabbard is threatening to endanger the careers of loyal intelligence officers by asking an AI if any of them aren’t fully on board with the MAGA cause. She has created a team within her office with the anodyne name of the “Director’s Initiatives Group,” which will collect large amounts of data from across 18 different agencies and run them through AI tools to see whether anyone is engaging in “weaponization” of intelligence. This is a flatly ridiculous, and extremely dangerous, idea.

Recommended

And We Thought Tim Walz Was Bad! U.K. Primary School Takes 'Redefining Masculinity' to INSANE New Level
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Now, back to that headline.

It's a play on the title of a 1974 novel written by John le Carre that was adapted into a 2011 film starring Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Except there's one problem:

You would assume wrong.

This is what we voted for.

Tulsi Gabbard nuked the Never Trump crowd's 'Russian collusion' argument from orbit, and they're very angry about that.

Because they could be in big trouble.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

That's Tom's driving motive these days.

Advertisement

BUT TRUMP!

He's the king of worst takes.

He is not.

Going on 14 hours, so ... he probably won't.

This is going poorly for The Expert, isn't it?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FBI THE ATLANTIC TULSI GABBARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And We Thought Tim Walz Was Bad! U.K. Primary School Takes 'Redefining Masculinity' to INSANE New Level
Amy Curtis
LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Comment About Trump and the Border Was so Crazy Even Martha Raddatz Was WTF?!
Warren Squire
HOLY PROJECTION, Batman! John Pavlovitz Thinks the GOP Harbors Traffickers and Wages War on Free Speech
Amy Curtis
Persistence Pays Off: WATCH Scott Presler's Interview With Fox News and His Message to Republicans
Amy Curtis
THAR She Blows! Rachel Bitecofer's Nasty Dig at PREGNANT Riley Gaines for Coming in 5th Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Whitest Protest In the History of Mankind: Maine Leftists Kayak to John Roberts' Summer Home (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

And We Thought Tim Walz Was Bad! U.K. Primary School Takes 'Redefining Masculinity' to INSANE New Level Amy Curtis
Advertisement