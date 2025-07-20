Oh, Tater! Brian Stelter Steps on ALL the Rakes Trying to White Knight for CNN's Colbert Reporting

As we enter the third day of the great Colbert hysteria, X user Neontaster pointed out why he (and the rest of us) hate the media:

This screenshot really crystallizes why I hate the media. They couldn't even get staffers to blame Trump or the merger off the record, but they still gotta push the line that "observers have huge doubts" to keep the narrative alive.https://t.co/kgwcq9oVVs pic.twitter.com/IZLBJanNL8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 20, 2025

There are clear facts here: Colbert's contract is up in 2026 and he's going to remain on-air until May. The show gets low ratings in the 25-54 age demographic. It lost $40 million last year.

This isn't about Trump.

But here's Brian Stelter white-knighting for CNN:

do you not see all the observers who are expressing huge doubts? from senators to columnists to late night veterans etc etc etc... — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 20, 2025

Right. A bunch of Left-wing politicians and celebrities hate Trump.

Great work there, Tater.

When it's observers vs. people involved in the process you believe whoever is convenient. — Holden (@Holden114) July 20, 2025

And tomorrow, Brian will pen an article in which he says President Trump made a statement 'without evidence' while he takes the word of 'many observers' without evidence.

"Lots of other people are denying reality too!" Amazing work, Brian. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 20, 2025

Can't imagine why CNN fired him the first time.

Congrats, bud... you're doing the Thing. Way to prove Noam's point. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) July 20, 2025

He has no idea what he just did.

I mean, folks like MTG observe a lot of garbage too, that doesn’t mean you give it equal space to full throated denials from people who are given the luxury of anonymity — Daniel Simpson (@DSimpson88) July 20, 2025

That's (D)ifference.

If it’s about stifling speech, why is he still on air for months and months more? The proposition that Trump pressured this is nonsensical. — Jon Schroeder (@jonschr) July 20, 2025

Even Keith Olbermann said it was nonsensical.

Keith. Olbermann.

And because Tater has the memory of a goldfish, an X user was kind enough to point out this article:

Did you not see this guy saying they were dying on a limb? He said it *two years ago.*



Where was this dim bulb wrong? pic.twitter.com/NGdgSW9SRq — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) July 20, 2025

Look who wrote that two years ago.

That's right. Tater himself.

Ha. I have been citing my old Corden cover story in my Colbert reporting, including in my very first live shot when this broke on CNN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 20, 2025

He's been citing a story that admits late-night television is dying and still thinks this had something to do with Trump.

Do you not see that it is to the benefit of Democrat senators & late night vets to spin this as political? Of course not. You couldn’t even see past your bias to observe Biden’s obvious decline. The political decision was keeping him on even though his show was hemorrhaging $$$$. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) July 20, 2025

All of this.

It just goes to show you what an inverted world you live in, where so many of these people can’t even see the basic economics of the situation. This is like the WNBA players complaining that they aren’t getting paid enough, in a league that is currently losing money.



If a… https://t.co/lU9d0xN2Xs — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 20, 2025

The entire post reads:

If a business venture is losing money, unless they can turn that around, sooner or later it will end. That is as certain as the fact that if I jump from the top of the Empire State Building … I’m gonna have a bad result. The left is shocked that his show was canceled. I’m shocked they kept it on this long. Colbert’s show was literally unsustainable. So if it is no longer being sustained … The most logical answer is not some kind of conspiracy theory. Occam’s razor and all that. In fact, if he was really losing the network $40 million a year I am more inclined to believe that he was kept on the air because of politics, instead of being fired over politics. That’s the inversion I’m talking about. There’s more evidence that he was kept on the air because of politics then there is evidence that he was fired for politics. Furthermore, the behavior of CBS is not consistent with that conspiracy theory. And let’s note that this is a conspiracy theory but it’s one that the left is perfectly fine with for some reason.



But back to refuting it: Stephen Colbert has 10 months to say whatever he wants about Trump and, for that matter, the network he’s on. Compare that to when Tucker Carlson lost his job at Fox. When they decided to take him off the air, they did it immediately. Furthermore there was strong evidence that he was still under contract with them, that they were still paying him, but they just weren’t putting him on the air at that point. That made it reasonable to believe that his firing was related to the dominion settlement—which had happened not long before his firing. That doesn’t necessarily mean it was part of the settlement. It might’ve just meant that the settlement made them decide no longer made sense for Tucker Carlson to be on the air for their network. But my point is if CBS was mad at Colbert for what he had said, he would’ve been taken off the air immediately, like Carlson. and for that matter, they wouldn’t have canceled the entire show. A lot of people don’t remember this but the show was created by David Letterman because he was mad at NBC for not giving him the Tonight Show. So they had passed that show from one host (Letterman) to another (Colbert) before but this time they were choosing not to pass it to a third host. That suggests to me and any rational person that they thought the show itself, was an unsustainable model. I don’t know what they’re gonna put in the place of that TV show but I would be surprised if it’s gonna be another late night talk show. But my point is that this is yet another data point that points away from your conspiracy theory. And not to put too fine a point on it but most conservatives had become completely indifferent to Colbert. We knew he was garbage. We figured that out with his bizarre “vac-scene” skit (sp?), and even then we weren’t outraged. We were baffled and many concluded that he was just a shill for the pharmaceutical companies. But we had basically tuned him out for years. I don’t know any conservative who was stewing in rage about the things Colbert was saying on a nightly basis. So the notion that anybody cared enough about him to get him off the air has to overcome that problem, tooYou live in an inverted world. Touch grass.

Well said.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

