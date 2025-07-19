PRIORITIES: Rep. Garcia Has LOTS to Say About Illegal Sent to Venezuela but NOT Freed Americans

Mother Jones Sounds Alarm About a 'Dark New Chapter in Trump's Authoritarian Slide'
Amy Curtis
July 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

We need to set some context for this post before we dive in. Yesterday, the Trump administration secured the release of several American citizens held by Venezuela in exchange for the return of Venezuelan nationals sent to CECOT in El Salvador.

It was a great move, as Karol Markowicz points out:

You would think that all politicians -- Republican and Democrat -- would welcome this news and express relief that Americans are returning home.

Congressman Robert Garcia must've missed that memo:

Really? 

This writer checked his timeline again this morning, and there's nothing about the released Americans.

Just Romero, who was an illegal immigrant sent to CECOT.

That's who Rep. Garcia cares about more than his own fellow citizens.

He's from California, a dumpster fire.

Never.

Rep. Garcia can have margaritas with him.

Venezuela is a communist hellhole, but the Left tells us communism is so great that they have to implement it here. So if it's as wonderful as they claim, why would Romero need asylum?

That's another question the Dems won't answer.

19% approval.

Keep it up, Rep. Garcia.

Extremely noticeable.

He probably will.

Total mystery.

He can't.

That's who the Democrats support. 

Never forget that.

