PRIORITIES: Rep. Garcia Has LOTS to Say About Illegal Sent to Venezuela but NOT Freed Americans

We need to set some context for this post before we dive in. Yesterday, the Trump administration secured the release of several American citizens held by Venezuela in exchange for the return of Venezuelan nationals sent to CECOT in El Salvador.

Ten Americans are are their way home from detention in Venezuela! Thanks to @POTUS, @SecRubio, @usembassyve, @aboehler and many others for your support bringing Americans home pic.twitter.com/0lnxkBEZ9S — Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (@StateSPEHA) July 18, 2025

It was a great move, as Karol Markowicz points out:

This is great. Had Trump sent them straight back to Venezuela we would not have had this bargaining chip to get Americans back. pic.twitter.com/qWG3Mbamvl — Karol Markowicz (@karol) July 18, 2025

You would think that all politicians -- Republican and Democrat -- would welcome this news and express relief that Americans are returning home.

Congressman Robert Garcia must've missed that memo:

We have been in touch with Andry Hernández Romero’s legal team and they have confirmed he is out of CECOT and back in Venezuela. We are grateful he is alive and are engaged with both the State Department and his team. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) July 19, 2025

Really?

This writer checked his timeline again this morning, and there's nothing about the released Americans.

Just Romero, who was an illegal immigrant sent to CECOT.

That's who Rep. Garcia cares about more than his own fellow citizens.

I'm so happy that all the problems in your district are solved so you have the time to focus on illegals. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 19, 2025

He's from California, a dumpster fire.

You swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States. When will you start doing that? — Deedo (@Deedo_70) July 19, 2025

Never.

Perhaps you should go and stay in Venezuela to take care of your boy. — Becky dotData (@beckydotdata) July 19, 2025

Rep. Garcia can have margaritas with him.

Are your constituents in Venezuela? Perhaps you should run for office there since you seem to be more concerned about their citizens. — SMichelle☕ (@SMichelle1978) July 19, 2025

Venezuela is a communist hellhole, but the Left tells us communism is so great that they have to implement it here. So if it's as wonderful as they claim, why would Romero need asylum?

That's another question the Dems won't answer.

Dude, look at the polling. You aren't representing your constituents. https://t.co/ZTnxrKOnPS — DalmationsRock (@CushingAgnes) July 19, 2025

19% approval.

Keep it up, Rep. Garcia.

It’s noticeable how you care more about a Venezuelan illegal immigrant than you do about the Americans released from Venezuelan captivity.



Very noticeable. https://t.co/TGQe1PHHQ2 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 19, 2025

Extremely noticeable.

Why the f**k are you stressing about a Venezuelan national and whether he got back to Venezuela?



What's next, are you gonna spend the rest of your term fighting to get him back into America?



Why not represent your constituents, instead? https://t.co/4stG9TbB9B — Joe Halstead 🇺🇲 (@TheMailman48801) July 19, 2025

He probably will.

Gee… I wonder why democrats keep losing. https://t.co/z4vnuo76hj — Zuzz Buzzman (@ZuzzBuzzman) July 19, 2025

Total mystery.

Now do one about an American citizen. https://t.co/bO0sh236Nz — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) July 19, 2025

He can't.

Oh, Thank God🙄…he’s more concerned about an illegal criminal than an American. https://t.co/6ouD1Tl4rD — Salty Bastard ™️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 (@SaltyBastardChi) July 19, 2025

That's who the Democrats support.

Never forget that.