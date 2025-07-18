Is This Parody? USAToday Columnist Says WSJ Has 'Authentication Procedures' for Stories Like Epstein Note

We've told you quite a bit about the Wall Street Journal and the supposed letter President Trump wrote to Jeffrey Epstein for Epstein's 50th birthday.

The driving impetus behind the media's publishing of stories is 'Does this make President Trump look bad?' and if the answer is 'Yes,' they run with the story.

Advertisement

But a sports journalist for USA Today want us to know they actually have 'authentication procedures' before they run stories.

The amount of people who think publications the scope of the Wall Street Journal just put explosive stuff out about a public figure without well established authentication procedures and running it through a team of lawyers knows literally nothing about journalism. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 18, 2025

Hahahahahaha.

Oh, wait.

Dan's SERIOUS?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

We recall how one of those outlets with the 'scope of the Wall Street Journal' ran news stories about George W. Bush and faked National Guard papers.

That ended Dan Rather's career.

But go on, Dan.

Is this parody? — Griff, Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer (@Gtyndall) July 18, 2025

It's not.

and once they settle & retract, you're going to eat crow how? — curdmudgeon (@curdmudgeon1) July 18, 2025

He'll still blame Trump. Because reasons.

I mean new reporters fabricate and get busted all the time, so wouldnt say it cant happen. BUT I mean in this case no way they didnt expect they were going to have to come with receipts or get sued into oblivion. Also not sure why this is controversial... — Dev No-ops (@scubzero) July 18, 2025

It's controversial because we have stacks of evidence that the media routinely lie about Republicans in general and President Trump in particular.

Hi Dan, here’s a reminder that this really does happen, even to your own employer! https://t.co/OTqYULblBK pic.twitter.com/WxWYw5tu6c — Louis Dunn (@LouADunn) July 18, 2025

Oh, look at that.

There will always be mistakes, outliers, bad actors. It’s awful, and when it happens in our industry we want to own up to it and hold people accountable. But as you likely know, stories about a TikTok challenge don’t get the same scrutiny as something like this — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 18, 2025

'Mistakes.'

'Outliers.'

'Bad actors.'

Sure, Dan.

Everyone grows up wanting to believe this line of Cronkite bulls**t. Then they become adults and experience first-hand how media butchers a topic they are an expert in. Can’t unsee the sloppiness after that — Buzz (@Buzz21Five) July 18, 2025

Calling it 'sloppiness' is being generous.

Guess you don’t know much about journalism either 🤡 https://t.co/MiLF0zKyzi — Thomas Corey 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@TCoreyCA) July 18, 2025

Not much.

Believing “journalism” exists in the MSM in 2025 is a complete fantasy. https://t.co/2tJkGcuX8s — Butch Miller (@ButchM5573) July 18, 2025

A complete fantasy.

No words needed.

Advertisement

Perfect fact-checking.

10/10. No notes.

Dan, are you familiar with Russiagate? Hell, are you familiar with Manti Teo’s fake girlfriend?



Because when you say things like this, it comes off like you don’t know the history — even the recent history — of your field https://t.co/xT5qCMiSRQ — James David Dickson (@downi75) July 18, 2025

He knows, actually. He's just lying.

8 months ago ABC News settled a defamation lawsuit with Trump after ABC's star anchor falsely accused him of rapehttps://t.co/YtVcyMSFLI https://t.co/b2j8LoDNtv — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 18, 2025

Whoops.

Yes, major media organization would never rush to attack a president based on forged documents.



Hey, remind me what Dan Rather is up to these days? https://t.co/8Adnaq2tDS — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 18, 2025

Retirement.