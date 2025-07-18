MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump
Brit Hume Just Has 2 Words for Scott MacFarlane Who Claimed Trump Assassination...
VIP
Rosanna Arquette Claims The Fact She Uses THIS Emoji Proves She 'Honors Black...
As 'Edgy' As a Butterknife: Axios Goes to Bat for Gavin Newsom's New...
President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on...
Just. LOL. Washington Post Actually Debunked The WSJ Right Before They Dropped Their...
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Says the Colbert Cancellation Means America Has Failed the Test...
VIP
Noticias Falsas: Mexican Illegal Alien Charged for Allegedly Creating ICE 'Kidnapping' Hoa...
SHOCKER: Yet ANOTHER Top Biden Official Pleads the Fifth in Probe About Joe's...
DEVELOPING: Explosion at Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Training Facility Kills Three (V...
After The WSJ's FAIL of a Bombshell Trump/Epstein Story, Actual Trump Poems Trend...
Stacey Abrams' Eulogy for the Colbert Show Accidentally Explains Its Cancellation

Is This Parody? USAToday Columnist Says WSJ Has 'Authentication Procedures' for Stories Like Epstein Note

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 18, 2025
Twitter

We've told you quite a bit about the Wall Street Journal and the supposed letter President Trump wrote to Jeffrey Epstein for Epstein's 50th birthday.

The driving impetus behind the media's publishing of stories is 'Does this make President Trump look bad?' and if the answer is 'Yes,' they run with the story.

Advertisement

But a sports journalist for USA Today want us to know they actually have 'authentication procedures' before they run stories.

Hahahahahaha.

Oh, wait.

Dan's SERIOUS?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

We recall how one of those outlets with the 'scope of the Wall Street Journal' ran news stories about George W. Bush and faked National Guard papers.

That ended Dan Rather's career.

But go on, Dan.

It's not.

He'll still blame Trump. Because reasons.

It's controversial because we have stacks of evidence that the media routinely lie about Republicans in general and President Trump in particular.

Recommended

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Oh, look at that.

'Mistakes.'

'Outliers.'

'Bad actors.'

Sure, Dan.

Calling it 'sloppiness' is being generous.

Not much.

A complete fantasy.

No words needed.

Advertisement

Perfect fact-checking.

10/10. No notes.

He knows, actually. He's just lying.

Whoops.

Retirement.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump
Aaron Walker
MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on Dem Strategist’s Head
Warren Squire
Brit Hume Just Has 2 Words for Scott MacFarlane Who Claimed Trump Assassination Attempt Gave -HIM- PTSD
Sam J.
Just. LOL. Washington Post Actually Debunked The WSJ Right Before They Dropped Their Trump/Epstein Scoop
Sam J.
As 'Edgy' As a Butterknife: Axios Goes to Bat for Gavin Newsom's New Trump Resistance
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump Aaron Walker
Advertisement