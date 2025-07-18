Sky News Earns the Community Note Treatment for Blatantly Biased Headline About Syrian Druze Attacks

The other day, we told you about the ongoing attacks -- nay, genocide -- of the Druze community in Syria. The Leftists who spent months occupying college campuses to protest Israel are suddenly silent, of course, while the media continues their biased attacks against Israel.

Syria's president vows to protect Druze after Israel airstrikes



Read more 🔗 https://t.co/H7eXnGoQkQ — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 17, 2025

Israel is bombing Damascus to protect the Druze.

As the Community Note points out:

This headline is deliberately misleading and makes the reader think it is Israel targeting the Druze population in Syria, when it is Sunni Bedouin tribes and Syrian government militias.

Even NPR gets it right on this one.

Y’all really going after the yellow journalism award with this headline. — JGH (@Hubb57) July 17, 2025

They sure are.

Take the L, Sky News.

Or report things honestly.

Shouldn’t that read



“Syria's president vows to protect Druze after massacre of Druze by Radical Islamists in Syria” ?



Fixed it @SkyNews @shaunmmaguire https://t.co/hMJ14EBFEv — Angie 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈🎗️ (@Angie_RejoinEU) July 18, 2025

Nailed it.

What is this headline? This makes it sound like Israel was bombing Druze, when Israel was protecting the Druze and bombing Islamists who wanted to kill the Druze. — MikeA (@MTerminal89) July 17, 2025

That's exactly what they intended to do.

In today’s episode of Scum News being Scum News… https://t.co/wNxzRoqYBn pic.twitter.com/W3KnkVBOjf — Mark Zlochin - מארק זלוצ'ין༝ (@MarkZlochin) July 17, 2025

Yes, protect the Druze from WHOM, Sky News?

It's amazing how a headline can be true in every individual word but a lie when read together. It's so contrived it must be deliberate. https://t.co/NL61r9jEzI — Yedidya Kennard (@yedidyak) July 17, 2025

It is deliberate.

Community Notes was a brilliant idea. https://t.co/nc1LgX9oVN — Nosceres (@Nosceres) July 18, 2025

This writer is a fan.

And not just because she can write them.

"This headline is deliberately misleading" is one hell of a Community Note you purport to present yourself (unjustly, of course) as a serious news network. https://t.co/IXCq2FS3zh pic.twitter.com/oIgOFiQfaV — Shlomi Ben Meir (@shlomikliab) July 18, 2025

It really is one heck of a Community Note.

