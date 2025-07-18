Sky News Earns the Community Note Treatment for Blatantly Biased Headline About Syrian Druze Attacks

BREAKING: Trump Sues the Wall Street Journal Over Alleged Epstein Letter (LAWSPLAINING)
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Sang Tan

The other day, we told you about the ongoing attacks -- nay, genocide -- of the Druze community in Syria. The Leftists who spent months occupying college campuses to protest Israel are suddenly silent, of course, while the media continues their biased attacks against Israel.

Israel is bombing Damascus to protect the Druze.

As the Community Note points out:

This headline is deliberately misleading and makes the reader think it is Israel targeting the Druze population in Syria, when it is Sunni Bedouin tribes and Syrian government militias.

Even NPR gets it right on this one.

They sure are.

Take the L, Sky News.

Or report things honestly.

Nailed it.

That's exactly what they intended to do.

Yes, protect the Druze from WHOM, Sky News?

It is deliberate.

This writer is a fan.

And not just because she can write them. 

It really is one heck of a Community Note.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL MEDIA BIAS SYRIA

