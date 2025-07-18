BREAKING: Trump Sues the Wall Street Journal Over Alleged Epstein Letter (LAWSPLAINING)
Sky News Earns the Community Note Treatment for Blatantly Biased Headline About Syrian...
AMEN: Federal Judge BLOCKS Washington's Gross Anti-Catholic Confessional Law
WI Radio Host Dan O'Donnell Takes on UNHINGED Bully Rep. Mark Pocan Over...
You'll Never Guess Which Journo Thinks the Cheating Coldplay Couple Are the REAL...
Lying Isn't Reporting: Trump's Threat to Sue WSJ Over Epstein Letter Does NOT...
Is This Parody? USAToday Columnist Says WSJ Has 'Authentication Procedures' for Stories Li...
MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump
Brit Hume Just Has 2 Words for Scott MacFarlane Who Claimed Trump Assassination...
VIP
Rosanna Arquette Claims The Fact She Uses THIS Emoji Proves She 'Honors Black...
As 'Edgy' As a Butterknife: Axios Goes to Bat for Gavin Newsom's New...
President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on...

Journalism, Ladies and Gents! NBC News Defends Corn Syrup In Coke (Because Trump!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo, File

This writer has argued for a while now that, were President Trump to announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, the Left would come out in favor of osteosarcoma.

Elizabeth Warren would scream about collusion between Trump and Big Pharma. Amy Klobuchar would drag oncologists before Congress to cry about how they've lost their jobs. And the media would write 1,000 word think pieces on the environmental impact of people not dying from cancer.

Advertisement

It's hypothetical, of course.

But we inch ever closer to that reality:

Here's more (emphasis added):

When it comes to potential health impacts, the answer is no, said Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and director of the Food is Medicine Institute at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.

“Both high-fructose corn syrup and cane sugar are about 50% fructose, 50% glucose, and have identical metabolic effects,” he said.

That is, both can equally raise the risk for obesity, diabetes, and high triglycerides and blood pressure. Both provide the same number of calories, but the body processes them differently.

...

Over time, too much fructose can lead to insulin resistance and increase the risk for Type 2 diabetes.

Corn syrup does have slightly more fructose than table sugar, at a ratio of 55% fructose to 45% glucose.

Oh, so there is a difference?

Also, this writer remembers story after story -- from NBC News and elsewhere -- about obesity and childhood obesity.

Recommended

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

When Michelle Obama made that her pet cause as First Lady, they applauded. Now that President Trump and RFK Jr. are doing it, they're more skeptical.

We don't despise the media enough.

They will defend anything if President Trump opposes it.

They asked an 'expert' or two and decided the issue was settled.

There is none.

When you think they've hit rock bottom, they whip out the jackhammers.

Where's the lie?

Funny how they didn't mention that.

Advertisement

It's incredible, isn't it?

And you won't find any minds smaller than those in media.

Trade off for the Gulf, we suppose.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AMY KLOBUCHAR BIG PHARMA DONALD TRUMP ELIZABETH WARREN HEALTHCARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump
Aaron Walker
BREAKING: Trump Sues the Wall Street Journal Over Alleged Epstein Letter (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
AMEN: Federal Judge BLOCKS Washington's Gross Anti-Catholic Confessional Law
Amy Curtis
Sky News Earns the Community Note Treatment for Blatantly Biased Headline About Syrian Druze Attacks
Amy Curtis
WI Radio Host Dan O'Donnell Takes on UNHINGED Bully Rep. Mark Pocan Over Unhinged Cyber Stalking
Amy Curtis
You'll Never Guess Which Journo Thinks the Cheating Coldplay Couple Are the REAL Victims Here
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump Aaron Walker
Advertisement