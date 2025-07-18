Journalism, Ladies and Gents! NBC News Defends Corn Syrup In Coke (Because Trump!)

This writer has argued for a while now that, were President Trump to announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, the Left would come out in favor of osteosarcoma.

Elizabeth Warren would scream about collusion between Trump and Big Pharma. Amy Klobuchar would drag oncologists before Congress to cry about how they've lost their jobs. And the media would write 1,000 word think pieces on the environmental impact of people not dying from cancer.

It's hypothetical, of course.

But we inch ever closer to that reality:

As Trump pushes for cane sugar in Coca-Cola, is it really better than corn syrup? https://t.co/Kr0qsMfWMd — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 18, 2025

Here's more (emphasis added):

When it comes to potential health impacts, the answer is no, said Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and director of the Food is Medicine Institute at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. “Both high-fructose corn syrup and cane sugar are about 50% fructose, 50% glucose, and have identical metabolic effects,” he said. That is, both can equally raise the risk for obesity, diabetes, and high triglycerides and blood pressure. Both provide the same number of calories, but the body processes them differently. ... Over time, too much fructose can lead to insulin resistance and increase the risk for Type 2 diabetes. Corn syrup does have slightly more fructose than table sugar, at a ratio of 55% fructose to 45% glucose.

Oh, so there is a difference?

Also, this writer remembers story after story -- from NBC News and elsewhere -- about obesity and childhood obesity.

When Michelle Obama made that her pet cause as First Lady, they applauded. Now that President Trump and RFK Jr. are doing it, they're more skeptical.

We don't despise the media enough.

I love that you have been maneuvered into defending corn syrup. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 18, 2025

They will defend anything if President Trump opposes it.

So you perhaps have any journalists who could research your question?



Or ask a 10 yr old. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) July 18, 2025

They asked an 'expert' or two and decided the issue was settled.

W o w . There truly is no low that you will not sink to. Fascinating. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) July 18, 2025

There is none.

When you think they've hit rock bottom, they whip out the jackhammers.

Trump could make a statement against slaughtering puppies in the street and you idiots would start parading around on the double yellow lines with a baby Labrador and a machete. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) July 18, 2025

Where's the lie?

Funny how they didn't mention that.

Trump made them defend high fructose corn syrup in coke. https://t.co/zvtCwBKQoH — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 18, 2025

It's incredible, isn't it?

Amazing that so many can't grasp the signficance.



This isn't about cane sugar vs corn syrup.



It's about a massive cultural shift towards awareness of ingredients, cleaner foods and overall better choices.



It's big picture, but small minds can't comprehend it. https://t.co/paywXKVefZ — Ryan (@reallyoptimized) July 18, 2025

And you won't find any minds smaller than those in media.

Trade off for the Gulf, we suppose.

