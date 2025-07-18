Is This Parody? USAToday Columnist Says WSJ Has 'Authentication Procedures' for Stories Li...
As 'Edgy' As a Butterknife: Axios Goes to Bat for Gavin Newsom's New Trump Resistance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Gavin Newsom is clearly eyeing an upgrade from the California Governor's mansion. He's laying the groundwork for his 2028 presidential campaign, and the central plank of his platform is: 'ORANGE MAN BAD' and 'RESIST!'

Advertisement

It's a misguided strategy at best, because a) Donald Trump isn't running again in 2028 and b) the way Gavin Newsom is going about this is, in a word, cringey.

But here's Axios, going to bat for ol' Governor Smarmy and his new approach to attacking President Trump:

Does Axios know what 'edgy' means?

Here's more on this 'strategy' from Axios:


California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently shook up his communications team, and now the outspoken Democrat is turning many of Donald Trump's brash political tactics against the president himself.

  • Newsom and his team have used online trolling, meme wars, mocking TikTok videos, insults such as "cuck," and even a lawsuit against a media company — in this case, one accusing Fox News of misleading reporting — to create an edgy resistance.

Why it matters: In the lead-up to a potential 2028 presidential campaign, Newsom is essentially acknowledging that many of Trump's tactics are effective — and he's betting they can help Democrats reach more voters in the attention economy.


  • Newsom remains coy about a White House run, but he's increasingly acting and sounding like a candidate.
  • He's also sat for lengthy podcast interviews with conservative figures, and last week made a trip to the early primary state of South Carolina.

This writer is calling it now: Newsom will not be the 2028 nominee. His campaign will flame out long before the primaries are over.

By the way, Democrats have a 19% approval rating.

How'd that work for Kamala?

Oh, that's right.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

Total mystery.

Newsom's moved on from that.

It would be 'edgy' if he cleaned up the mess he made in California.

That sound you hear?

Yup, crickets.

Advertisement

They haven't bothered to try governing, and they never real.

Gavin is banking on those stars still voting for him, even after he's abused them.

He's probably right, alas.

Newsom is hoping to be POTUS before the day of reckoning hits California.

Run with this, Gavin.

