As 'Edgy' As a Butterknife: Axios Goes to Bat for Gavin Newsom's New Trump Resistance

Gavin Newsom is clearly eyeing an upgrade from the California Governor's mansion. He's laying the groundwork for his 2028 presidential campaign, and the central plank of his platform is: 'ORANGE MAN BAD' and 'RESIST!'

It's a misguided strategy at best, because a) Donald Trump isn't running again in 2028 and b) the way Gavin Newsom is going about this is, in a word, cringey.

But here's Axios, going to bat for ol' Governor Smarmy and his new approach to attacking President Trump:

Gavin Newsom and his team have used online trolling, meme wars, mocking TikTok videos, insults such as "cuck," and even a lawsuit against Fox News — to create an edgy resistance against Trump. https://t.co/N8kn8HpBYX — Axios (@axios) July 18, 2025

Does Axios know what 'edgy' means?

Here's more on this 'strategy' from Axios:



California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently shook up his communications team, and now the outspoken Democrat is turning many of Donald Trump's brash political tactics against the president himself. Newsom and his team have used online trolling, meme wars, mocking TikTok videos, insults such as "cuck," and even a lawsuit against a media company — in this case, one accusing Fox News of misleading reporting — to create an edgy resistance. Why it matters: In the lead-up to a potential 2028 presidential campaign, Newsom is essentially acknowledging that many of Trump's tactics are effective — and he's betting they can help Democrats reach more voters in the attention economy.

Newsom remains coy about a White House run, but he's increasingly acting and sounding like a candidate.

He's also sat for lengthy podcast interviews with conservative figures, and last week made a trip to the early primary state of South Carolina.

This writer is calling it now: Newsom will not be the 2028 nominee. His campaign will flame out long before the primaries are over.

By the way, Democrats have a 19% approval rating.

If he wants to be even edgier and resistier he should do this: pic.twitter.com/wMKUsVOQW9 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 18, 2025

How'd that work for Kamala?

Oh, that's right.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

Meanwhile, Trump and the Republicans are implementing laws and initiatives that actually make a difference. And you wonder why the Democrats approval is below 20%. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 18, 2025

Total mystery.

When will California let the people who lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades fire rebuild?



Or is that not "edgy" enough for them? — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) July 18, 2025

Newsom's moved on from that.

Meanwhile in real life in California pic.twitter.com/HTNG1nf1tD — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) July 18, 2025

It would be 'edgy' if he cleaned up the mess he made in California.

Exciting stuff @CAgovernor ! Any word on starting the rebuild of the homes in your state that were torched by fires 6 months ago? https://t.co/aQ3zvIYoEe pic.twitter.com/Mh2xjrs6Pf — Jake Stull (@PoliticsInChief) July 18, 2025

That sound you hear?

Yup, crickets.

If only he and his team worked as hard at making California an actual functioning state. Of course if this is them doing their best at “edgy memes” then I doubt they’d be able to govern effectively even if they bothered to try. https://t.co/bYm8wxYBZF pic.twitter.com/B86qsSjJyH — Aleph Null (@The_AlephNull) July 18, 2025

They haven't bothered to try governing, and they never real.

Most of what I see of the new Gavin Newsom Twitter brand is attacking reality TV stars who are upset Democrats let their homes burn down and are now ALSO upset Gavin Newsom won’t let them rebuild. https://t.co/f3UMltEvom pic.twitter.com/KtEQB8Ugrx — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 18, 2025

Gavin is banking on those stars still voting for him, even after he's abused them.

He's probably right, alas.

When the job is just a launchpad, the fallout lands on us. https://t.co/Zt13s9uLrq pic.twitter.com/KiYFHkeVjy — George Andrews (@GeorgeAndrewsCA) July 18, 2025

Newsom is hoping to be POTUS before the day of reckoning hits California.

Run with this, Gavin.

