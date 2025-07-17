LMFAO, INCREDIBLE! Cory Booker Goes Straight-Up DRAMA QUEEN but Repubs Ignore Him, Vote...
'Where the Boys Are' Singer Connie Francis Dead at 87

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 11:00 AM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Wally Fong, File

Singer Connie Francis, best known for her hits 'Where the Boys Are,' 'Who's Sorry Now,' and 'Pretty Little Baby' has died. She was 87 years old.



Here's more from the AP:

Connie Francis, the wholesome pop star of the 1950s and ‘60s whose hits include 'Pretty Little Baby' and 'Who’s Sorry Now?' — the latter that would later serve as an ironic title for a personal life filled with heartbreak and tragedy — has died at age 87.

Her death was announced Thursday by her friend and publicist, Ron Roberts, who did not immediately provide additional details.

Francis was a top performer of the pre-Beatles era, rarely off the charts from 1957-64. Able to appeal to both young people and adults, she had more than a dozen Top 20 hits, starting with 'Who’s Sorry Now?' and including the No. 1 songs 'Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You' and 'The Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.' Like other teen favorites of her time, she also starred in several films, including 'Where the Boys Are' and 'Follow the Boys.'

Francis was born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero in Newark, New Jersey in 1937, the daughter of George and Ida Franconero. She spent her early childhood in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, before moving back to New Jersey. She changed her name to Connie Francis after an appearance on 'Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts' in 1950. 

Francis signed a contract with MGM when she was 17.

She would go on to make recording history:

Francis credited her appearances on Dick Clark's 'American Bandstand' with making her first song -- 'Who's Sorry Now' -- a success and said she would have given up her singing career if it weren't for Clark's support.

Francis' personal life was difficult:

In 1981, her brother George was shot to death outside his New Jersey home, and in the late 1980s, Francis was committed to a psychiatric hospital and diagnosed as manic-depressive.

Earlier this year, Francis enjoyed a resurgence when her song 'Pretty Little Baby' went viral on social media.



Francis was thrilled with the newfound recognition.

Fans will remember her for her voice and beauty.

Francis is survived by her son, Joseph Garzilli Jr., whom she adopted while married to Joseph Garzilli. 

Our prayers and sympathies to her family, friends, and fans.





