'Where the Boys Are' Singer Connie Francis Dead at 87

Singer Connie Francis, best known for her hits 'Where the Boys Are,' 'Who's Sorry Now,' and 'Pretty Little Baby' has died. She was 87 years old.

BREAKING: Singer Connie Francis, whose hits included 'Who's Sorry Now?' and ‘Pretty Little Baby,’ has died at 87. https://t.co/gO4fTAQQa8 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 17, 2025

Here's more from the AP:

Connie Francis, the wholesome pop star of the 1950s and ‘60s whose hits include 'Pretty Little Baby' and 'Who’s Sorry Now?' — the latter that would later serve as an ironic title for a personal life filled with heartbreak and tragedy — has died at age 87. Her death was announced Thursday by her friend and publicist, Ron Roberts, who did not immediately provide additional details. Francis was a top performer of the pre-Beatles era, rarely off the charts from 1957-64. Able to appeal to both young people and adults, she had more than a dozen Top 20 hits, starting with 'Who’s Sorry Now?' and including the No. 1 songs 'Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You' and 'The Heart Has a Mind of Its Own.' Like other teen favorites of her time, she also starred in several films, including 'Where the Boys Are' and 'Follow the Boys.'

Francis was born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero in Newark, New Jersey in 1937, the daughter of George and Ida Franconero. She spent her early childhood in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, before moving back to New Jersey. She changed her name to Connie Francis after an appearance on 'Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts' in 1950.

Francis signed a contract with MGM when she was 17.

She would go on to make recording history:

Born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero on December 12th 1937 in Newark, NJ., This Legendary Artist Was THE FIRST FEMALE in History to Ever Top the Billboard Hot 100. (“Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” 1960). Connie Was Also the First Woman to Have 3 #1 Hit Singles, 53 in Total.… pic.twitter.com/bl6ZYFoG2y — 80sThen80sNow (@80sThen80sNow) July 17, 2025

Francis credited her appearances on Dick Clark's 'American Bandstand' with making her first song -- 'Who's Sorry Now' -- a success and said she would have given up her singing career if it weren't for Clark's support.

So sad to hear about the great Connie Francis. Paying musical tribute during the Heritage Chart Breakfast show...so many great songs...Lipstick on Your Collar, Where The Boys Are, Stupid Cupid, V.A.C.A.T.I.O.N, Whose Sorry Now & many, many more. Terrific career. Great legacy. pic.twitter.com/nohXppIXb6 — Mike Read (@MikeReadUK) July 17, 2025

Francis' personal life was difficult:

Connie Francis had a very difficult life

married and divorced 4 times

raped in a hotel room where she was staying for a show (she won a lawsuit against the hotel)

became hooked on drugs as a result, was in and out of mental hospitals over a dozen times

May she find peace pic.twitter.com/qGqi8p5NcC — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) July 17, 2025

In 1981, her brother George was shot to death outside his New Jersey home, and in the late 1980s, Francis was committed to a psychiatric hospital and diagnosed as manic-depressive.

Earlier this year, Francis enjoyed a resurgence when her song 'Pretty Little Baby' went viral on social media.

Music star Connie Francis, whose 1962 song "Pretty Little Baby" became a viral hit in 2025, has died at 87 pic.twitter.com/xTXgrW2ifj — BNO News (@BNONews) July 17, 2025

Francis was thrilled with the newfound recognition.

this is devastating but actually so beautiful that she got all that love and recognition right before she passed🥺 https://t.co/F8fRGllJL0 — lholho (@monobratz) July 17, 2025

Fans will remember her for her voice and beauty.

This one really hurts. The beautiful Connie Francis passed away yesterday at the age of 87. RIP Connie 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/m0cUQYh5a4 — ClassicActorsOfHollywood (@CAOH110291) July 17, 2025

Francis is survived by her son, Joseph Garzilli Jr., whom she adopted while married to Joseph Garzilli.

Our prayers and sympathies to her family, friends, and fans.