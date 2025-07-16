Here's the Latest Biden White House Figure to Plead the Fifth to Mental...
FACT: Gavin Newsom Is LYING About Gun Control Laws Lowering Gun Death Rates

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 16, 2025
Sarah D.

He's running, isn't he?

Gavin Newsom seems to have forgotten he's the sitting governor of California, a state with major crime problems and a city that just had a massive wildfire.

Instead, he's going on dozens of podcasts to lay the groundwork for a 2028 shot at the White House. And he's off to a great start by lying about gun laws:

FACT: Gavin Newsom is full of crap.

There's a pending Community Note that shows several studies find no link between gun laws and gun deaths.

An armed society is a polite society.

Lying is as easy as breathing for Newsom.

Correct.

Gavin Newsom is a tyrant.

Don't give them any ideas?

They always blame Indiana and Wisconsin for transporting guns to Chicago.

Which is illegal, too. Which means people who want guns to commit crimes don't care about gun laws.

Nope.

And no causation, either.

Categorically untrue.

California is a crime-ridden hellhole.

He literally just said he's in favor of tougher gun laws to 'save lives.'

He's not running as a conservative.

Editor's Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM GUN CONTROL GUN VIOLENCE

