FACT: Gavin Newsom Is LYING About Gun Control Laws Lowering Gun Death Rates

He's running, isn't he?

Gavin Newsom seems to have forgotten he's the sitting governor of California, a state with major crime problems and a city that just had a massive wildfire.

Advertisement

Instead, he's going on dozens of podcasts to lay the groundwork for a 2028 shot at the White House. And he's off to a great start by lying about gun laws:

FACT: States with the most comprehensive gun safety laws have lower gun death rates.



Basic gun safety saves lives. pic.twitter.com/L7QErpIPe1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 15, 2025

FACT: Gavin Newsom is full of crap.

There's a pending Community Note that shows several studies find no link between gun laws and gun deaths.

False. The safest states are the ones that allow individuals the right to defend themselves. pic.twitter.com/iqBFBdPH4i — King Bawk Bawk 🐔 (@KingBawkBawk) July 15, 2025

An armed society is a polite society.

You're LYING, as always. The SAFEST STATES in the country - NH, ME, & VT - all have Constitutional Carry. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) July 16, 2025

Lying is as easy as breathing for Newsom.

By "gun safety laws," he means disarmament and making it harder for good people to protect themselves.



What WE do is gun safety.

What they do is tyranny. — Black Guns Matter (@blkgunsmattr) July 16, 2025

Correct.

Gavin Newsom is a tyrant.

FACT: States that ban swimming have lower deaths from drowning. States that ban driving have lower death rates from car accidents.



Why are there no states that do those things, if saving lives is the metric? — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 16, 2025

Don't give them any ideas?

That’s got to be the most asinine comment I’ll see today. Illinois is one of the most strictest in the country, and well all you have to do is look at Chicago.

Do you ever tire of lying Gavin, or do you do it so often that it just seems natural to you? — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) July 15, 2025

They always blame Indiana and Wisconsin for transporting guns to Chicago.

Which is illegal, too. Which means people who want guns to commit crimes don't care about gun laws.

Nope.

And no causation, either.

Categorically untrue.

FACT: That's a lie.



You can have your opinions. But the facts speak for themselves.



The safest states in the US are overwhelmingly states so lax on gun laws that you can carry without a permit.



PS: California doesn't make the list. https://t.co/0voh9tcY3U pic.twitter.com/jfW4eFgLYC — 2A History (@2aHistory) July 15, 2025

California is a crime-ridden hellhole.

People forget Gavin Newsom is a top tier politician. He’s full of s**t, but he’s a master no doubt. He’s going to be difficult to defeat. He’ll finesse you into thinking he’s the real conservative in room. These interviews should be studied and prepared for. Powerful stuff. https://t.co/LbH3BofNKX — p(X | Theta, H) (@giventheta) July 16, 2025

He literally just said he's in favor of tougher gun laws to 'save lives.'

He's not running as a conservative.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.



