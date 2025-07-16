What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?! Turns Out CHINESE Engineers Help Maintain Pentagon Computer Systems

Found the Fascist! Leftist Thinks Homeschooling Should Be Banned, CPS Should 'Visit' Relig...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 16, 2025
Twitchy

This seems ... unwise. On a variety of levels.

It turns out Chinese 'digital escorts' are helping maintain the Pentagon's computer systems.

No, really:

Here's more from ProPublica (emphasis added):

Microsoft is using engineers in China to help maintain the Defense Department’s computer systems — with minimal supervision by U.S. personnel — leaving some of the nation’s most sensitive data vulnerable to hacking from its leading cyber adversary, a ProPublica investigation has found.

The arrangement, which was critical to Microsoft winning the federal government’s cloud computing business a decade ago, relies on U.S. citizens with security clearances to oversee the work and serve as a barrier against espionage and sabotage.

But these workers, known as “digital escorts,” often lack the technical expertise to police foreign engineers with far more advanced skills, ProPublica found. Some are former military personnel with little coding experience who are paid barely more than minimum wage for the work.

This is ridiculous. And an Obama-era policy.

Thanks, Barack!

A huge recipe for disaster.

None whatsoever.

Immediately.

Yes.

That stuff makes sense now.

It demands more than an investigation. It demands action.

Yes. We're living in Crazy Land.

All of this.

Why didn't we?

We all know why.

