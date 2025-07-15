Thanks, Democrats! DHS Secretary Noem Says Assaults on ICE Have Increased Eightfold

Remember when the Left was in the corner of law enforcement?

Yeah, that only happens on January 6.

Now, ICE agents are the 'Gestapo' and the Democrats have fanned the flames against those law enforcement agents, knowing full well their violent base will attack ICE agents.

One agent has been shot and countless others have been assaulted.

Secretary Kristi Noem reports the assaults have increased 800%:

Just in: our brave @ICEGov law enforcement are now facing a 830% INCREASE in assault against them.



This new data reflects the violence against our law enforcement in cities across the country in the last few weeks. Politicians across the country, regardless of political stripe,… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 15, 2025

This is unacceptable.

Democrat lawmakers are responsible for his.



Jail them. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 15, 2025

The GOP needs to start punishing them in Congress. Censure, removal from committees, anything.

He doesn't care. He's an evil sleazeball. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 15, 2025

Newsom is so smarmy.

The rhetoric and violence from the Left amount to obstruction of justice. It must be stopped.



Mass immigration is the defining crisis of our time. We must reclaim our sovereignty. We must take our country back.



The American people stand with you. — Taylor Morgan (@tldrmorgan) July 15, 2025

We sure do.

Allow ICE to stop their vehicles and arrest everyone throwing objects at them. The violence needs to stop and these thugs need to pay a HEAVY price ! — Kpr (@Kprroz) July 15, 2025

The second these Leftist footsoldiers start going to prison on federal charges, this violence will stop.

You could also be more proactive. Once you start arresting people putting their hands on agents and making arrest and charging them aggressively it will stop. Until then it will continue. — ZENNY (@zenny_bets) July 15, 2025

Correct.

Democrat politicians have caused this violence to occur. https://t.co/R2nNNZllBc — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) July 15, 2025

They are inherently violent.

We need to stand with them and put a stop to this. https://t.co/vW0nvabroE — Bill Luna 11/10/1775/1776 (@BillLuna23) July 15, 2025

Yes, we do.

Meet violent action with overwhelming force https://t.co/Gxm4G2kkyL — Tim Simpson Sr (@TimSimpsonSr1) July 15, 2025

We'd be fine with this.

