VIP
Account Compiles Video of Dems Inciting Violence Against ICE
Excuse Us, but WUT? X Users Are Left GROSSED OUT by NY Post...
White House Agrees to Exempt Global Anti-AIDS Initiative From Cuts
Elmo Addresses X Account Hack
Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of...
HACK Aaron Rupar Continues to Deflect From Biden's Dementia With LAME Dunk on...
'Tim Walz Wanted Me to Kill Amy Klobuchar': Killer's Letter Released
ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish...
Republicans Vote to BLOCK the Release of the Epstein Files … Or Did...
'Crowds on Demand' CEO Says He Was Offered $20 Million for Anti-Trump Protesters
We Bet the Left Won't Scream 'Separation of Church and State' About Detroit's...
James Woods Answers UK Man's Question About Why Americans Need Such BIG Guns...
John Leguizamo, Who Houses ZERO Illegals, Assures Us That 'There's Plenty of Room...
OMG, PHRASING! Accidentally(?) NSFW Marketing Post for The Fantastic Four Has X Pointing...

Thanks, Democrats! DHS Secretary Noem Says Assaults on ICE Have Increased Eightfold

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Remember when the Left was in the corner of law enforcement?

Yeah, that only happens on January 6.

Now, ICE agents are the 'Gestapo' and the Democrats have fanned the flames against those law enforcement agents, knowing full well their violent base will attack ICE agents.

Advertisement

One agent has been shot and countless others have been assaulted.

Secretary Kristi Noem reports the assaults have increased 800%:

This is unacceptable.

The GOP needs to start punishing them in Congress. Censure, removal from committees, anything.

Newsom is so smarmy.

We sure do.

Recommended

Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of Staff Face Layoffs
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The second these Leftist footsoldiers start going to prison on federal charges, this violence will stop.

Correct.

They are inherently violent.

Yes, we do.

We'd be fine with this.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE ICE LAW & ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of Staff Face Layoffs
Amy Curtis
'Tim Walz Wanted Me to Kill Amy Klobuchar': Killer's Letter Released
Brett T.
ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish to Hardliner
Amy Curtis
James Woods Answers UK Man's Question About Why Americans Need Such BIG Guns and OH HELL YEAH
Sam J.
Excuse Us, but WUT? X Users Are Left GROSSED OUT by NY Post Story About Grandfathers and Periods
Amy Curtis
'Crowds on Demand' CEO Says He Was Offered $20 Million for Anti-Trump Protesters
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of Staff Face Layoffs Amy Curtis
Advertisement