She's 'Dead Serious' (and Seriously Stupid): Pro-Palestinian Leftist Claims Jews Get Zero-Interest Loans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on July 14, 2025
Sarah D.

The most delicious part of this story, aside from the fact that Jory here is getting dragged in the replies, is that she dares to put 'truth seeker' in her X bio.

If she were a 'truth seeker,' she wouldn't have to lie about Jews, and she'd know this assertion is ridiculously false:

That's adorable.

If this were the case, everyone who ever took out a loan would claim to be Jewish to get those zero interest loans.

Because attacking Jews is more important than being honest.

Both is good.

Yes, she is.

Let us know how that works out for you.

EL. OH. EL.

And yet here we are.

That's all it takes.

Heh.

A very weird disease.

There is now a Community Note debunking her claim.

ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL JUDAISM PRO-PALESTINIAN

