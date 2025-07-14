She's 'Dead Serious' (and Seriously Stupid): Pro-Palestinian Leftist Claims Jews Get Zero-Interest Loans

The most delicious part of this story, aside from the fact that Jory here is getting dragged in the replies, is that she dares to put 'truth seeker' in her X bio.

If she were a 'truth seeker,' she wouldn't have to lie about Jews, and she'd know this assertion is ridiculously false:

Jews don’t have to pay interest on bank loans in America but everyone else does.



I’m dead serious. — Jory Micah💜🇵🇸🕊️ (@jorymicah) July 13, 2025

That's adorable.

If this were the case, everyone who ever took out a loan would claim to be Jewish to get those zero interest loans.

Why are you lying? — Pudge (@pudgenet) July 14, 2025

Because attacking Jews is more important than being honest.

You are an absolute MORON. Either super ignorant, lying, or both. — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) July 14, 2025

Both is good.

Yeah, about that. Jew here.... I am paying interest on a mortgage, a car loan, and credit cards. You're a dumb beyatch, and an antisemitic contagious. #justsayin — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 13, 2025

Yes, she is.

I’ll tell our mortgage company and ask for a refund. — Avigdor Loeb (@AvigdorLoeb) July 13, 2025

Let us know how that works out for you.

EL. OH. EL.

If you were actually a truth seeker, you wouldn't have posted this tweet. — Suzy Que (@SuzyQue27155082) July 13, 2025

And yet here we are.

Example 500 of literally all you have to do to get 10k+ likes on a post on this is make some outrageous statement and add "da joooooos" at the end of the sentence https://t.co/i4IYsMYfG4 — Atlanticist Conservative 🗽🧭🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@hlljmper) July 13, 2025

That's all it takes.

D**n, I really missed out. Forgot to check the Jew box on my mortgage. https://t.co/8hFEFAHyOI — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 14, 2025

Heh.

90k followers and a million views. Anti-Semitism is a disease, a weird disease. https://t.co/DvKaOPKr7b — Michael J. Hicks (@HicksCBER) July 13, 2025

A very weird disease.

54k likes, no community note. Nazis should be immediately ostracised from the pro Palestinian movement. https://t.co/sLVrCWGmg4 — Kaustav (@drkaustavmck) July 14, 2025

There is now a Community Note debunking her claim.