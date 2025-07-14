Good Luck With This! Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Is Just As Radical As Zohran Mamdani

Megyn Kelly Rips Post About JD Vance's Kids 'Better Knowing Now What Their...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 14, 2025
Imgflip

As New York appears poised to elect a radical communist, Zohran Mamdani, it appears Minneapolis might be heading down that same path.

Meet Omar Fateh, a radical Leftist running to be the next mayor of Minnesota's biggest city.

Holy crazy eyes, Batman!

He's a state Senator, and here's some video of Fateh explaining his policies:

Good luck if you elect him.

Surely.

This writer gigglesnorted.

Probably.

Don't forget the rampant crime and violence as he defunds the police.

But at least everyone in Minneapolis will be equally miserable.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

We'd be okay with this.

Thanks, Democrats!

