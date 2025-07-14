Good Luck With This! Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Is Just As Radical As Zohran Mamdani

As New York appears poised to elect a radical communist, Zohran Mamdani, it appears Minneapolis might be heading down that same path.

Meet Omar Fateh, a radical Leftist running to be the next mayor of Minnesota's biggest city.

Omar Fateh is running for Minneapolis mayor to raise the minimum wage by over $4 over a few years, freeze rent, and ‘Trump-proof’ the city. pic.twitter.com/7aQRYvNJog — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) July 14, 2025

Holy crazy eyes, Batman!

He's a state Senator, and here's some video of Fateh explaining his policies:

Is Minneapolis about to get their own version of Zohran Mamdani? pic.twitter.com/LKnKuPvRk9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2025

Good luck if you elect him.

Why visit Somalia when you can bring Somalia to you?



Btw, Somalian elections involve a clan-based electoral system, vote-buying, and rampant manipulation. Surely none of that tradition would carry over into the US? pic.twitter.com/daJMxSGWyI — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 14, 2025

Surely.

Good for him for getting out of the pirate industry pic.twitter.com/K86jLqWUEl — Troy Pallotto 🇺🇸 (@troypallotto) July 14, 2025

This writer gigglesnorted.

The Somalians are definitely going to elect him — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) July 14, 2025

Probably.

So the plan is punish landlords, hike wages, and block Trump all while Minneapolis loses businesses faster than it gains them. — Noah Christopher (@DailyNoahNews) July 14, 2025

Don't forget the rampant crime and violence as he defunds the police.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and infer that 'Trump-proof' means 'make things un-improvable'. Meaning that things will only ever get worse and not better. — Floyd Hebdo (@endureFort57) July 14, 2025

But at least everyone in Minneapolis will be equally miserable.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

We need to Somalian proof our country https://t.co/lLRAfoQpc0 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) July 14, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

Muslims are commanded to take over the government in the land they live. The attempted Islamic takeover of America is made possible thanks to mass migration. https://t.co/f7FRQFEj4v — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 14, 2025

Thanks, Democrats!