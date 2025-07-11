Miami Bishop Says Politicians Who Enforce Immigration Laws Are 'Corrosive to the Common Good'

Earlier this year, when the Trump administration started taking a chainsaw to USAID, one of the victims was the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and their programs to aid illegal immigrants.

Clearly, the USCCB and Catholic Church is still sore about losing all that money, because they keep attacking the government for enforcing immigration laws:

The Archdiocese of Miami condemns Florida’s controversial migrant detention facility — which state officials have named “Alligator Alcatraz” — calling it “unbecoming of public officials” and “corrosive of the common good.” https://t.co/V5qgEU1e6h — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 11, 2025

Here's more from NBC News, which has a sudden newfound respect for Catholics:

The Archdiocese of Miami is condemning a controversial migrant detention facility in Florida — which state officials have named 'Alligator Alcatraz' — calling it 'unbecoming of public officials' and 'corrosive of the common good.' In a strongly worded statement posted to the archdiocese’s website, Archbishop Thomas Wenski criticized both the conditions at the remote detention site in the Everglades and the rhetoric surrounding it. He wrote: 'It is unbecoming of public officials and corrosive of the common good to speak of the deterrence value of ‘alligators and pythons’ at the Collier-Dade facility.'

No, bishop.

Unfettered immigration -- including of drug dealers, murderers, child traffickers, and other criminals -- is corrosive of the common good.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church is clear on the issue, too. Countries are only obligated to the extent that they are able to welcome immigrants. And those immigrants have an obligation to obey their new country's laws and culture.

Why does this writer, who is a Catholic but not a canon lawyer nor a bishop, understand the Catechism better than the people tasked with teaching it?

How many adult male "migrants" with criminal records is the Archdiocese of Miami willing to house on their properties? — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) July 11, 2025

None.

Ask what happens if you illegally cross the borders of Vatican City.

Has this archdiocese criticized the Democrats for their morally repugnant stance on mutilating children? — XX=Female 🩷 (@xxwoman471377) July 11, 2025

Probably not.

According to Yale, the Catholic Church owns approximately 177 million acres of land worldwide yet no Church official seems to have offered to provide housing for migrants. "The Catholic Church’s vast landholdings could help protect the climate" (Yale Climate Connections, 2021): pic.twitter.com/M6xWbBlLmE — Philip Greenspun (@PhilipGreenspun) July 11, 2025

They only do that if the American taxpayer is footing the bill.

Never forget that the Catholic church’s leader lives in a nation-state that prohibits all non-invited humans from entering and living there. Hypocrisy at its finest. — John Weerts (@HomeChef_NC) July 11, 2025

Yes, it is.

Catholic Charities lost millions when USAID closed down. — Deb Mallery (@544pibble) July 11, 2025

And they're clearly not over it.

Pay your fair share of taxes Archdiocese of Miami, then I'll listen to what you have to say about the government. https://t.co/MqaTzOAke7 — Iris (@IrisHofle) July 11, 2025

Instead of taking tax money.

