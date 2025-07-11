CRAY-CRAY: Deranged Leftist Woman Thinks Her Side Would Win a MAGA Civil War...
DHS Posts Perfect Response to the Kind of Anti-ICE Insanity Dems Are Defending...

Miami Bishop Says Politicians Who Enforce Immigration Laws Are 'Corrosive to the Common Good'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on July 11, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier this year, when the Trump administration started taking a chainsaw to USAID, one of the victims was the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and their programs to aid illegal immigrants.

Clearly, the USCCB and Catholic Church is still sore about losing all that money, because they keep attacking the government for enforcing immigration laws:

Here's more from NBC News, which has a sudden newfound respect for Catholics:

The Archdiocese of Miami is condemning a controversial migrant detention facility in Florida — which state officials have named 'Alligator Alcatraz' — calling it 'unbecoming of public officials' and 'corrosive of the common good.'

In a strongly worded statement posted to the archdiocese’s website, Archbishop Thomas Wenski criticized both the conditions at the remote detention site in the Everglades and the rhetoric surrounding it.

He wrote: 'It is unbecoming of public officials and corrosive of the common good to speak of the deterrence value of ‘alligators and pythons’ at the Collier-Dade facility.'

CRAY-CRAY: Deranged Leftist Woman Thinks Her Side Would Win a MAGA Civil War Because of Water
Amy Curtis
No, bishop.

Unfettered immigration -- including of drug dealers, murderers, child traffickers, and other criminals -- is corrosive of the common good.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church is clear on the issue, too. Countries are only obligated to the extent that they are able to welcome immigrants. And those immigrants have an obligation to obey their new country's laws and culture.

Why does this writer, who is a Catholic but not a canon lawyer nor a bishop, understand the Catechism better than the people tasked with teaching it?

None.

Ask what happens if you illegally cross the borders of Vatican City.

Probably not.

They only do that if the American taxpayer is footing the bill.

Yes, it is.

And they're clearly not over it.

Instead of taking tax money.

