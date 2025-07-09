VIP
If Only 'Superman' Were 'Just a Movie'
Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for...
Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off
Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental...
'It Might Not Be a Genocide:' Epic Thread Lays Waste to Left's Talking...
John Brennan Went on MSNBC to Offer (Nervous and Laughable) Spin After FBI...
Still Mad About USAID, Huh? San Bernardino Bishop Suspends Sunday Mass Requirement Due...
John F. Miniclier, Last Surviving Veteran From the Battle of Midway, Dies at...
BUT TRUMP! Watch Hakeem Jeffries Refuse to Condemn Violence Against ICE Agents
Here Are a Few More Illegals Being Arrested While Dems Demonize ICE (Brace...
If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes the Floods All About Her Fight Against Trump
Dem Jim Clyburn Endorses NYC Mayoral Hopeful Zohran Mamdani, Is Temu Obama Next...
Chris Cillizza Thread on Biden's Decline PROVES Public Is Better at Journalism Than...

The Left's Attack on 'Toxic Masculinity' Has Helped Destroy Hollywood

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 09, 2025
Townhall Media

For years, the Left has decried 'toxic masculinity' as part of what's wrong with America.

It's not, and it never was. Attacking men and masculinity in favor of soy boy Leftists males (some of whom think they're women) and guys like Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff is what has cost Democrats male voters, and it's why places like Hollywood can't create masculine characters or stars.

Advertisement

Here's more from The Federalist:

To some extent, the problem is a broader cultural shift. You don’t see many men anywhere that even look like tough-as-nails male icons of yesteryear, let alone earned their image for being hard men long before they started acting. If they were around today, Lee Marvin, Robert Mitchum, or Charles Bronson would probably be rejected out of hand for poor Q Score potential or something.

But to put this in terms that liberal Hollywood will understand, masculine men are an underrepresented community that is being discriminated against. We deserve representation and we’re not getting it.

There's no representation of masculine men in Hollywood.

Truth.

Recommended

Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off
Brett T.
Advertisement

The AWFLs are more toxic than any other group.

They despise masculine men.

Original ideas might offend someone, so they avoid them.

Everything has to be 'coded' and 'representational' and 'inclusive' and it's all garbage.

1000% this.

This is true.

Advertisement

A fair point.

Joel in the first season of 'The Last of Us' was also masculine.

Politics, as this writer says, is downstream of culture.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off
Brett T.
Karen Bass Whines That L.A. Illegals Aren't Showing Up at the Hospital for Taxpayer Funded Healthcare
Amy Curtis
Mask Slipped: Gavin Newsom Announces Huge Investment in Wildfire Recovery ... for Rental Housing
Grateful Calvin
John Brennan Went on MSNBC to Offer (Nervous and Laughable) Spin After FBI Announced Criminal Probe
Doug P.
'It Might Not Be a Genocide:' Epic Thread Lays Waste to Left's Talking Point on Israel-Hamas War
Amy Curtis
If You Needed More Proof Ketanji Brown Jackson Doesn't Understand SCOTUS, Look No Further Than THIS Story
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fundraiser for Woman With Racist Response to White Girls Drowning Not Taking Off Brett T.
Advertisement