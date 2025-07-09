The Left's Attack on 'Toxic Masculinity' Has Helped Destroy Hollywood

For years, the Left has decried 'toxic masculinity' as part of what's wrong with America.

It's not, and it never was. Attacking men and masculinity in favor of soy boy Leftists males (some of whom think they're women) and guys like Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff is what has cost Democrats male voters, and it's why places like Hollywood can't create masculine characters or stars.

Hollywood’s Inability To Create Masculine Stars Is Officially A Problemhttps://t.co/gcvITutE83 — The Federalist (@FDRLST) July 9, 2025

Here's more from The Federalist:

To some extent, the problem is a broader cultural shift. You don’t see many men anywhere that even look like tough-as-nails male icons of yesteryear, let alone earned their image for being hard men long before they started acting. If they were around today, Lee Marvin, Robert Mitchum, or Charles Bronson would probably be rejected out of hand for poor Q Score potential or something. But to put this in terms that liberal Hollywood will understand, masculine men are an underrepresented community that is being discriminated against. We deserve representation and we’re not getting it.

There's no representation of masculine men in Hollywood.

It’s not “inability,” it’s UNWILLINGNESS.



This FEMOCRAT Hollywood is the fallout that resulted from the fake MeToo movement.



Now, angry empowered lesbians seem to control everything, and part of that is not letting men get a foothold there ever again.



Thank you for noticing. — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) July 9, 2025

Truth.

Maybe because Hollyweird has ostracized masculine men and refuse to use them because they've listened to all of the feminine men talk about "toxic masculinity" when it really is "toxic femininity" — Mark (@SaltWater651) July 9, 2025

The AWFLs are more toxic than any other group.

It's not Hollywood's inability to "create" a masculine star -- it's their refusal to use a masculine star. An interesting face on a still photo does not automatically translate to masculinity in a moving photo. — Poor Richard's Fact Attack (@2020FactAttack) July 9, 2025

They despise masculine men.

Hollywood's inability to create anything other than remakes & sequels proves Hollywood is a dead industry. — MyXses58 (@ann_y7jpg2z56p) July 9, 2025

Original ideas might offend someone, so they avoid them.

Everything has to be 'coded' and 'representational' and 'inclusive' and it's all garbage.

1000% this.

The Left in general, and Hollywood specifically, no longer understands the difference between men and women or the unique contribution each makes to society. https://t.co/Pt8LbhVcxb — The ATLMac (@TheATLMACi70709) July 9, 2025

This is true.

I think it’s a matter of to whom they gravitate and promote rather than “creation.” The idea of it being created in some artificial way negates the masculine aspect. Some men just are, and this is true when they’re on the screen as well. https://t.co/afVJWlETfM — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 9, 2025

A fair point.

Pedro Pascal's most masculine role (other than GOT) is one where he wears body armor from a helmet down to his boots, and you almost never see his face. https://t.co/sM0lBQGnJG — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) July 9, 2025

Joel in the first season of 'The Last of Us' was also masculine.

Follows their preferred political party's problem.

Imagine that. https://t.co/ITIW6PREKf — Adrian Slade (@adriansladeshow) July 9, 2025

Politics, as this writer says, is downstream of culture.

