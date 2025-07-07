The Atlantic Says ICE Agents Shouldn't Wear Masks Because It's a Threat to Democracy or Something

What a difference five years makes. During COVID, the Left were all about masking.

It showed you cared and wanted to keep people safe. This writer still sees people wearing masks in public at home (and she saw many while abroad in Greece).

On top of that, show us any Antifa or BLM riot, and you'll see masks aplenty.

But now the Left has decided there's one group that can't wear masks: ICE agents.

Why? Because democracy.

Or something.

“Descending on a person in public, laying hands on them, and taking them to a distant prison is a naked expression of state power. For it to be tolerated in a democracy, it cannot be done by shadowy, masked agents,” @BrandondelPozo argues: https://t.co/6RYvUvrHcq — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) July 7, 2025

Here's more:

Perhaps most important, wearing masks could expose federal agents, local police, and the public to physical dangers that make the risks of doxxing seem minor in comparison. Armed, masked men appear sinister, even predatory. Beyond obscuring the facial expressions we use for cues about whether a person is a threat, masks are a marker of criminals looking to intimidate their prey while avoiding identification. This is why the ski mask is a cultural trope of the armed robber or terrorist. It is also why masked protesters undermine their own causes; the masks arouse deep suspicion, as bystanders may assume the protesters are just waiting for an opportune moment to break the law. Nor is that a baseless assumption: In my experience, masked protesters sometimes are opportunistic lawbreakers. As ICE agents rack up arrests on the road to 1 million deportations, someone will inevitably, instinctively fight back against the masked men forcing them into a car, not because they want to escape law enforcement but because they don’t know whom they are trying to escape from in the first place, and they legitimately fear for their safety. As a former police officer, I can tell you that my first reaction to unidentified men in masks converging on me or someone nearby would be to take cover and prepare to fight. Another possible hazard is that masked, unidentified ICE agents could be mistaken by local police for armed felons committing a robbery or an abduction. Misidentified police officers taking enforcement action in plain clothes or off duty have been killed by fellow officers with a tragic regularity. Perhaps most dangerous of all, as ICE normalizes mask wearing, it creates the conditions for violent criminals to pass as police while escaping identification. In fact, criminals have already started to impersonate ICE agents.

Let's be very clear about one thing:

This isn't about safety or democracy.

This is about the Left identifying, doxxing, and threatening ICE agents.

That's it.

Why? Y’all did it during Covid. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 7, 2025

That was (D)ifferent.

Upholding laws breaks their tiny brains — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 7, 2025

It sure does.

Unless it’s a Trump associated person like Roger Stone or Paul Manafort, or even someone who did nothing more than be near the Capitol on J6.



Then you raid their home at 6am with the full SWAT team treatment, after leaking such raid to CNN.



Or you’re just a dude paddle boarding… pic.twitter.com/afb18w3fmb — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 7, 2025

There's always exceptions.

You literally just described how criminals are arrested. 🤣 — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 7, 2025

The Left hates that.

Criminals are their constituents.

"laying hands on [criminals], and taking them to a distant prison"



Yes, that has been one of the basic functions of state since the dawn of civilization. What else do you not understand about how nations, laws, policing, and borders work? — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) July 7, 2025

They do not understand any of that.

The Atlantic - making the bed but not wanting to sleep in it. pic.twitter.com/f7IgVzOO2G — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) July 7, 2025

Of course.

The Left wants to enforce rules, not be subject to them.

Your support of illegal aliens is noted, Comrade. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 7, 2025

Duly noted.

Hey, did you know that if you're a criminal in public, you can and will be seized by agents of the state? Apparently this brain donor here has never heard of such a thing which, by the way, happens every single effing day. https://t.co/or4CqP3XiW — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 7, 2025

They're appalled by law enforcement.

Trying to make arresting lawbreaking invaders sound ominous is beyond hilarious



You know how to stop this? Don’t break laws. Glad I could help. https://t.co/1l1cChcnTt — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 7, 2025

That clears things up.

Someone tried to kill border patrol agents this morning. I think those whose job it is to deport people who crossed into our country illegally have a real need to disguise themselves. https://t.co/IIrrolboVg — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) July 7, 2025

Yep. We told you about that here (and it wasn't the first time someone tried to kill an agent, either).

“Masks are only allowed to be used when for activities such as calling for the globalization of the intifada, or physically attacking Jews.” https://t.co/LWdoyli7XL — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) July 7, 2025

There's no way they enforce this against Antifa or BLM or their rioters.

