WHAT Is This Headline!? Politico Gets DRAGGED for Report on Doctors' Group COVID...
Corey DeAngelis SPILLS THE BEANS on the National Education Association's Radical New 'Reso...
Cut Off Funding NOW: California Rejects Trump Administration Resolution to Protect Women's...
Massive Loser Troll Account Comes Face-to-Face with KARMA on His FILTHY Post About...
And THERE It Is! That Thing (Voter Fraud) That Never Happens? Welp, 15...
Then and Now: Dana Bash HATES Politicizing a Natural Disaster, Except When She...
'You're From HERE!' AOC Quietly Changes Her Bronx-y Backstory As Childhood LOCALS Start...
As BAD As We Thought Biden's Campaign Was, Leaked Adviser's Memo Shows It...
Here's a Deep Dive on MONSTER TX Pediatrician Who Lost Her Job for...
VIP
Abigail Spanberger Promising LIMITLESS Abortion As We Learn More About Texas Deaths Is...
Gosh, Wonder WHY?! Dems Admit Their Base Has Been Openly Calling for Blood...
WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify...
BREAKING: LEO Sources Report Active Shooter with Rifle and Tactical Gear Ambushed Border...
YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May...

The Atlantic Says ICE Agents Shouldn't Wear Masks Because It's a Threat to Democracy or Something

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 07, 2025
Journalism meme

What a difference five years makes. During COVID, the Left were all about masking.

It showed you cared and wanted to keep people safe. This writer still sees people wearing masks in public at home (and she saw many while abroad in Greece).

Advertisement

On top of that, show us any Antifa or BLM riot, and you'll see masks aplenty.

But now the Left has decided there's one group that can't wear masks: ICE agents.

Why? Because democracy. 

Or something.

Here's more:

Perhaps most important, wearing masks could expose federal agents, local police, and the public to physical dangers that make the risks of doxxing seem minor in comparison. Armed, masked men appear sinister, even predatory. Beyond obscuring the facial expressions we use for cues about whether a person is a threat, masks are a marker of criminals looking to intimidate their prey while avoiding identification. This is why the ski mask is a cultural trope of the armed robber or terrorist. It is also why masked protesters undermine their own causes; the masks arouse deep suspicion, as bystanders may assume the protesters are just waiting for an opportune moment to break the law. Nor is that a baseless assumption: In my experience, masked protesters sometimes are opportunistic lawbreakers.

As ICE agents rack up arrests on the road to 1 million deportations, someone will inevitably, instinctively fight back against the masked men forcing them into a car, not because they want to escape law enforcement but because they don’t know whom they are trying to escape from in the first place, and they legitimately fear for their safety. As a former police officer, I can tell you that my first reaction to unidentified men in masks converging on me or someone nearby would be to take cover and prepare to fight.

Another possible hazard is that masked, unidentified ICE agents could be mistaken by local police for armed felons committing a robbery or an abduction. Misidentified police officers taking enforcement action in plain clothes or off duty have been killed by fellow officers with a tragic regularity. Perhaps most dangerous of all, as ICE normalizes mask wearing, it creates the conditions for violent criminals to pass as police while escaping identification. In fact, criminals have already started to impersonate ICE agents.

Recommended

Corey DeAngelis SPILLS THE BEANS on the National Education Association's Radical New 'Resolutions'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Let's be very clear about one thing:

This isn't about safety or democracy.

This is about the Left identifying, doxxing, and threatening ICE agents.

That's it.

That was (D)ifferent.

It sure does.

There's always exceptions.

The Left hates that.

Criminals are their constituents.

They do not understand any of that.

Advertisement

Of course.

The Left wants to enforce rules, not be subject to them.

Duly noted.

They're appalled by law enforcement.

That clears things up.

Yep. We told you about that here (and it wasn't the first time someone tried to kill an agent, either).

There's no way they enforce this against Antifa or BLM or their rioters.

Advertisement
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER COVID-19 ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAW & ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Corey DeAngelis SPILLS THE BEANS on the National Education Association's Radical New 'Resolutions'
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Massive Loser Troll Account Comes Face-to-Face with KARMA on His FILTHY Post About Girls Lost in TX Flood
Sam J.
And THERE It Is! That Thing (Voter Fraud) That Never Happens? Welp, 15 DEMOCRATS Just Got Busted for It
Sam J.
Cut Off Funding NOW: California Rejects Trump Administration Resolution to Protect Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin
'You're From HERE!' AOC Quietly Changes Her Bronx-y Backstory As Childhood LOCALS Start CALLING Her Out
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Corey DeAngelis SPILLS THE BEANS on the National Education Association's Radical New 'Resolutions' Amy Curtis
Advertisement