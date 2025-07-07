Thanks, Obama! Turns Out the 'Affordable Care Act' Made Healthcare MORE EXPENSIVE Than Food, Housing

Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino Has a Message for Karen Bass: 'Better Get...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

We had to pass Obamacare in 2010 because it was the only thing that would stop healthcare costs from spiraling out of control.

Except it didn't.

Now, Americans spend more on healthcare than housing and food:

Just amazing.

These two things are related: whenever the government subsidizes something, it gets more expensive.

Just like education.

Men -- single men -- were required to buy insurance plans with maternity coverage so they could pay for some woman's OB-GYN.

Because 'fairness' or something.

THIS.

That's the endgame here: socialized medicine.

So the same Leftists who are cheering on the deaths from the Texas floods can withhold healthcare from people who vote for Republicans.

Ridiculous.

NOTHING.

This is 100% true.

Just like the 'Inflation Reduction Act' which didn't reduce inflation.

Far more sinister.

Correct.

He does not. He never did.

