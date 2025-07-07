Thanks, Obama! Turns Out the 'Affordable Care Act' Made Healthcare MORE EXPENSIVE Than Food, Housing

We had to pass Obamacare in 2010 because it was the only thing that would stop healthcare costs from spiraling out of control.

Except it didn't.

Now, Americans spend more on healthcare than housing and food:

Remember that the entire purpose of Obamacare (passed in 2010) was supposedly to reverse this trend. pic.twitter.com/hVlIrzmBkP — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 7, 2025

Just amazing.

And this is happening while federal spending on healthcare has also exploded… pic.twitter.com/CvivefYyrj — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 7, 2025

These two things are related: whenever the government subsidizes something, it gets more expensive.

Just like education.

No. Obamacare did nothing to address healthcare costs. It only transferred costs progressively so some people paid less and others paid lots more. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 7, 2025

Men -- single men -- were required to buy insurance plans with maternity coverage so they could pay for some woman's OB-GYN.

Because 'fairness' or something.

Supposedly.



The real purpose of Obamacare was to break the system irreparably so that Clinton could come in and push a Universal Single Payer setup on the country as "the only way to fix things".



If she had won in 2016 we'd all be on the Canadian Health System by now. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) July 7, 2025

THIS.

That's the endgame here: socialized medicine.

So the same Leftists who are cheering on the deaths from the Texas floods can withhold healthcare from people who vote for Republicans.

Obamacare was written by the insurance companies and they've done very well with it. Meanwhile Median Household Income is $80k and a family health insurance premium is $26k. — Irwin M Fletcher, Esq. (@woodifitweretru) July 7, 2025

Ridiculous.

NOTHING GOVERNMENT DOES EVER WORKS. — The Toon Libertarian (@ToonLibertarian) July 7, 2025

NOTHING.

Rule of thumb: The name of the law is inversely proportionate to the result.



Affordable Care Act = Unaffordable (No) Care Act — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) July 7, 2025

This is 100% true.

Just like the 'Inflation Reduction Act' which didn't reduce inflation.

Well, the stated purpose.



The intended purpose was far more sinister. https://t.co/VZCcc2irb4 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) July 7, 2025

Far more sinister.

Add education, and it's clear why no one can afford a house anymore. The increase in cost is directly proportional to the degree of government interference in the form of regulation and subsidization. https://t.co/V9r9yNBslW pic.twitter.com/T2UbHCfL4g — Jon DiPietro (@jondipietronh) July 7, 2025

Correct.

Hey @BarackObama … do you care at all that you failed the American people spectacularly? https://t.co/AmFefGVqrF — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 7, 2025

He does not. He never did.