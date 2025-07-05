'We'll Take Care of It:' President Trump Talks to Reporters About Aid for Texas Flooding (WATCH)

What a difference a president makes.

Back during the hurricanes last year, the Biden administration's response -- including FEMA's open discrimination towards Trump supporters -- was appalling.

Watch how President Trump responds to reporters' questions about the catastrophic Texas flooding:

🚨BREAKING: President Trump just announced he's using AS MUCH FEDERAL AID as possible and EVERY ASSET possible to help Texas, saying, "We'll take care of it."



FINALLY... a President using taxpayer money to help save AMERICANS, instead of illegals.

pic.twitter.com/yqCWJmQ7RD — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) July 5, 2025

And we bet FEMA won't skip over houses with Kamala signs.

Of course he will unlike when FEMA was fake and only taking care of certain people they pick and choose. — Layla (@67lld) July 5, 2025

As we just said.

And I am sick and tired of watching the hateful liberals blame Trump for these deaths. His response is actual. The ones from the previous administration in NC and elsewhere... We are not the same. One side looks at things with hope the other with hate. — It's Time. Expose the corruption. Bring out Truth! (@MKinneyWA) July 5, 2025

The Left will blame Trump for everything.

He and Musk cut funding for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS). They could have issued early warnings to saved lives. — Marianne Zirkle ☮️🌈 (@MarianneZirkle) July 5, 2025

Flood warnings were issued before the event, so this is a lie.

A totally foreign attitude to the WOKE https://t.co/9p5ELfPEke — Penny Palmer (@ppalmer1952) July 5, 2025

Totally foreign.

.@POTUS addresses the devastating floods in Texas: "It's terrible. It's shocking ... We're working with the Governor. It's a terrible thing." pic.twitter.com/0cgJNTp5zZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 5, 2025

Very terrible.

Thank god we have a President who has already sent resources and will give Texas everything they need. — BJORN LANE (@BJORN987654321) July 5, 2025

And the Left won't give him credit for it.

Trump will take care of these people, unlike Biden who left people in Maui, Western NC & others to rot & die! #MAGA https://t.co/F24nnvD6i4 — Steve Bailey (@SteveBailey80) July 5, 2025

Maui still hasn't rebuilt.

“We’ll take care of them” and it’s refreshing to know that he will. I wish Appalachia had gotten that courtesy under President Biden. https://t.co/TRUPhEON8l — Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) July 5, 2025

So do we.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.