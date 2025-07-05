'We'll Take Care of It:' President Trump Talks to Reporters About Aid for Texas Flooding (WATCH)

What a difference a president makes.
Back during the hurricanes last year, the Biden administration's response -- including FEMA's open discrimination towards Trump supporters -- was appalling.
Watch how President Trump responds to reporters' questions about the catastrophic Texas flooding:
🚨BREAKING: President Trump just announced he's using AS MUCH FEDERAL AID as possible and EVERY ASSET possible to help Texas, saying, "We'll take care of it."— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) July 5, 2025
FINALLY... a President using taxpayer money to help save AMERICANS, instead of illegals.
pic.twitter.com/yqCWJmQ7RD
And we bet FEMA won't skip over houses with Kamala signs.
Of course he will unlike when FEMA was fake and only taking care of certain people they pick and choose.— Layla (@67lld) July 5, 2025
As we just said.
And I am sick and tired of watching the hateful liberals blame Trump for these deaths. His response is actual. The ones from the previous administration in NC and elsewhere... We are not the same. One side looks at things with hope the other with hate.— It's Time. Expose the corruption. Bring out Truth! (@MKinneyWA) July 5, 2025
The Left will blame Trump for everything.
He and Musk cut funding for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS). They could have issued early warnings to saved lives.— Marianne Zirkle ☮️🌈 (@MarianneZirkle) July 5, 2025
Flood warnings were issued before the event, so this is a lie.
A totally foreign attitude to the WOKE https://t.co/9p5ELfPEke— Penny Palmer (@ppalmer1952) July 5, 2025
Totally foreign.
.@POTUS addresses the devastating floods in Texas: "It's terrible. It's shocking ... We're working with the Governor. It's a terrible thing." pic.twitter.com/0cgJNTp5zZ— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 5, 2025
Very terrible.
Thank god we have a President who has already sent resources and will give Texas everything they need.— BJORN LANE (@BJORN987654321) July 5, 2025
And the Left won't give him credit for it.
Trump will take care of these people, unlike Biden who left people in Maui, Western NC & others to rot & die! #MAGA https://t.co/F24nnvD6i4— Steve Bailey (@SteveBailey80) July 5, 2025
Maui still hasn't rebuilt.
“We’ll take care of them” and it’s refreshing to know that he will. I wish Appalachia had gotten that courtesy under President Biden. https://t.co/TRUPhEON8l— Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) July 5, 2025
So do we.
