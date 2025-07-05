'We'll Take Care of It:' President Trump Talks to Reporters About Aid for Texas Flooding (WATCH)

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on July 05, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

What a difference a president makes.

Back during the hurricanes last year, the Biden administration's response -- including FEMA's open discrimination towards Trump supporters -- was appalling.

Watch how President Trump responds to reporters' questions about the catastrophic Texas flooding:

And we bet FEMA won't skip over houses with Kamala signs.

As we just said.

The Left will blame Trump for everything.

Flood warnings were issued before the event, so this is a lie.

Totally foreign.

Very terrible.

And the Left won't give him credit for it.

Maui still hasn't rebuilt.

So do we.

