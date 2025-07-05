CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them...
Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like...
FOWL: Chicken Rights Activists (Yeah, That's a Thing) Protest at Trader Joe's (WATCH)
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
CNN Analyst Wants to Know If DOGE Is to Blame for TX Flooding
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Is Big Mad Because the Big Beautiful Bill Prioritizes...
'Six Months to Destroy America': Dr. Strangetweet Responds to Leftist Caterwauling
Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America...
What a Difference a Year Makes: Western Lensman Shares Another Fourth of July...
'This Is Embarrassing'! The Hill Serves Up an Alternate Universe Hot Take About...
VIP
When Biden Said 'You Can't Only Love Your Country When You Win' He...
The Word is MALES: ABC Trots Out 'Experts' to Whine About Banning 'Transgender...
Clutch Those Pearls! Dems Manufacture ALL the Outrage Over Trump's Description of Corrupt...
Creative X Users Have Fun Reimagining Dem Jimmy Gomez’s Staged Capitol Steps ‘Crying’...

Months After a Peaceful Election, The Hill Says Majority of Americans Worry About Threat to Democracy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 05, 2025
Twitter

The Left loves democracy. Just ask them, and they'll tell you.

Except when they lose elections. Then they're not really fans of democracy, and it's under 'threat' from those who were elected.

Advertisement

Just ask The Hill and their readers:

Here's more:

Three-quarters of U.S. adults say the future of democracy faces a serious threat, according to a survey.

The latest poll from NPR/PBS News/Marist, shows that when asked if they see a “serious threat” to the future of democracy in terms of issues dividing the nation, 76 percent of respondents said they do. Another 24 percent said the opposite.

Democrats, at 89 percent, and independents, at 80 percent, were more likely to agree a “serious threat” to democracy exists. Just more than half of Republicans — 57 percent — said the same, the survey shows.

Among supporters of former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign, 92 percent said democracy faces a serious threat, while 57 percent of President Trump’s 2024 supporters agreed.

Just incredible framing.

They are the epitome of pablum.

Correct.

Clearly, they do not.

Recommended

CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them for Forecasting Cuts
Brett T.
Advertisement

In fairness, have you seen some of our public schools?

Not a clue.

Nailed it.

That's the game they play.

This, too.

You're Canadian, so your point is invalid.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them for Forecasting Cuts
Brett T.
Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like You to Shed a Tear For
Doug P.
FOWL: Chicken Rights Activists (Yeah, That's a Thing) Protest at Trader Joe's (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America Less Safe' Hit Piece
Doug P.
CNN Analyst Wants to Know If DOGE Is to Blame for TX Flooding
Amy Curtis
'Six Months to Destroy America': Dr. Strangetweet Responds to Leftist Caterwauling
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them for Forecasting Cuts Brett T.
Advertisement