Months After a Peaceful Election, The Hill Says Majority of Americans Worry About Threat to Democracy

The Left loves democracy. Just ask them, and they'll tell you.
Except when they lose elections. Then they're not really fans of democracy, and it's under 'threat' from those who were elected.
Just ask The Hill and their readers:
Three in four say democracy facing serious threat: Survey https://t.co/XTNP8Ksyfn— The Hill (@thehill) July 5, 2025
Three-quarters of U.S. adults say the future of democracy faces a serious threat, according to a survey.
The latest poll from NPR/PBS News/Marist, shows that when asked if they see a “serious threat” to the future of democracy in terms of issues dividing the nation, 76 percent of respondents said they do. Another 24 percent said the opposite.
Democrats, at 89 percent, and independents, at 80 percent, were more likely to agree a “serious threat” to democracy exists. Just more than half of Republicans — 57 percent — said the same, the survey shows.
Among supporters of former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign, 92 percent said democracy faces a serious threat, while 57 percent of President Trump’s 2024 supporters agreed.
Just incredible framing.
Hilarious.— Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 5, 2025
But you do you, enjoy the pablum.
They are the epitome of pablum.
Well we are a republic and 3/4 are retarded— Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) July 5, 2025
Correct.
Do they know we live in a republic?— Tesp (@Therealtesp) July 5, 2025
Clearly, they do not.
So, 3 in 4 are IDIOTS? How can this be?— GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) July 5, 2025
Recommended
In fairness, have you seen some of our public schools?
Alternatively, three in four have no clue what "democracy" actually means. https://t.co/F46fu79IQX— Patriotic G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 5, 2025
Not a clue.
Three out of four Democrats say democracy is facing a serious threat in a Constitutional Republic. https://t.co/578p6L5DBc— Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) July 5, 2025
Nailed it.
Democrats, who don’t get what they want, say democracy is facing serious threat.— Augustus Fäber (@AugustusFaber) July 5, 2025
Children. https://t.co/gzZ3RWkPeo
That's the game they play.
When they say "democracy" they mean "bureaucracy"... https://t.co/wrdb6ULVX0— RookieUmpire (@RookieUmpire) July 5, 2025
This, too.
There’s always that fourth guy sitting at the back of the class with a pencil up their nose that just doesn’t get what’s going on. 🙄🙄 https://t.co/jQ5yZfYWVO— Canadian Steph 🇨🇦 (@StephClarkBDG) July 5, 2025
You're Canadian, so your point is invalid.
