VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for a Hefty Sum (WATCH)

We expect there to be more lawsuits against businesses and medical providers related to their trans activism, and we expect those businesses and providers to keep losing.

While we didn't cover this particular story at the time, we have talked about the YMCA and its policies that let men use the women's locker room if they 'identify' as women (and how the media helpfully attack anyone who complains).

In 2024, Julie Jaman spoke out about men in the women's locker room at her Olympic Peninsula YMCA in Washington. The YMCA banned Jaman for her 'crime' and Jaman filed suit.

Now the Y is forking over a hefty sum.

🚨BREAKING: 82-year-old Julie Jaman wins $65K settlement after being banned from her local YMCA pool for objecting to men in the women’s locker room.



We're proud to officially announce this HUGE win. Free speech isn’t dead and we’re here to prove it! pic.twitter.com/lCNwjrcA4j — Center for American Liberty (@Liberty_Ctr) July 1, 2025

It's not a total victory, however.

Here's more from the Washington Examiner (emphasis added):

Ms. Jaman, a member of the Mountain View Pool for more than three decades, will receive $65,000 plus legal fees to settle the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. In addition, the YMCA agreed to 'remove certain information about Ms. Jaman from its website, further underscoring the baselessness of the actions taken against her,' according to the Center for American Liberty, which represents Ms. Jaman. 'This case was never just about one woman being banned from a publicly owned pool, it was about the fundamental right of every American to speak truth without fear of retaliation,' said Center for American Liberty CEO Mark Trammell. 'Julie Jaman bravely stood her ground, endured attacks on her character, and today’s settlement affirms that government officials cannot silence dissenting voices through intimidation or retribution.' Ms. Jaman will still be prohibited from using the Olympic Peninsula YMCA, according to the city of Port Townsend.

So the YMCA admitted it was wrong, and she's still banned from using their facilities. So she's still being punished for speaking the truth.

Wish she'd gotten a whole lot more but a message has been sent. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 1, 2025

We need to keep sending these messages until it hurts.

Oh my God, this is amazing! Fabulous news! Thank you so much for supporting brave Julie!

!! — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) July 2, 2025

This is welcome news.

Bloody marvellous news, 65k plus legal costs, but this ⬇️ hardly seems fair? 🤔



"Ms. Jaman will still be prohibited from using the Olympic Peninsula YMCA, according to the city of Port Townsend" — Carol Jones - Uppity Woman - Agent 8673 (@CJ83672372) July 2, 2025

In fairness, Jaman may not want to return, especially if the policy hasn't changed.

Julie Jaman is a a true heroine. She should have gotten a lot more money though, considering all the humiliation and threats she had to endure from the trans activists. — TERF, MD (@TERFMD) July 2, 2025

Truth.

And those will probably resurface now that she's won.

I have to wonder if the decision to accept this small settlement is because it would be impossible to get a jury who values either women and/or the rights and principles at issue, enough to award punitive damages truly commensurate with the violation committed, which I think… — i agree with kellie-jay keen (@no_men_as_women) July 2, 2025

It's more likely that the YMCA didn't want to go through discovery, because even in Washington state, the trans issue is still an 80/20 issue (and Jaman is on the winning side).

She deserves every penny; nothing can ever restore the YMCA's reputation after this disgrace — Tom Boye, Esq. 🎩✨️ (@BigTomBoye) July 1, 2025

The damage is done and it's all self-inflicted.

Women deserve spaces.

Americans deserve speech. https://t.co/5f9lpkABr6 — Mark Trammell (@mark_trammell) July 1, 2025

Truth.

In the early 20th century, two fanatical ideologies silenced the majority, causing immense suffering across Europe for decades. Never let this happen again. https://t.co/wmlHW5B0Nt — MEGAman (@GnukkiG) July 2, 2025

Never again.

So much winning today and people just won’t take the W. https://t.co/NmlrCI4PHh — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 2, 2025

Take the W.

Note the YMCA didn’t get a non-disclosure clause as part of the settlement. More important than the money. https://t.co/FkIMXkCIVR — Avigdor Loeb (@AvigdorLoeb) July 1, 2025

This is true.

This is fantastic. This woman swam every day at her YMCA in Washington State where she was a member for 20 years. One day she heard a man's voice in the locker room while she was showering. When she complained SHE was kicked out, and became a target of trans activists. https://t.co/9Jkdfj3gzO — Miss Havisham (@MissHavisham10) July 2, 2025

They're so tolerant and loving, aren't they?

It’s a victory, but the Y still lets men in the women’s locker room. https://t.co/cdV0CXxCr6 — RB (@RBtw33ts) July 2, 2025

Keep the pressure on until that changes.

