Nudists Join Toronto 'Pride' Parade

VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for a Hefty Sum (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on July 02, 2025
ImgFlip

We expect there to be more lawsuits against businesses and medical providers related to their trans activism, and we expect those businesses and providers to keep losing.

While we didn't cover this particular story at the time, we have talked about the YMCA and its policies that let men use the women's locker room if they 'identify' as women (and how the media helpfully attack anyone who complains).

In 2024, Julie Jaman spoke out about men in the women's locker room at her Olympic Peninsula YMCA in Washington. The YMCA banned Jaman for her 'crime' and Jaman filed suit.

Now the Y is forking over a hefty sum.

WATCH:

It's not a total victory, however.

Here's more from the Washington Examiner (emphasis added):

Ms. Jaman, a member of the Mountain View Pool for more than three decades, will receive $65,000 plus legal fees to settle the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

In addition, the YMCA agreed to 'remove certain information about Ms. Jaman from its website, further underscoring the baselessness of the actions taken against her,' according to the Center for American Liberty, which represents Ms. Jaman.

'This case was never just about one woman being banned from a publicly owned pool, it was about the fundamental right of every American to speak truth without fear of retaliation,' said Center for American Liberty CEO Mark Trammell. 'Julie Jaman bravely stood her ground, endured attacks on her character, and today’s settlement affirms that government officials cannot silence dissenting voices through intimidation or retribution.'

Ms. Jaman will still be prohibited from using the Olympic Peninsula YMCA, according to the city of Port Townsend.

So the YMCA admitted it was wrong, and she's still banned from using their facilities. So she's still being punished for speaking the truth.

We need to keep sending these messages until it hurts.

This is welcome news.

In fairness, Jaman may not want to return, especially if the policy hasn't changed.

Truth.

 And those will probably resurface now that she's won.

It's more likely that the YMCA didn't want to go through discovery, because even in Washington state, the trans issue is still an 80/20 issue (and Jaman is on the winning side).

The damage is done and it's all self-inflicted.

Truth.

Never again.

Take the W.

This is true.

They're so tolerant and loving, aren't they?

Keep the pressure on until that changes.

