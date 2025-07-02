Independence Day Vigilance: FBI Warns of Possible 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Over July 4 Holiday

The FBI and other intelligence agencies, along with local law enforcement, are warning Americans of the risk of 'lone wolf' terrorist attacks over the Independence Day holiday, especially in places like New York and San Francisco.
Americans at July 4th celebrations warned of lone wolf terrorist threat https://t.co/RsIdIbIBqu pic.twitter.com/0yz5WuLvVz— New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2025
Here's more from the New York Post:
Local and federal authorities across the country are likely preparing for potential threats during Fourth of July celebrations next weekend amid tensions between the United States and the Middle East, according to a former US Secret Service agent.
Tensions escalated on June 22, when the US Military bombed three key nuclear sites in Iran, according to Trump administration officials.
'Due to the Iran conflict, the Department of Homeland Security has a National Threat Advisory System, and as of June 22, we are at a heightened threat environment,' Michael Verden, founder and CEO of security firm The Lake Forest Group, told Fox News Digital.
'That level will stay in place until September 22, and it could be extended based on the conflict in Iran.'
Scary stuff.
Arm yourself. Train. Carry. Everywhere it's legal.— The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 2, 2025
Solid advice.
That’s concerning—hoping for a safe and peaceful Independence Day for all.— News Now (@NewsNowNY) July 2, 2025
Same.
A lone wolf actor poses the biggest threat to Fourth of July celebrations in New York and San Francisco, according to multiple intelligence bulletins obtained by ABC News. https://t.co/wYPIxu6m47— ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2025
But Iran wasn't a threat to America before June 22.
Okay.
Lonewolf liberal. Definitely a concern.— MustangMedic (@MustangMedicX) July 2, 2025
We've seen how violent they are.
The cities least likely to celebrate the 4th of July are somehow under threat?— End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) July 2, 2025
Fair point, but they're also high-value targets.
If something does happen ABC will be the first "news" network to falsely blame a conservative.— Middle Man 🇺🇲 (@BasedSocialWerk) July 2, 2025
Where's the lie?
Others are mad and think the media are fear-mongering before the patriotic holiday.
I am so sick and tired of MEDIA driving division this country!— DDSHA68(Pamela) (@ddsha68m) July 1, 2025
So many local communities cancelling July 4th Celebrations because of FEAR driven by MEDIA!
Americans at July 4th celebrations warned of lone wolf terrorist threat https://t.co/7yzH3DqgyB
It could be that, too.
But it should be taken seriously. It was only three years ago that a lone gunman opened fire on the Highland Park, IL, Independence Day Parade, killing five and wounding at least 16.
