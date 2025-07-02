Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-1...
Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger...
VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for...
Former CNN Journos Appalled By CBS News' Settlement With Trump, Decry 'Decaying Corporate...
Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is...
VIP
Bill Kristol's Call to Defund Helps Prove DHS and ICE Are Doing a...
'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking...
She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying...
Mental Mismatch: Stephen Miller DROPS Mayor Karen Bass Over What an 'Insurrection' Looks...
Joy Reid Says Stephen Miller Has Initiated a ‘3000 Brown Persons a Day’...
Socialist Smiles: Zohran Mamdani Gets the Giddy Greeting You’d Expect from ‘Journalist’ at...
FBI Blocked Probe Into 2020 Chinese Election Meddling to Protect Then-Director Christopher...
'Nature is Healing!' Waffle House Delivers Egg-citing News to X
BREAKING: Paramount/CBS News Settle 60 Minutes’ Kamala Harris Deceptive Editing Lawsuit wi...

Independence Day Vigilance: FBI Warns of Possible 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Over July 4 Holiday

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 02, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

The FBI and other intelligence agencies, along with local law enforcement, are warning Americans of the risk of 'lone wolf' terrorist attacks over the Independence Day holiday, especially in places like New York and San Francisco.

Advertisement

Here's more from the New York Post:

Local and federal authorities across the country are likely preparing for potential threats during Fourth of July celebrations next weekend amid tensions between the United States and the Middle East, according to a former US Secret Service agent.

Tensions escalated on June 22, when the US Military bombed three key nuclear sites in Iran, according to Trump administration officials.

'Due to the Iran conflict, the Department of Homeland Security has a National Threat Advisory System, and as of June 22, we are at a heightened threat environment,' Michael Verden, founder and CEO of security firm The Lake Forest Group, told Fox News Digital.

'That level will stay in place until September 22, and it could be extended based on the conflict in Iran.'

Scary stuff.

Solid advice.

Same.

Recommended

Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-13 Gang
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

But Iran wasn't a threat to America before June 22.

Okay.

We've seen how violent they are.

Fair point, but they're also high-value targets.

Where's the lie?

Others are mad and think the media are fear-mongering before the patriotic holiday.

It could be that, too.

But it should be taken seriously. It was only three years ago that a lone gunman opened fire on the Highland Park, IL, Independence Day Parade, killing five and wounding at least 16.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI NATIONAL SECURITY NEW YORK TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-13 Gang
Amy Curtis
VICTORY! After Banning Woman From Their Locker Room, YMCA Settles Her Lawsuit for a Hefty Sum (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Tom Homan Answers Question About 'Widespread Fear' With a Reality Check That'll Trigger Dems (Again)
Doug P.
Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is Not a Communist
Grateful Calvin
Former CNN Journos Appalled By CBS News' Settlement With Trump, Decry 'Decaying Corporate Media'
Doug P.
She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying About Riley Gaines
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Journalism, Ladies and Gentlemen! ABC News Drops INCREDIBLE New Euphemism for Violent MS-13 Gang Amy Curtis
Advertisement