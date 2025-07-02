Independence Day Vigilance: FBI Warns of Possible 'Lone Wolf' Attacks Over July 4 Holiday

The FBI and other intelligence agencies, along with local law enforcement, are warning Americans of the risk of 'lone wolf' terrorist attacks over the Independence Day holiday, especially in places like New York and San Francisco.

Here's more from the New York Post:

Local and federal authorities across the country are likely preparing for potential threats during Fourth of July celebrations next weekend amid tensions between the United States and the Middle East, according to a former US Secret Service agent.

Tensions escalated on June 22, when the US Military bombed three key nuclear sites in Iran, according to Trump administration officials.

'Due to the Iran conflict, the Department of Homeland Security has a National Threat Advisory System, and as of June 22, we are at a heightened threat environment,' Michael Verden, founder and CEO of security firm The Lake Forest Group, told Fox News Digital.

'That level will stay in place until September 22, and it could be extended based on the conflict in Iran.'