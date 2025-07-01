Zohran’s Mamdani’s Communist Solution to Create Affordable Housing in NYC? Bring Back ‘The...
Hot Dog! Scott Jennings Drops a Truth Bomb About a Fourth of July...
D.C. Schools Think Your Kids Belong to Them: District Ends Delayed Enrollment Under...
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart Dead at 90
DYNAMIC DUO: President Trump and Ron DeSantis Team Up to Expedite Florida Deportations...
WTF? Parents Are Suing Fairfax School For Expelling Children Who Objected to HATEFUL...
BREAKING: Big Beautiful Bill Passes Senate, Vice President Vance Casts Tie-Breaking Vote
Your Autopen Pardon Has No Power Here! Rand Paul Is Preparing to Subpoena...
Breaking: Leader John Thune Says There's a Deal on the Big Beautiful Bill
'Dishonesty Off the CHARTS!' JD Vance Legit Nukes Matt Yglesias for Cowardly Subtweeting...
OOF! Joel Berry TROUNCES 'Jessica' Riedl for Threatening Babylon Bee Staff Over a...
There's Always a Tweet: Bob Vylan Should REALLY Check Out Their Old Post...
VIP
One Portland Woman's Fight Against Antifa Is VERY Revealing in Many Ways, Bad...
WHOA ... NEW Info From Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's...

Delusional: 'Vagina Monologues' Playwright Pens Dramatic Anti-American Screed In the Guardian

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Left has a penchant for being overly dramatic and hating America, but never before have those two things coalesced into an op-ed of this magnitude.

Advertisement

This was written by Eve Ensler, and if you're not familiar with her, she's the playwright behind 'The Vagina Monologues.' She also wants to go by 'V' now, but for the sake of clarity, we'll call her Ensler.

If that paragraph wasn't enough, here's more of Ensler's hysteria:

Every day people are kidnapped by masked men in unmarked cars, taken to hidden sites and left in deplorable conditions; starving people in Gaza are slaughtered as they clamor for a bag of flour; public officials and leaders humiliated and murdered; the T erased from LGBT; brain-dead women forced to give birth; the glib language of hate and cruelty and easy thoughtless threats of world war, assassination, and dehumanization circling like invisible poison. What feels most perilous is the steady evaporation of the boundaries of what seemed impossible only a few weeks ago. Morality, compassion, care – slashed and burned.

And yet I think of Beckett, “I can’t go on. I’ll go on”, “The world is essentially over. I will fight for another day”, “I have lost my faith in humans. I commit to love them more.”

To live as Jung said – with two existing opposite thoughts at the same time. Survival right now depends on our ability to swim in this duality. To not linger in the pain, but to allow ourselves to be moved by it. To not whitewash reality, but also not to take up lodging in the house of despair. This is the dance of our times.

Recommended

Hot Dog! Scott Jennings Drops a Truth Bomb About a Fourth of July Tradition (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Jeez, lady.

This writer laughed out loud at this.

Yep.

And living in New York, where Ensler's disdain and suffering over being an American didn't extend to her listing her loft for $3.4 million last year.

Agreed.

Good Lord.

Cori Bush?

EL. OH. EL.

'But I totally live under a fascist regime!'

Advertisement

Traveling outside the U.S. will change your perspective.

Far too many.

That's exactly it: they're delusional.

That version of America doesn't exist, save in their heads.

Yup.

And she made a fortune as a writer.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABORTION CORI BUSH CRITICAL RACE THEORY DONALD TRUMP GAZA GUN CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot Dog! Scott Jennings Drops a Truth Bomb About a Fourth of July Tradition (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Zohran’s Mamdani’s Communist Solution to Create Affordable Housing in NYC? Bring Back ‘The Projects’
Warren Squire
WTF? Parents Are Suing Fairfax School For Expelling Children Who Objected to HATEFUL Antisemitic Content
Grateful Calvin
WHOA ... NEW Info From Suspected Idaho Gunman's Social Media Released and It's WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.
D.C. Schools Think Your Kids Belong to Them: District Ends Delayed Enrollment Under Threat of CPS
Amy Curtis
OOF! Joel Berry TROUNCES 'Jessica' Riedl for Threatening Babylon Bee Staff Over a Story THEY Didn't Write
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hot Dog! Scott Jennings Drops a Truth Bomb About a Fourth of July Tradition (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement