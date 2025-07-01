Delusional: 'Vagina Monologues' Playwright Pens Dramatic Anti-American Screed In the Guardian

The Left has a penchant for being overly dramatic and hating America, but never before have those two things coalesced into an op-ed of this magnitude.

This view of America is so distorted it qualifies as a mental illness. pic.twitter.com/73bZ1FRhHV — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 30, 2025

This was written by Eve Ensler, and if you're not familiar with her, she's the playwright behind 'The Vagina Monologues.' She also wants to go by 'V' now, but for the sake of clarity, we'll call her Ensler.

If that paragraph wasn't enough, here's more of Ensler's hysteria:

Every day people are kidnapped by masked men in unmarked cars, taken to hidden sites and left in deplorable conditions; starving people in Gaza are slaughtered as they clamor for a bag of flour; public officials and leaders humiliated and murdered; the T erased from LGBT; brain-dead women forced to give birth; the glib language of hate and cruelty and easy thoughtless threats of world war, assassination, and dehumanization circling like invisible poison. What feels most perilous is the steady evaporation of the boundaries of what seemed impossible only a few weeks ago. Morality, compassion, care – slashed and burned. And yet I think of Beckett, “I can’t go on. I’ll go on”, “The world is essentially over. I will fight for another day”, “I have lost my faith in humans. I commit to love them more.” To live as Jung said – with two existing opposite thoughts at the same time. Survival right now depends on our ability to swim in this duality. To not linger in the pain, but to allow ourselves to be moved by it. To not whitewash reality, but also not to take up lodging in the house of despair. This is the dance of our times.

Jeez, lady.

Jesus Christ I have autism and brain damage as well as cysts in my spine and hip and I have a better and more positive outlook on life — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) June 30, 2025

This writer laughed out loud at this.

That's a view of America that takes a lot of higher education to reach that level of indoctrination — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 30, 2025

Yep.

And living in New York, where Ensler's disdain and suffering over being an American didn't extend to her listing her loft for $3.4 million last year.

Let them be paralyzed by their fear. My enemies should always be in flight mode. — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) July 1, 2025

Agreed.

Good Lord.

Cori Bush?

EL. OH. EL.

“I can write this drivel and the Gestapo won’t show up at my door” — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) June 30, 2025

'But I totally live under a fascist regime!'

Someone needs to travel outside the US. Seriously, my forthcoming book talks about patriotism as a form of gratitude. Look for it in September from Broadside Books! https://t.co/NjT0eVGrCe — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) June 30, 2025

Traveling outside the U.S. will change your perspective.

And too many Democrats have it. https://t.co/WobPliYaOx — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) June 30, 2025

Far too many.

What are these people even talking about?



This chick is delusional. https://t.co/GHupXRq0gZ — RBe (@RBPundit) June 30, 2025

That's exactly it: they're delusional.

That version of America doesn't exist, save in their heads.

Yup.

Execrable writing too https://t.co/9bT24hRsh5 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 30, 2025

And she made a fortune as a writer.

