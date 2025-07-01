'Dishonesty Off the CHARTS!' JD Vance Legit Nukes Matt Yglesias for Cowardly Subtweeting...
DOJ Charges 324 People for Over $14.6 Billion in Fraudulent Health Care Claims

Breaking: Leader John Thune Says There's a Deal on the Big Beautiful Bill

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:50 AM on July 01, 2025
Townhall Media

It appears the Senate has come to a deal and President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. Senate Leader John Thune says the bill will now pass, but that has not happened yet.

So we're treating this as a developing story as things unfold.

The news garnered immediate reaction across X.

Here's hoping.

Fair point.

People do have some concerns about the bill, including Medicaid for illegal immigrants.

Seems they are.

That'll disappoint some people.

That's another concern.

We'll see.

Some are very happy:

Others see an incoming fight with the House:

There are some concerns about gun control legislation in the bill, too.

Others are hoping this means progress to a final bill:

As we said, this is a developing story. We'll keep you updated on when the bill comes to a vote. We do not have timing on when that might happen.

