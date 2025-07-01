Breaking: Leader John Thune Says There's a Deal on the Big Beautiful Bill

It appears the Senate has come to a deal and President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill. Senate Leader John Thune says the bill will now pass, but that has not happened yet.

Advertisement

So we're treating this as a developing story as things unfold.

🚨 JUST IN: Leader John Thune says “WE HAVE A DEAL,” and the Big Beautiful Bill will pass — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 1, 2025

The news garnered immediate reaction across X.

It better defund Planned Parenthood and kick illegals off Medicaid ... just sayin'. https://t.co/OtY5XZ7fE9 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 1, 2025

Here's hoping.

Pass it before one of them does a John McCain. https://t.co/W6Wp8C0AsE — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 1, 2025

Fair point.

People do have some concerns about the bill, including Medicaid for illegal immigrants.

1.4M Illegal aliens still getting Medicaid or nah? — Pray The Rosary (@PrayTheRosary12) July 1, 2025

Seems they are.

Sounds like it. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 1, 2025

That'll disappoint some people.

But it’s so neutered as to be nothing like the House passed… and a*****e congresscritters will all go home for the 4th patting themselves on the back for having done a great thing, when all they’ve done is nothing like they claim it’s doing. — KeithH (@kch50014) July 1, 2025

That's another concern.

I hope Trump declines signing this bill if it includes funding illegals in any way, shape or form. https://t.co/jsVFYZRABx — Carmy O 🌺 (@carmy_o) July 1, 2025

We'll see.

Some are very happy:

Others see an incoming fight with the House:

And it won't pass the House when it goes back. Everyone should listen to Beck's interview this morning with Chip Roy about how bad the Senate is screwing us and POTUS — FedUp (@FedUp4now2) July 1, 2025

There are some concerns about gun control legislation in the bill, too.

If they don't add back the language on SBRs and Suppressors, thr GOP will lose the mid terms. Nothing about this Bill is beautiful. — AnAmerican Homestead (@HomesteadAmeric) July 1, 2025

Others are hoping this means progress to a final bill:

Thune’s words mean progress. Let’s finish strong and deliver for the people. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) July 1, 2025

As we said, this is a developing story. We'll keep you updated on when the bill comes to a vote. We do not have timing on when that might happen.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo codeto get 60% off your membership.



