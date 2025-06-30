J.K. Rowling Harasser Was Just Sentenced to 30 YEARS In Prison for Horrific Child Abuse

This is absolutely vile news, but not a surprise in the least.

Stephen Ireland has targeted 'TERF' J.K. Rowling for years because of her stance on trans issues has been handed down a very serious sentence for child rape:

Stephen Ireland, who targeted me with endless abuse on here because I oppose the chemical castration of children and the removal of protected spaces for women and girls, has just been sentenced to 30 years in jail for child rape. pic.twitter.com/0HHctRocB4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 30, 2025

Now we know why guys like Stephen get so mad at women who protect kids and tell them no.

To the wall — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) June 30, 2025

No objection here.

What an astonishing coincidence. Thank goodness there is absolutely no connection between men who abuse children and men who promote drugs that stop adolescent bodies from maturing. — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) June 30, 2025

Pitch perfect sarcasm, sir.

Am I right to think that he's not the first? — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 30, 2025

And he won't be the last, sadly.

Color me shocked. It’s always them that scream the loudest. — JohnBurk (@johnburk39) June 30, 2025

Always.

Good Riddance.



Looks like his story got the ending he deserves.



Now imagine what this says about the rest of your haters.



They are either trash, or they are not serious people, that’s how I see it. pic.twitter.com/zpzhr16rNi — Shane 𝕏 (@ChooseGoodKarma) June 30, 2025

Good riddance, indeed.

These are the kind of people resisting common sense protections for women and children. Child rapist. Pedophiles. https://t.co/fKKlzjpI2f — Jules (@julesbran) June 30, 2025

Because those protections make it harder for them to abuse women and children. It's sick.

I predict there will be many such cases https://t.co/gf0JZPEJga — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) June 30, 2025

MANY.

Another trans activist turns out to be a child rapist. Anyone even surprised? https://t.co/HRCcJQ4qO6 — 猫咪斯坦 (@maomistan) June 30, 2025

Nope. Not a soul.

Stephen Ireland campaigned for puberty blockers. He’s now been jailed for child rape. When LGBTQ+ activists argue troubled kids should be given drugs to stop their bodies maturing ….it’s worth wondering what interest they might have in children’s bodies. https://t.co/FZ71zc4wF0 — Malcolm Clark (@TwisterFilm) June 30, 2025

We all can connect those dots.

Hard to ignore the preponderance of pedophilia and grooming incidences surrounding this movement. https://t.co/kqdGrsjGun — Kathleen Anderson 🇺🇸 (@KathleenforUtah) June 30, 2025

Very hard to ignore it.

Wonder what Pedro Pascal has to say about Mr. Ireland?

