J.K. Rowling Harasser Was Just Sentenced to 30 YEARS In Prison for Horrific Child Abuse

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on June 30, 2025
Grok AI

This is absolutely vile news, but not a surprise in the least.

Stephen Ireland has targeted 'TERF' J.K. Rowling for years because of her stance on trans issues has been handed down a very serious sentence for child rape:

Now we know why guys like Stephen get so mad at women who protect kids and tell them no.

No objection here.

Pitch perfect sarcasm, sir.

And he won't be the last, sadly.

Always.

Good riddance, indeed.

Because those protections make it harder for them to abuse women and children. It's sick.

MANY.

Nope. Not a soul.

We all can connect those dots.

Very hard to ignore it.

Wonder what Pedro Pascal has to say about Mr. Ireland?

