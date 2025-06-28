Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just Shot Two Police Officers

On Thursday, June 26, two Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police officers were shot in the line of duty in what authorities called a 'targeted ambush:'

Two Milwaukee police officers were shot in what officials are calling a targeted ambush. Neighbors in the area are still reeling from the violence that erupted Thursday night. https://t.co/jc2xhuW7rL — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 27, 2025

Here's more from TMJ4:

During a press briefing Thursday, Assistant Milwaukee Police Chief Nicole Waldner said the two injured officers each have just over six years of experience on the force. She said the call for service came in to 911 at 9:10 p.m. for a 'subject with weapons' call. While en route, the call was upgraded to a 'shots fired'call. When the officers arrived they were 'unexpectedly fired upon' in the alley of the 2200 block of N. 24th Place. Both officers were struck and were unable to return fire. A 29-year-old officer was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries while a 32-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, Tremaine Jones, is a career criminal.

And guess which Milwaukee judge gave Jones a 'deferred prosecution' in 2023, on charges related to vehicle theft and obstructing an officer?

Hannah Dugan.

EXCLUSIVE: The suspect who is in custody after shooting and badly injuring two Milwaukee Police officers near 24th and Garfield is a 22-year-old man who was armed with a rifle.



Just two months ago, the suspect was given a deferred prosecution agreement on charges of vehicle… — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 27, 2025

The entire post reads:

Just two months ago, the suspect was given a deferred prosecution agreement on charges of vehicle theft and obstructing an officer from 2021, meaning said charges were dismissed and the suspect would only be punished if he violated the terms of that agreement. He obviously did. Notably, the suspect was given this deal even after he failed to show up even after not one but TWO bench warrants for failing to show up for court appearances during the nearly four years the case was in the court system. Oh, and the judge who originally signed off on a deferred prosecution agreement in 2023? Hannah Dugan, who now faces federal charges for helping a violent illegal alien evade ICE by sneaking him out of her courtroom through the jury exit.

We've told you quite a bit about her in recent months.

Wonder now if the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) will release the bodycam footage of Dugan's arrest that they were hiding.

Because her soft-on-crime judicial philosophy caused two MPD officers to be shot.

This is so sad and awful. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 27, 2025

And 100% preventable.

The people are the problem. People in Milwaukee vote for this to continue. City and county government, DA, judges. Sadly it will continue as long as Milwaukee is run by the same 🤡 — Adam (@realadjo) June 27, 2025

Yep.

Why isn't it normalized to start naming the prosecutors and judges who have let these animals back out onto the streets? To me it should be in the lead sentence of every shooting or violent crime story in Milwaukee. "22 year old released by Hannah Dugan arrested." Accountability! — ajslaw (@ajslaw87) June 27, 2025

It should be.

Speaking of Imperial Judiciary… — Daniel Coyne (@DrDanMO) June 27, 2025

Yeah, this is what Imperial Judiciary looks like.

Yet another example of what happens when you don't punish criminals. — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) June 27, 2025

Innocent people get hurt.

The suspect's name is Tremaine D. Jones. As Dan points out below, he was given deferred prosecution by now suspended Judge Hannah Dugan after driving a car w/o consent. Admittedly it was only a misdemeanor, but Hannah's soft on everybody, not just illegals. https://t.co/n7YYJhWebo — Mark Belling (@MarkBellingShow) June 27, 2025

The Left loves criminals.

Hear me out... Maybe... just maybe... Hanna Dugan should not be a judge anymore. https://t.co/6by5VkxaFH — Brewcityallstar (@Brewcityallstar) June 27, 2025

Just maybe.

Hannah Dugan, who tried to shelter an illegal, also allowed a criminal to go out and commit the act of shooting two officers.



We can talk about the guns, that’s fine it is component as they get them illegally most of the time, BUT these judges have to start to really enforce… https://t.co/qIWVwqaU1B — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) June 27, 2025

The post concludes:

BUT these judges have to start to really enforce tougher sentences.

The crime stops when it's punished.

BREAKING: According to court records Tremaine Jones arrested for ambushing 2 Milwaukee police officers last night should’ve been in prison but was given deferred prosecution by Judge Hannah Dugan—

now federally indicted for obstructing ICE/concealing an illegal alien from arrest. pic.twitter.com/7cuYTAUYHF — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) June 28, 2025

Those two cops would be unharmed if Dugan did her job.

