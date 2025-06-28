Dem Zohran Mamdani Vows to Defend Illegal Aliens Against Tom Homan and ICE...
Milwaukee Career Criminal Given Slap on the Wrist by Judge Hannah Dugan Just Shot Two Police Officers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:30 AM on June 28, 2025
ImgFlip

On Thursday, June 26, two Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police officers were shot in the line of duty in what authorities called a 'targeted ambush:'

Here's more from TMJ4:

During a press briefing Thursday, Assistant Milwaukee Police Chief Nicole Waldner said the two injured officers each have just over six years of experience on the force.

She said the call for service came in to 911 at 9:10 p.m. for a 'subject with weapons' call. While en route, the call was upgraded to a 'shots fired'call. When the officers arrived they were 'unexpectedly fired upon' in the alley of the 2200 block of N. 24th Place. Both officers were struck and were unable to return fire.

A 29-year-old officer was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries while a 32-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, Tremaine Jones, is a career criminal.

And guess which Milwaukee judge gave Jones a 'deferred prosecution' in 2023, on charges related to vehicle theft and obstructing an officer?

Hannah Dugan.

The entire post reads:

Just two months ago, the suspect was given a deferred prosecution agreement on charges of vehicle theft and obstructing an officer from 2021, meaning said charges were dismissed and the suspect would only be punished if he violated the terms of that agreement. He obviously did.

Notably, the suspect was given this deal even after he failed to show up even after not one but TWO bench warrants for failing to show up for court appearances during the nearly four years the case was in the court system.

Oh, and the judge who originally signed off on a deferred prosecution agreement in 2023? Hannah Dugan, who now faces federal charges for helping a violent illegal alien evade ICE by sneaking him out of her courtroom through the jury exit.

We've told you quite a bit about her in recent months.

Wonder now if the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) will release the bodycam footage of Dugan's arrest that they were hiding.

Because her soft-on-crime judicial philosophy caused two MPD officers to be shot.

And 100% preventable.

Yep.

It should be.

Yeah, this is what Imperial Judiciary looks like.

Innocent people get hurt.

The Left loves criminals.

Just maybe.

The post concludes:

BUT these judges have to start to really enforce tougher sentences.

The crime stops when it's punished.

Those two cops would be unharmed if Dugan did her job.

