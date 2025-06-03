Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal
Elizabeth Warren Worries RFK Jr. Will 'Bankrupt' Big Pharma and No One Would Get Vaccines (or Kickbacks)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Elizabeth Warren is very concerned that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is going to bankrupt the vaccine industry.

It's totally because she's worried about our health and not the sweet campaign cash and lobbying dollars, of course.

WATCH:

No one has done more damage to the vaccine manufacturers than Democrats like Warren and the manufacturers themselves.

Let us play our tiny violin.

Weird, that.

Heh.

The Democrats wouldn't be so concerned if it was another industry.

Like gun sellers.

That's exactly what she means.

It's all fear-mongering.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


