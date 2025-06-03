Elizabeth Warren Worries RFK Jr. Will 'Bankrupt' Big Pharma and No One Would Get Vaccines (or Kickbacks)

Elizabeth Warren is very concerned that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is going to bankrupt the vaccine industry.

It's totally because she's worried about our health and not the sweet campaign cash and lobbying dollars, of course.

WATCH:

“He may bankrupt the vaccine manufacturers & then no-one gets a vaccine” pic.twitter.com/PjvDhwuW8V — healthbot (@thehealthb0t) June 2, 2025

No one has done more damage to the vaccine manufacturers than Democrats like Warren and the manufacturers themselves.

And then she doesn't get her kickbacks. — Daehenob (@Daehenob67) June 2, 2025

Let us play our tiny violin.

If vaccines are so important why would bankrupting companies stop other people from making the life saving vaccines?



Oh



You mean those companies don’t care about saving people if they can’t profit from it?



You mean those companies would keep the recipes secret & sue anyone… — DUKE (@DUKE_content) June 2, 2025

Weird, that.

Do not threaten me with a good time. — W.R. Schock, QBD (@iontecs_pemf) June 2, 2025

Heh.

If the vaccine makers are at risk of going bankrupt because of a updated CDC policy, they shouldn’t be in business in the first place. — Eric (@EricEricmergen) June 2, 2025

The Democrats wouldn't be so concerned if it was another industry.

Like gun sellers.

If they bankrupt vaccine manufacturers than nobody who is bought by Big-Pharma gets their pay offs you mean. https://t.co/xi4ZxvQFr8 — Nienna (@Nienna4165291) June 2, 2025

That's exactly what she means.

This would not happen, but she will use any fear tactic she can think of. Examining the possible harms and side effects of some vaccines is irrelevant to her.



Bought and paid for by Big Pharma. https://t.co/DTCHlr8Unm — Tom Filsinger (@tomfilsinger) June 3, 2025

It's all fear-mongering.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



