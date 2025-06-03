Axios Warns the FBI Is Seeking Tips on Law Breakers Harming Kids In the Name of 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Nice Scare Quotes! Check Out How CNN Described Pro-Israel Walk That Was Firebombed...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on June 03, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer will never fully understand why the Left is all-in on harming children. She's heard the arguments -- they hate families, their agenda matters more, etc. -- but the depravity of it all baffles her.

So it's right for the Trump administration and state legislatures to ban so-called 'gender-affirming care' for minors. It is protecting them from rabid Leftists who intend to sterilize and mutilate them.

Which is why, of course, Axios is warning that the FBI wants 'tips' on 'gender-affirming care' like it's the Gestapo or something:

More from Axios:


The FBI on Monday requested tips from the public on hospitals, clinics or practitioners performing gender-affirming surgeries to youth.

Why it matters: On the second day of Pride Month, the Trump administration puts gender-affirming care among transgender youth under close scrutiny.


Driving the news: "Help the FBI protect children," the FBI wrote. "As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care."

  • President Trump's policies have singled out the transgender community, jeopardizing federal recognition for people's declared gender identity and access to services like gender-affirming health care.

Reality check: Gender-affirming surgery is rare in adolescents and considered on a case-by-case basis.

If it's 'rare', then the FBI won't have many cases to investigate, right?

Absolutely disgusting.

That's the honest story.

Look at you, being all helpful and stuff.

We thought no one was above the law.

This is radical conversion therapy.

We thought the Left opposed conversion therapy.

Amen.

The FBI itself has spoken.

Exactly.

That's exactly what this is.

And Axios should be one of the outlets sued for supporting it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


