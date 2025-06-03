Axios Warns the FBI Is Seeking Tips on Law Breakers Harming Kids In the Name of 'Gender-Affirming Care'

This writer will never fully understand why the Left is all-in on harming children. She's heard the arguments -- they hate families, their agenda matters more, etc. -- but the depravity of it all baffles her.

So it's right for the Trump administration and state legislatures to ban so-called 'gender-affirming care' for minors. It is protecting them from rabid Leftists who intend to sterilize and mutilate them.

Which is why, of course, Axios is warning that the FBI wants 'tips' on 'gender-affirming care' like it's the Gestapo or something:

FBI seeks tips on gender-affirming surgeries for children https://t.co/SUEBLL8Jvt — Axios (@axios) June 2, 2025

More from Axios:



The FBI on Monday requested tips from the public on hospitals, clinics or practitioners performing gender-affirming surgeries to youth. Why it matters: On the second day of Pride Month, the Trump administration puts gender-affirming care among transgender youth under close scrutiny.

Driving the news: "Help the FBI protect children," the FBI wrote. "As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care." President Trump's policies have singled out the transgender community, jeopardizing federal recognition for people's declared gender identity and access to services like gender-affirming health care. Reality check: Gender-affirming surgery is rare in adolescents and considered on a case-by-case basis.

If it's 'rare', then the FBI won't have many cases to investigate, right?

Stop using propaganda terms in defense of mutilation of children. DISGUSTING. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 3, 2025

Absolutely disgusting.

“FBI seeks tips on genital mutilation of children.”



Fixed it for you. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 3, 2025

That's the honest story.

Did you not have enough characters to post that the FBI would like tips on any hospitals or clinics who break the law and mutilate children under the guise of “gender affirming care.”?. 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/AyAE2ag3Gc. — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) June 3, 2025

Look at you, being all helpful and stuff.

Actually, I believe they're asking for tips about facilities that are breaking the law



But, you do you... — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) June 3, 2025

We thought no one was above the law.

There are no medically necessary amputations or hormonal alterations for children with gender dysphoria.



They need counseling and support to accept their natural, healthy bodies.



STOP supporting the abuse of children by the Gender Industrial Complex. — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@GChristiemd) June 3, 2025

This is radical conversion therapy.

We thought the Left opposed conversion therapy.

Surgeries cannot affirm gender. That is make-believe and should be treated as such. https://t.co/Dqu1DCv4hd — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 3, 2025

Amen.

Actually what we said was we would like tips on any hospitals or clinics who break the law and mutilate children under the guise of “gender affirming care.” And we do. 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/gMDApktznD. Thank you. https://t.co/3xwKqikx5o — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) June 2, 2025

The FBI itself has spoken.

They said it wasn’t happening. Then they said it’s good that it’s happening. Then we elected Trump and . . . https://t.co/9mBkxifoGv — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 2, 2025

Exactly.

Mutilating minors... the term you're looking for is mutilating minors. https://t.co/7qC5ls8S59 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 3, 2025

That's exactly what this is.

"gender-affirming surgeries" is a euphemism for surgical castration and mutilation of healthy children's bodies for profit.



Dr. Mengele would be proud of such barbaric and experimental surgeries in children.



This is one of the biggest medical scandal in history. https://t.co/9wV94PvFoE — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) June 3, 2025

And Axios should be one of the outlets sued for supporting it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



