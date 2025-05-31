VIP
Bono's Music: Great for Road Trips, But Please Spare Us the Political Preening
Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transphobia' on CNN

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on May 31, 2025
Yesterday, we told you how attorney Julie Hamill embarrassed CNN's Brianna Keilar in a back-and-forth over a 'trans girl who was competing in girls' sports.

Hamill was correct, and that fact bothered some Lefties.

Like this guy, who thinks she should lose her license for 'transphobia.'

Whatever you say, dude.

Heh. That's what the Left argues.

Correct.

BOOM.

She should not.

And then they'll tell us Donald Trump is the fascist.

They sure were priceless.

Same.

All of this.

Truth.

Yes it is.

So are we!

