Blowhard Troll Says Lawyer Julie Hamill Should Be DISBARRED for 'Misgendering' and 'Transphobia' on CNN

Yesterday, we told you how attorney Julie Hamill embarrassed CNN's Brianna Keilar in a back-and-forth over a 'trans girl who was competing in girls' sports.

Hamill was correct, and that fact bothered some Lefties.

Like this guy, who thinks she should lose her license for 'transphobia.'

That attorney should be stripped of her law license immediately for blatantly misgendering a child.



No one has to tolerate transphobia on live TV. — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) May 30, 2025

Whatever you say, dude.

Facts are transphobic. — Wings Over Scotland (@WingsScotland) May 30, 2025

Heh. That's what the Left argues.

No one is required to play along with this. They want to live as a different gender, fine. But I’m not required to claim the emperor is wearing clothes. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 31, 2025

Correct.

The Gas Light* https://t.co/Hyq6qvWreA — Godfather John Misty 🌍 (@Aleister_J) May 31, 2025

BOOM.

Should I lose my law license for my CNN interview today? Respond in the comments. https://t.co/hI2ATARka7 — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) May 30, 2025

She should not.

No. But this is their tactic, they hate your free speech so much they want to destroy livelihoods. Political foes have done this to me too. — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) May 30, 2025

And then they'll tell us Donald Trump is the fascist.

Nope, and your facial expressions were priceless. — Joanne (@Ocuroj) May 31, 2025

They sure were priceless.

I think the use of the word "Misgendering" should be outlawed. — Don Gulling (@dongulling) May 31, 2025

Same.

Of course not. Some leftists are calling for your law license because you dared to say that boys don't belong in girls' sports. They resent reality and they also don't mind destroying the civil rights of women in order to fulfill their fantasies. https://t.co/CnSM0bDuNH — Labor for Life (@laborforlife1) May 31, 2025

All of this.

Misgendering is not a thing. It's not real. To even use that phrase is a cry for help. https://t.co/5scv9TEOQ9 — aqc (@aqcbuilding) May 31, 2025

Truth.

I have schizophrenic friends who think they are re-incarnated religious figures and I do not give in to their fanasies either. This trans stuff is the only mentally ill group that insists we go along with their mental delusions. https://t.co/18TIQqVNRK — Alma (@AlmaMargaretLow) May 31, 2025

Yes it is.

I had not heard of @hamill_law before her CNN interview. She is clearly a force to be reckoned with. I’m a fan! https://t.co/kUISB5HNsM — Zachary Kramer (@remark86) May 30, 2025

So are we!

